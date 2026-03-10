FLINT Corp. Announces Fourth Quarter and 2025 Annual Financial Results

Revenue are financial measures used in this press release that are not standard measures under IFRS. FLINT's method of calculating the Non-GAAP Financial Measures may differ from the methods used by other issuers. Therefore, the Non-GAAP Financial Measures, as presented, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. EBITDAS refers to net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) in accordance with IFRS, before depreciation and amortization, interest expense, income tax expense (recovery) and long-term incentive plan expenses. EBITDAS is used by management and the directors of FLINT as well as many investors to determine the ability of an issuer to generate cash from operations. Management believes that in addition to net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) and cash provided by operating activities, EBITDAS is a useful supplemental measure from which to determine FLINT's ability to generate cash available for debt service, working capital, capital expenditures and income taxes. FLINT has provided a reconciliation of Net income and comprehensive income to EBITDAS below. Adjusted EBITDAS refers to EBITDAS excluding restructuring expense, gain on sale of property, plant and equipment, interest income, other expenses and one-time incurred expenses. FLINT has used Adjusted EBITDAS as the basis for the analysis of its past operating financial performance. Adjusted EBITDAS is a measure that management believes (i) is a useful supplemental measure from which to determine FLINT's ability to generate cash available for debt service, working capital, capital expenditures, and income taxes, and (ii) facilitates the comparability of the results of historical periods and the analysis of its operating financial performance which may be useful to investors. FLINT has provided a reconciliation of Net income and comprehensive income to Adjusted EBITDAS below. Investors are cautioned that the Non-GAAP Financial Measures are not alternatives to measures under IFRS and should not, on their own, be construed as an indicator of performance or cash flows, a measure of liquidity or as a measure of actual return on the shares. These Non-GAAP Financial Measures should only be used with reference to FLINT's consolidated interim and annual financial statements, which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca or on FLINT's website at www.flintcorp.com.

(In thousands of Canadian dollars)



Three months ended December 31, Twelve months ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income and comprehensive income 1,430 1,657 29,788 1,272 Add: Amortization of intangible assets 64 65 256 266 Depreciation expense 2,467 2,683 10,451 10,686 Long-term incentive plan expense 1,150 1,000 3,800 3,225 Interest expense 1,631 4,767 15,103 18,800 Income tax expense (recovery) - deferred 442 - (27,717 - - EBITDAS 7,184 10,172 31,681 34,249 Add (deduct): Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment (422 - (200 - (1,473 - (1,453 - Restructuring expenses 132 295 1,214 1,605 Other expenses 99 37 465 345 Interest income (403 - (32 - (1,297 - (492 - One-time incurred expenses - 279 - 1,223 Adjusted EBITDAS 6,590 10,551 30,590 35,477

