Greif, Inc.: Greif Announces Price Increase for Uncoated Recycled Paperboard, Tube and Core and Protective Packaging Products

DELAWARE, Ohio, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greif (NYSE: GEF, GEF.B), a global leader in performance packaging products and services, announced today it is implementing a price increase between $60 and $70 per short ton for all grades of uncoated recycled paperboard (URB) products and a minimum 7.5 percent increase on all tube and core and protective packaging products.

The URB increase is effective with new orders and shipments on and after April 6, 2026. The tube and core and protective packaging product increase is effective with shipments on and after April 13, 2026.

The URB price increase is in response to increasing labor, utility and other manufacturing costs and transportation costs for our products. The tube and core and protective packaging products price increase is a consequence of the URB price increase, the primary raw material contained in those products, in addition to increasing labor, utility and other converting costs and transportation costs.

About Greif



