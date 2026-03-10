Loblaw Companies Limited: Loblaw notifies customers of a low-level data breach

BRAMPTON, Ontario, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loblaw Companies Limited (TSX: L; "Loblaw" or the "Company") notified customers today that it is investigating a data breach.

After identifying suspicious activity on a contained, non-critical part of its IT network, the Company has determined that a criminal third-party accessed some basic customer information such as names, phone numbers, and email addresses.

As part of its security response protocol, the Company secured its network and customer information. All customers will be automatically logged out of their accounts. To access the Company's digital services, customers will need to log back in. Loblaw's current investigation indicates that passwords, health information and credit card data were not compromised. The investigation also indicates that PC Financial was not impacted by this breach.

