Mittwoch, 11.03.2026
Die nächsten 10.000 Bohrmeter könnten alles verändern, während andere Explorer noch planen
WKN: 853286 | ISIN: CA5394811015 | Ticker-Symbol: L8G
Tradegate
10.03.26 | 20:21
40,200 Euro
+0,50 % +0,200
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.03.2026 21:36 Uhr
Loblaw Companies Limited: Loblaw notifies customers of a low-level data breach

BRAMPTON, Ontario, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loblaw Companies Limited (TSX: L; "Loblaw" or the "Company") notified customers today that it is investigating a data breach.

After identifying suspicious activity on a contained, non-critical part of its IT network, the Company has determined that a criminal third-party accessed some basic customer information such as names, phone numbers, and email addresses.

As part of its security response protocol, the Company secured its network and customer information. All customers will be automatically logged out of their accounts. To access the Company's digital services, customers will need to log back in. Loblaw's current investigation indicates that passwords, health information and credit card data were not compromised. The investigation also indicates that PC Financial was not impacted by this breach.

About Loblaw Companies?Limited?

Loblaw Companies Limited is Canada's food and pharmacy leader, as well as its largest retailer and private sector employer with more than 220,000 colleagues across the country.

Forward Looking Information

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects Loblaw's current expectations regarding future events, including Loblaw's response to and the scope and impacts of the incident described in this press release. These statements and expectations may be impacted by a number of factors including the outcome of the Company's ongoing forensic investigation of its IT systems. By its nature, forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Loblaw's control that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed in Loblaw's 2025 Annual Report to Shareholders and current Annual Information Form. Loblaw does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and are qualified by these cautionary statements.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
