Greif, Inc.: Greif Announces Price Increase for Uncoated Recycled Paperboard, Tube and Core and Protective Packaging Products

DELAWARE, Ohio, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greif (NYSE: GEF, GEF.B), a global leader in performance packaging products and services, announced today it is implementing a price increase between $60 and $70 per short ton for all grades of uncoated recycled paperboard (URB) products and a minimum 7.5 percent increase on all tube and core and protective packaging products.

The URB increase is effective with new orders and shipments on and after April 6, 2026. The tube and core and protective packaging product increase is effective with shipments on and after April 13, 2026.

The URB price increase is in response to increasing labor, utility and other manufacturing costs and transportation costs for our products. The tube and core and protective packaging products price increase is a consequence of the URB price increase, the primary raw material contained in those products, in addition to increasing labor, utility and other converting costs and transportation costs.

About Greif

Founded in 1877, Greif is a global leader in performance packaging located in 35+ countries. The company delivers trusted, innovative, and tailored solutions that support some of the world's most demanding and fastest-growing industries. With a commitment to legendary customer service, operational excellence, and global sustainability, Greif packages life's essentials - and creates lasting value for its colleagues, customers, and other stakeholders. Learn more about the company's Customized Polymer- Sustainable Fiber- Durable Metal, and Innovative Closure Solutions at www.greif.com and follow Greif on Instagram and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Greif Media Relations
communications@greif.com
+1 (234) 221-6001


Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
