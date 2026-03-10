Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc.: CVG Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

Fourth quarter sales of $155 million, EPS of ($0.19), Adjusted EBITDA of $2.3 million

CVG named Zoox Robotaxi low voltage wire harness strategic supplier

Provides outlook and guidance for full year 2026

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVG (NASDAQ: CVGI), a diversified industrial products and services company, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Highlights (Compared with prior-year period, where comparisons are noted)

Revenue of $154.8 million, down 5.2% due primarily to softer North American demand.

Operating loss of $1.8 million, and adjusted operating loss of $0.9 million, improved compared to operating loss of $5.3 million and adjusted operating loss of $4.3 million. The decrease in operating loss was driven primarily by improved gross margin performance and lower SG&A expenses.

Net loss from continuing operations of $6.4 million, or $(0.19) per diluted share, compared to net loss of $35.0 million, or $(1.04) per diluted share. Net loss in the prior-year period included a non-cash tax valuation allowance of $28.8 million. Adjusted net loss from continuing operations of $6.0 million, or $(0.18) per diluted share, compared to adjusted net loss of $5.1 million, or $(0.15) per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA of $2.3 million, up 155.6%, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 1.5%, up from 0.6%.

Free cash flow of $8.8 million, up $7.9 million, due to better working capital management.



Full Year 2025 Highlights (Compared with prior-year period, where comparisons are noted)

Revenue of $649.0 million, down 10.3%, driven by softer North American Class 8 production volumes.

Operating loss of $0.7 million, improved by $0.1 million, and adjusted operating income of $4.8 million, down $1.7 million. The change in adjusted operating income was due to lower sales volumes, partially offset by lower SG&A expenses.

Free cash flow of $34.0 million, up $21.5 million, due to better working capital management and reduced capital expenditures. Total debt decreased $29.1 million compared to year-ended 2024.

The Global Electrical Systems segment returned to growth driven by the contribution of new business ramps, with margin expansion supported by the continued shift of production capacity to new, lower-cost facilities in Morocco and Mexico.

James Ray, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are encouraged by the resilience and consistency seen in our fourth quarter results. The actions we took to drive operational efficiencies and right-size our footprint continued to pay off, highlighted by the year-over-year gross margin improvement of 190 basis points seen last quarter. Our focus on our cost structure also drove a full year decline of $4.8 million in SG&A expenses in 2025. We expect to see continued operating leverage into 2026 as we ramp new business wins and our end markets stabilize and start to recover."

Mr. Ray continued, "After returning to growth in the third quarter, we saw further acceleration in our Global Electrical Systems segment revenue and margins as we continue to ramp new wins in that business, most significantly the Zoox autonomous vehicle platform. We expect continued growth in 2026 in this segment. In our Global Seating segment, we saw operating margin expansion, even in a softer demand environment, driven by operational efficiencies and cost reductions. Our Trim Systems and Components segment faced continued weakness in the North American Class 8 truck market, but we have taken proactive steps that we believe will lead to improved profitability in this segment. I'm encouraged by the momentum we are building in our businesses, as a result of our operational efficiencies and in advance of end market recovery."

Andy Cheung, Chief Financial Officer, added, "CVG delivered results consistent with our adjusted full-year guidance. We continue to see margin benefits from the strategic actions we've taken. Furthermore, our focus on working capital and capital expenditure reductions supported strong free cash flow, both in the fourth quarter and for the full year. Looking to 2026, we expect to see revenue and EBITDA growth for the company, prioritizing free cash flow for debt paydown."

Financial Results from Continuing Operations (amounts in millions except per share data and percentages) Fourth Quarter 2025 2024 Change Revenues - 154.8 - 163.3 (5.2)% Gross profit - 15.0 - 13.1 14.5 - Gross margin 9.7 - 8.0 - Adjusted gross profit1 - 15.9 - 13.6 16.9 - Adjusted gross margin1 10.3 - 8.3 - Operating income (loss) - (1.8 - - (5.3 - NM2 Operating margin (1.2)% (3.2)% Adjusted operating income (loss)1 - (0.9 - - (4.3 - NM2 Adjusted operating margin1 (0.5)% (2.6)% Net income (loss) from continuing operations - (6.4 - - (35.0 - NM2 Adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations1 - (6.0 - - (5.1 - NM2 Earnings (loss) per share, diluted - (0.19 - - (1.04 - NM2 Adjusted earnings (loss) per share, diluted1 - (0.18 - - (0.15 - NM2 Adjusted EBITDA1 - 2.3 - 0.9 155.6 - Adjusted EBITDA margin1 1.5 - 0.6 - 1See Appendix A for GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation 2Not meaningful



Consolidated Results from Continuing Operations

Fourth Quarter 2025 Results

Fourth quarter 2025 revenues were $154.8 million compared to $163.3 million in the prior year period, a decline of 5.2%. The decrease in revenues was due to lower sales as a result of a softening in North American customer demand in the Global Seating and Trim Systems & Components segments.

Operating loss for the fourth quarter 2025 was $1.8 million compared to operating loss of $5.3 million in the prior year period. Excluding special costs, the fourth quarter of 2025 adjusted operating loss was $0.9 million, compared to adjusted operating loss of $4.3 million in 2024. The improvement in adjusted operating loss was driven primarily by improved gross margin performance and lower SG&A expenses.

Interest expense was $4.2 million and $2.2 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, due to higher interest rates.

Net loss from continuing operations was $6.4 million, or $(0.19) per diluted share, for the fourth quarter 2025 compared to net loss of $35.0 million, or $(1.04) per diluted share, in the prior year period.

On December 31, 2025, the Company had $16.8 million of outstanding borrowings on its U.S. revolving credit facility and $1.4 million on its China credit facility, $33.3 million of cash and $101.8 million availability from the credit facilities (subject to customary borrowing base and other conditions), resulting in total liquidity of $135.1 million.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Segment Results (Compared with prior-year period, where comparisons are noted)

Global Seating Segment

Revenues were $70.7 million compared to $74.8 million for the prior year period, a decrease of 5.6% primarily due to lower sales volume as a result of decreased customer demand.

Operating income was $1.1 million compared to $0.7 million in the prior year period, an increase of $0.4 million, primarily due to lower SG&A expenses. The fourth quarter of 2025 adjusted operating income was $1.8 million compared to $0.6 million in the prior year period, an increase of 175.9%.

Global Electrical Systems Segment

Revenues were $49.7 million compared to $44.0 million in the prior year period, an increase of 12.7%, primarily as a result of ramping new business wins.

Operating income was $0.8 million compared to operating loss of $3.0 million, an increase of $3.8 million, primarily attributable to higher sales and operating efficiencies. The fourth quarter of 2025 adjusted operating income was $0.9 million compared to adjusted operating loss of $3.0 million in the prior year period, an increase of $3.9 million.

Trim Systems and Components Segment

Revenues were $34.4 million compared to $44.4 million in the prior year period, a decrease of 22.5%, primarily due to lower sales volumes.

Operating loss was $1.5 million compared to $0.1 million in the prior year period, a decrease of $1.4 million. The decrease in operating income was primarily attributable to lower demand. The fourth quarter of 2025 adjusted operating loss was $1.4 million compared to income of $0.9 million in the prior year period.

Outlook

CVG is providing the following outlook for the full year 2026:

Metric 2026 Outlook ($ millions) Net Sales $660 - $700 Adjusted EBITDA $24 - $30 Free Cash Flow Positive

This outlook reflects, among others, current industry forecasts for North American Class 8 truck builds. According to ACT Research's February report, 2026 North American Class 8 truck production levels are expected to be approximately 260,000 units. The 2025 actual Class 8 truck builds according to the ACT Research was 251,247 units.

The outlook for the Construction end market reflects low-single digit growth in 2026.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures referenced in this release is included as Appendix A to this release.

About CVG

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries, is a global provider of systems, assemblies and components to global commercial vehicle markets and electric vehicle markets. We deliver real solutions to complex design, engineering and manufacturing problems while creating positive change for our customers, industries, and communities we serve. Information about the Company and its products is available on the internet at www.cvgrp.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. For this purpose, any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact, including without limitation, certain statements herein regarding industry outlook, the Company's expectations for future periods with respect to its plans to improve financial results, the future of the Company's end markets changes in the Class 8 and Class 5-7 North America truck build rates, performance of the global construction and agricultural equipment business, the Company's prospects in the wire harness and electric vehicle markets, the Company's initiatives to address customer needs, organic growth, the Company's strategic plans and plans to focus on certain segments, competition faced by the Company, volatility in and disruption to the global economic environment, including global supply chain constraints, inflation and labor shortages, tariffs and counter-measures, financial covenant compliance, anticipated effects of acquisitions or divestitures, production of new products, plans for capital expenditures and our results of operations or financial position and liquidity, may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, the words "believe", "anticipate", "plan", "expect", "intend", "will", "should", "could", "would", "project", "continue", "likely", and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The important factors discussed in "Item 1A - Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by forward-looking statements made herein and presented elsewhere by management from time to time. Such forward-looking statements represent management's current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Investors are warned that actual results may differ from management's expectations. Additionally, various economic and competitive factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, factors which are outside our control.

Any forward-looking statement that we make in this press release speaks only as of the date of such statement, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or to publicly announce the results of any revision to any of those statements to reflect future events or developments. Comparisons of results for current and any prior periods are not intended to express any future trends or indications of future performance, unless specifically expressed as such, and should only be viewed as historical data.

COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 and 2024

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues - 154,762 - 163,292 - 649,002 - 723,355 Cost of revenues 139,742 150,217 580,617 650,236 Gross profit 15,020 13,075 68,385 73,119 Selling, general and administrative expenses 16,819 18,346 69,041 73,877 Operating income (loss) (1,799 - (5,271 - (656 - (758 - Other (income) expense 235 (1,585 - 1,593 (2,200 - Interest expense 4,166 2,200 13,028 9,174 Loss on extinguishment of debt - 509 460 509 Income (loss) before provision for income taxes (6,200 - (6,395 - (15,737 - (8,241 - Provision (benefit) for income taxes 213 28,603 4,740 27,493 Net income (loss) from continuing operations - (6,413 - - (34,998 - - (20,477 - - (35,734 - Net income (loss) from discontinued operations (216 - (3,721 - (2,304 - 7,867 Net income (loss) (6,629 - (38,719 - (22,781 - (27,867 - Earnings (loss) per common share Income (loss) from continuing operations - (0.19 - - (1.04 - - (0.61 - - (1.07 - Income (loss) from discontinued operations - (0.01 - - (0.11 - - (0.07 - - 0.24 Diluted earning (loss) per share Income (loss) from continuing operations - (0.19 - - (1.04 - - (0.61 - - (1.07 - Income (loss) from discontinued operations - (0.01 - - (0.10 - - (0.07 - - 0.24 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 33,963 33,497 33,836 33,418 Diluted 33,963 33,497 33,836 33,418







COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

December 31, 2025 and 2024

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

ASSETS 2025 2024 Current Assets: Cash - 33,282 - 26,630 Accounts receivable, net 86,262 118,683 Inventories 118,557 128,224 Other current assets 25,226 29,763 Total current assets 263,327 303,300 Property, plant and equipment, net 66,638 68,861 Operating lease right-of-use asset, net 36,755 29,931 Intangible assets, net 3,350 3,918 Deferred income taxes, net 11,349 11,084 Other assets 10,295 7,479 TOTAL ASSETS - 391,714 - 424,573 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable - 74,180 - 77,002 Current operating lease liabilities 7,914 8,033 Accrued liabilities and other 23,886 32,325 Current portion of long-term debt and short-term debt 2,371 8,438 Total current liabilities 108,351 125,798 Long-term debt 104,004 127,062 Long-term operating lease liabilities 29,833 22,795 Pension and other post-retirement liabilities 6,902 8,143 Other long-term liabilities 9,267 5,183 Total liabilities 258,357 288,981 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock - - Common stock 342 337 Treasury stock, at cost (16,706 - (16,468 - Additional paid-in capital 272,903 269,117 Retained deficit (96,832 - (74,051 - Accumulated other comprehensive loss (26,350 - (43,343 - Total stockholders' equity 133,357 135,592 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY - 391,714 - 424,573







COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

BUSINESS SEGMENT FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 and 2024

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended Global Seating Global Electrical Systems Trim Systems & Components Corporate / Other Total 2025 2024 2025 2024 2025 2024 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues - 70,676 - 74,838 - 49,657 - 44,049 - 34,429 - 44,405 - - - - - 154,762 - 163,292 Gross profit 7,782 8,352 6,270 1,380 968 3,285 - 58 15,020 13,075 Selling, general & administrative expenses 6,720 7,677 5,448 4,369 2,505 3,413 2,146 2,887 16,819 18,346 Operating income (loss) - 1,062 - 675 - 822 - (2,989 - - (1,537 - - (128 - - (2,146 - - (2,829 - - (1,799 - - (5,271 -

Twelve Months Ended Global Seating Global Electrical Systems Trim Systems & Components Corporate / Other Total 2025 2024 2025 2024 2025 2024 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues - 287,249 - 314,682 - 203,186 - 203,128 - 158,567 - 205,545 - - - - - 649,002 - 723,355 Gross profit 35,281 37,551 21,492 13,182 11,612 22,544 - (158 - 68,385 73,119 Selling, general & administrative expenses 27,435 33,521 19,443 17,742 12,402 10,698 9,761 11,916 69,041 73,877 Operating income (loss) - 7,846 - 4,030 - 2,049 - (4,560 - - (790 - - 11,846 - (9,761 - - (12,074 - - (656 - - (758 -







COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Appendix A: Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Gross profit - 15,020 - 13,075 - 68,385 - 73,119 Restructuring 893 568 4,909 9,186 Adjusted gross profit - 15,913 - 13,643 - 73,294 - 82,305 % of revenues 10.3 - 8.4 - 11.3 - 11.4 -

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Operating income (loss) - (1,799 - - (5,271 - - (656 - - (758 - Restructuring 931 1,015 5,476 10,784 Gain on sale of fixed assets - - - (3,544 - Total operating income adjustments 931 1,015 5,476 7,240 Adjusted operating income (loss) - (868 - - (4,256 - - 4,820 - 6,482 % of revenues (0.6) % (2.6) % 0.7 - 0.9 -

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Net income (loss) from continuing operations (6,413 - (34,998 - (20,477 - (35,734 - Pre-tax adjusting items: Operating income (loss) adjustments 931 1,015 5,476 7,240 Warrant fair value adjustment (393 - - (118 - - Loss on early extinguishment of debt - 509 460 509 Tax Valuation Allowance - 28,769 - 28,769 Adjusted (benefit) provision for income taxes1 (135 - (381 - (1,455 - (1,937 - Adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations - (6,010 - - (5,086 - - (16,114 - - (1,153 - Diluted EPS - (0.19 - - (1.04 - - (0.61 - - (1.07 - Adjustments to diluted EPS - 0.01 - 0.89 - 0.13 - 1.04 Adjusted diluted EPS - (0.18 - - (0.15 - - (0.48 - - (0.03 -



1 Reported Tax (Benefit) Provision adjusted for tax effect at 25% of pre-tax adjusting items.





Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Net income (loss) from continuing operations - (6,413 - - (34,998 - - (20,477 - - (35,734 - Interest expense 4,166 2,200 13,028 9,174 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 213 28,603 4,740 27,493 Depreciation expense 3,633 3,480 14,173 13,919 Amortization expense 139 140 563 603 EBITDA - 1,738 - (575 - - 12,027 - 15,455 % of revenues 1.1 - (0.4) % 1.9 - 2.1 - EBITDA adjustments Restructuring 931 1,015 5,476 10,784 Warrant fair value adjustment (393 - - (118 - - Gain on sale of fixed assets - - - (3,544 - Loss on early extinguishment of debt - 509 460 509 Adjusted EBITDA - 2,276 - 949 - 17,845 - 23,204 % of revenues 1.5 - 0.6 - 2.7 - 3.2 -







COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Appendix B: Segment Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 and 2024

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except percentages)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 Global Seating Global Electric Systems Trim Systems & Components Corporate Total Operating income (loss) - 1,062 - 822 - (1,537 - - (2,146 - - (1,799 - Restructuring 693 109 129 - 931 Adjusted operating income (loss) - 1,755 - 931 - (1,408 - - (2,146 - - (868 - % of revenues 2.5 - 1.9 - (4.1)% (0.6)%

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 Global Seating Global Electric Systems Trim Systems & Components Corporate Total Operating income (loss) - 7,846 - 2,049 - (790 - - (9,761 - - (656 - Restructuring 2,585 1,727 1,037 127 5,476 Adjusted operating income (loss) - 10,431 - 3,776 - 247 - (9,634 - - 4,820 % of revenues 3.6 - 1.9 - 0.2 - 0.7 -

Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 Global Seating Global Electric Systems Trim Systems & Components Corporate Total Operating income (loss) - 675 - (2,989 - - (128 - - (2,829 - - (5,271 - Restructuring (39 - - 1,061 (7 - 1,015 Adjusted operating income (loss) - 636 - (2,989 - - 933 - (2,836 - - (4,256 - % of revenues 0.8 - (6.8)% 2.1 - (2.6)%

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 Global Seating Global Electric Systems Trim Systems & Components Corporate Total Operating income (loss) - 4,030 - (4,560 - - 11,846 - (12,074 - - (758 - Restructuring 1,546 3,745 5,329 164 10,784 Gain on sale of fixed assets - - (3,544 - - (3,544 - Adjusted operating income (loss) - 5,576 - (815 - - 13,631 - (11,910 - - 6,482 % of revenues 1.8 - (0.4)% 6.6 - 0.9 -

The following tables present reconciliations of the captions within CVG's Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows to Free cash flow, attributable to continuing operations, discontinued operations, and total CVG for the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 and 2024.

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 CONTINUING OPERATIONS Cash flows from operating activities - 12,288 - (17,230 - - 44,337 - (19,498 - Purchases of property, plant and equipment (3,575 - (3,973 - (10,651 - (17,682 - Proceeds from disposal/sale of property, plant and equipment - - 45 4,455 Proceeds from sale of business - 22,001 - 44,961 Free cash flow from continuing operations - 8,713 - 798 - 33,731 - 12,236 DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS Cash flows from operating activities - - - (9,387 - - 306 - (13,954 - Purchases of property, plant and equipment - - - (838 - Free cash flow from discontinued operations - - - (9,387 - - 306 - (14,792 - TOTAL COMPANY Cash flows from operating activities - 12,288 - (26,617 - - 44,643 - (33,452 - Purchases of property, plant and equipment (3,575 - (3,973 - (10,651 - (18,520 - Proceeds from disposal/sale of property, plant and equipment - - 45 4,455 Proceeds from sale of business - 22,001 - 44,961 Free cash flow - 8,713 - (8,589 - - 34,037 - (2,556 -



Use of Non-GAAP Measures

This earnings release contains financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). In general, the non-GAAP measures exclude items that (i) management believes reflect the Company's multi-year corporate activities; or (ii) relate to activities or actions that may have occurred over multiple or in prior periods without predictable trends. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to evaluate the Company's performance, engage in financial and operational planning and to determine incentive compensation.

Management provides these non-GAAP financial measures to investors as supplemental metrics to assist readers in assessing the effects of items and events on the Company's financial and operating results and in comparing the Company's performance to that of its competitors and to comparable reporting periods. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies.

The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. The financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations to those financial statements set forth above should be carefully evaluated.