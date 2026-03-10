Dorel Industries Inc.: Dorel Reports Fourth Quarter and 2025 Year-End Results

Dorel Juvenile completes third consecutive year of earnings improvements

Dorel Home restructuring near completion

MONTRÉAL, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) today announced its financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 30, 2025.

Fourth quarter revenue was US$278.9 million, compared to US$326.8 million in the same period a year ago, a decrease of 14.7%. Reported net loss was US$24.6 million, or US$0.76 per diluted share, compared to US$73.0 million, or US$2.24 per diluted share, last year. Adjusted net loss1 for 2025 was US$11.2 million, or US$0.35 per diluted share, compared to US$59.2 million, or US$1.82 per diluted share, last year.

Revenue for the year was US$1,190.4 million, compared to US$1,380.2 million in the prior year, a decrease of 13.8%. Reported net loss was US$142.2 million, or US$4.37 per diluted share, compared to US$172.0 million, or US$5.28 per diluted share, a year ago. Adjusted net loss1 for the year was US$85.8 million, or US$2.63 per diluted share, compared to US$109.8 million, or US$3.37 per diluted share, a year ago.

"Dorel Juvenile delivered a strong performance in 2025, demonstrating resilience amid ongoing tariff-related pressure in the U.S. and mixed market conditions globally. While these external factors moderated revenue growth, improved margins and disciplined cost management contributed to an 84.7% increase in adjusted operating profit1 for the year. Fourth quarter results were marked by a return to growth in the U.S., coupled with exceptional results in Europe and across several international markets. Innovation across core categories, particularly rotating car seats and Maxi-Cosi products, continued to support the segment's competitive positioning. These results underscore the benefits of Dorel Juvenile's diversified geographic footprint and the segment's ability to execute in a challenging operating environment."

"Due to the ongoing downsizing of operations, Dorel Home operated in a lower sales environment during the fourth quarter, reflecting constrained product availability, deliberate SKU rationalization, and the final stages of its restructuring plan. Notwithstanding these pressures, the segment advanced its operational initiatives, including cost reductions associated with facility closures, workforce reductions, and administrative consolidation. Adjusted operating loss1 improved year-over-year in the quarter, reflecting the benefit of a reduced cost base. With the conclusion of our major restructuring activities and the disposition of non-core inventory near complete, Dorel Home enters 2026 with a streamlined operating footprint and a simplified business model intended to support improved execution and performance," stated Dorel President & CEO, Martin Schwartz.



_____________________________

1 This is a non-GAAP financial ratio or measure with no standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore is unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Refer to the section "Definition and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial ratios and measures" in this press release.

Summary of Financial Information (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 30, All figures in thousands of US $, except per share amounts 2025

2024

Change - - - Revenue 278,942 326,846 (14.7 )% Net loss (24,588 - (73,008 - (66.3 )% Per share - Basic (0.76 - (2.24 - (66.1 )% Per share - Diluted (0.76 - (2.24 - (66.1 )% Adjusted net loss (1) (11,156 - (59,171 - (81.1 )% Per share - Diluted (1) (0.35 - (1.82 - (80.8 )% Number of shares outstanding - Basic weighted average 32,333,339 32,590,581 Diluted weighted average 32,333,339 32,590,581 (1) This is a non-GAAP financial ratio or measure with no standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore is unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Refer to the section "Definition and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial ratios and measures" in this press release. Summary of Financial Information (unaudited) Years Ended December 30, All figures in thousands of US $, except per share amounts 2025

2024

Change - - - Revenue 1,190,354 1,380,215 (13.8 )% Net loss (142,217 - (171,958 - (17.3 )% Per share - Basic (4.37 - (5.28 - (17.2 )% Per share - Diluted (4.37 - (5.28 - (17.2 )% Adjusted net loss (1) (85,759 - (109,829 - (21.9 )% Per share - Diluted (1) (2.63 - (3.37 - (22.0 )% Number of shares outstanding - Basic weighted average 32,575,179 32,571,973 Diluted weighted average 32,575,179 32,571,973 (1) This is a non-GAAP financial ratio or measure with no standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore is unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Refer to the section "Definition and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial ratios and measures" in this press release.

Dorel Juvenile All figures in thousands of US $ Three Months Ended December 30, (unaudited) 2025

2024

Change - % of rev. - % of rev. - Revenue 226,829 212,843 6.6 - Gross profit 67,725 29.9 - 54,338 25.5 - 24.6 - Operating profit 14,579 1,616 n.m. Adjusted gross profit (1) 67,725 29.9 - 54,803 25.7 - 23.6 - Adjusted operating profit (1) 15,185 2,360 n.m. n.m. = not meaningful (1) This is a non-GAAP financial ratio or measure with no standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore is unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Refer to the section "Definition and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial ratios and measures" in this press release.

All figures in thousands of US $ Years Ended December 30, (unaudited) 2025

2024

Change - % of rev. - % of rev. - Revenue 880,983 864,065 2.0 - Gross profit 250,963 28.5 - 235,223 27.2 - 6.7 - Operating profit 28,952 15,628 85.3 - Adjusted gross profit (1) 250,963 28.5 - 235,688 27.3 - 6.5 - Adjusted operating profit (1) 33,790 18,297 84.7 - (1) This is a non-GAAP financial ratio or measure with no standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore is unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Refer to the section "Definition and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial ratios and measures" in this press release.



For the fourth quarter of 2025, Dorel Juvenile reported revenue of US$226.8 million, an increase of 6.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenue growth was recorded across the U.S., European and International markets. Organic revenue1 for the segment increased by 2.2% after removing the impact of year-over-year foreign exchange rate fluctuations. The U.S. market delivered revenue growth in the quarter, reversing the trend experienced earlier in the year, driven by market share gains and strong car seat performance supported by the Columbus, Indiana manufacturing facility. Revenue in Europe also increased despite an overall market decline, reflecting continued market share gains in this key region.

For the year, revenue increased by 2%, with growth in the European and International divisions more than offsetting challenges in the U.S. marketplace. Organic revenue1 for the year was essentially flat, with growth in International and Europe offsetting declines in the U.S.

Reported operating profit for the quarter was US$14.6 million compared to US$1.6 million in 2024. Excluding restructuring costs, adjusted operating profit1 for the quarter was US$15.2 million, an increase of US$12.8 million versus the prior year. Full year reported operating profit was US$29.0 million compared to US$15.6 million the prior year. Full year adjusted operating profit1 was US$33.8 million compared to US$18.3 million the prior year, an increase of 84.7%.

Improved gross margins and lower operating costs were key contributors to the stronger earnings performance for both the quarter and the full year. Management's continued emphasis on cost containment, portfolio discipline, and an improved product and sales mix also supported the increase in earnings. Ongoing investment in product innovation and new product introductions contributed to performance relative to market trends across the Company's geographies. During the quarter, tariff conditions in the U.S. market remained stable, with prior adjustments continuing to influence category demand and retailer purchasing behaviour. Supplier collaboration remained important in supporting product launches and mitigating cost pressures.



Dorel Home All figures in thousands of US $ Three Months Ended December 30, (unaudited) 2025

2024

Change - % of rev. - % of rev. - Revenue 52,113 114,003 (54.3 )% Gross profit (11,610 - (22.3 )% (8,286 - (7.3 )% (40.1 )% Operating loss (21,613 - (24,950 - (13.4 )% Adjusted gross profit (1) (1,172 - (2.2 )% 1,838 1.6 - n.m. Adjusted operating loss (1) (8,787 - (11,658 - (24.6 )% n.m. = not meaningful (1) This is a non-GAAP financial ratio or measure with no standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore is unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Refer to the section "Definition and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial ratios and measures" in this press release. All figures in thousands of US $ Years Ended December 30, (unaudited) 2025

2024

Change - % of rev. - % of rev. - Revenue 309,371 516,150 (40.1 )% Gross profit (37,287 - (12.1 )% 10,817 2.1 - n.m. Operating loss (93,888 - (95,330 - (1.5 )% Adjusted gross profit (1) (2,106 - (0.7 )% 21,679 4.2 - n.m. Adjusted operating loss (1) (42,833 - (35,413 - 21.0 - n.m. = not meaningful (1) This is a non-GAAP financial ratio or measure with no standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore is unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Refer to the section "Definition and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial ratios and measures" in this press release.



Fourth quarter revenue was US$52.1 million, a decrease of US$61.9 million, or 54.3%, from US$114.0 million last year. The ongoing downsizing of operations contributed to the lower sales. Inventory availability was also limited to start the quarter, despite improved liquidity conditions following the company-wide refinancing at the end of the third quarter. The time required to normalize supplier payments, re-start ordering and ramp-up production of both new and existing items, meant that many go-forward inventory items were not in-stock during the quarter. For the year, revenue was US$309.4 million versus US$516.2 million in 2024, a decrease of US$206.8 million, or 40.1%.

The quarter marked the conclusion of the most significant elements of Dorel Home's restructuring program, including the exit of major warehousing and manufacturing sites in Ontario, California, Montréal, Québec and Cornwall, Ontario; the closure of administrative offices in Wright City, Missouri and Asheville, North Carolina; and the migration of ongoing operations to the Juvenile back-office ecosystem. Warehousing has been consolidated within Juvenile's network, and sublease efforts are underway for excess capacity remaining in Savannah, Georgia and Cornwall, Ontario.

Adjusted gross margin1, both in dollars and percentage were down versus prior year as lower sales volume offset the benefits of lower overhead costs, which in North America were US$5.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 versus US$12.4 million in the prior year. For the segment, operating expenses were also lower in 2025 at US$7.6 million versus US$13.5 million in the prior year as facility closures, staffing reductions, and administrative consolidation took effect.

Despite the much lower cost structure now in place, lower sales resulted in a reported operating loss for the quarter of US$21.6 million compared to US$25.0 million in 2024. Excluding restructuring costs, adjusted operating loss1 for the quarter was US$8.8 million, an improvement from US$11.7 million in the prior year. Full year reported operating loss was US$93.9 million compared to US$95.3 million the prior year. Full year adjusted operating loss1 was US$42.8 million compared to US$35.4 million the prior year.

Outlook

"As we enter 2026, we remain focused on building on Dorel Juvenile's momentum while managing continued market uncertainty. Priorities include operational efficiency, strengthened supplier partnerships, and continued investment in product innovation. While volatility is expected to persist in the U.S. and in certain Latin American markets, the Company's diversified international footprint and disciplined execution provide important sources of resilience. We expect 2026 to continue the trend of year-over-year earnings improvement," commented Dorel President & CEO, Martin Schwartz.

"At Dorel Home, we remain focused on completing the final stages of our transformation and cementing the foundations of a more efficient operating model. With the principal restructuring actions mostly completed and the cost structure materially reduced, we are positioned to focus on stabilizing the business and improving execution. Key priorities include completing the sell-through of remaining non-core inventory, completing the integration within the Juvenile operational ecosystem, and re-igniting our everyday living furniture business alongside our successful Cosco folding furniture product lines. As we start 2026, we continue to drive down legacy costs and the ramp-up is slow on our traditional furniture product portfolio. As such, earnings improvements are expected as 2026 progresses," concluded Mr. Schwartz.

Conference Call

Dorel Industries Inc. will hold a conference call to discuss these results on Wednesday, March 11, 2026 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time. Interested parties can join the call by dialing 1-833-752-3231. The conference call can also be accessed via live webcast at http://www.dorel.com. If you are unable to call in at this time, you may access a recording of the meeting by calling 1-855-669-9658 and entering the passcode 7179497 on your phone. This recording will be available on Wednesday, March 11, 2026 as of 2:30 PM until 11:59 PM on Wednesday, March 18, 2026.

Consolidated financial statements as at December 30, 2025 will be available on the Company's website, www.dorel.com, and will be available through the SEDAR+ website.

Profile

Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) is a global organization, operating two distinct businesses in juvenile products and home products. Dorel's strength lies in the diversity, innovation and quality of its products as well as the superiority of its brands. Dorel Juvenile's powerfully branded products include global brands Maxi-Cosi, Safety 1st and Tiny Love, complemented by regional brands such as BebeConfort, Cosco, Mother's Choice and Infanti. Dorel Home, with its comprehensive e-commerce platform and brick-and-mortar distribution network, markets a wide assortment of furniture. Dorel has annual sales of US$1.2 billion and employs approximately 3,000 people in facilities located in twenty-two countries worldwide.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Except as may be required by Canadian securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements, by their very nature, are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding the substantial reduction in size of Dorel's Home segment, the impact of the macro-economic environment, including inflationary pressures, changes in consumer spending, exchange rate fluctuations, the imposition of tariffs, and interest rate fluctuations on the Company's business, financial position and operations, and are based on several assumptions which give rise to the possibility that actual results could differ materially from the Company's expectations expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements and that the objectives, plans, strategic priorities and business outlook may not be achieved. As a result, the Company cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize, or if any of them do, what benefits the Company will derive from them including statements relating to the substantial reduction in the size of the Home segment. Forward-looking statements are provided in this press release for the purpose of giving information about management's current expectations and plans and allowing investors and others to get a better understanding of the Company's operating environment. However, readers are cautioned that it may not be appropriate to use such forward-looking statements for any other purpose.

Forward-looking statements made in this press release are based on a number of assumptions that the Company believed were reasonable on the day it made the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements include:

general economic and financial conditions, including those resulting from the current high inflationary environment;

changes in applicable laws or regulations;

changes in product costs and supply channels, including disruption of the Company's supply chain resulting from the macro-economic environment;

foreign currency fluctuations, including high levels of volatility in foreign currencies with respect to the US dollar reflecting uncertainties related to the macro-economic environment;

the effect of tariffs on imported goods;

customer and credit risk, including the concentration of revenues with a small number of customers;

there is no certainty that benefits expected to be derived from the substantial reduction in size of Dorel's Home segment will occur;

costs associated with product liability;

changes in income tax legislation or the interpretation or application of those rules;

the continued ability to develop products and support brand names;

changes in the regulatory environment;

outbreak of public health crises that could adversely affect global economies and financial markets, resulting in an economic downturn which could be for a prolonged period of time and have a material adverse effect on the demand for the Company's products and on its business, financial condition and results of operations;

the effect of international conflicts on the Company's sales;

continued access to capital resources, including compliance by the Company with all of the covenants under its senior secured asset based revolving credit facility and term loan facility, and the related costs of borrowing, all of which may be adversely impacted by the macro-economic environment;

failures related to information technology systems;

changes in assumptions in the valuation of other intangible assets and any future decline in market capitalization;

there being no certainty that the Company will declare any dividend in the future;

increased exposure to cybersecurity risks as a result of remote work by the Company's employees;

the Company's ability to protect its current and future technologies and products and to defend its intellectual property rights;

potential damage to the Company's reputation; and

the effect of climate change on the Company.

These and other risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in the Company's annual MD&A and Annual Information Form filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities. The risk factors set out in the previously mentioned documents are expressly incorporated by reference herein in their entirety.

The Company cautions readers that the risks described above are not the only ones that could impact it. Additional risks and uncertainties not currently known to the Company or that the Company currently deems to be immaterial may also have a material adverse effect on the Company's business, financial condition, or results of operations. Given these risks and uncertainties, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results.

All figures in the tables below are in thousands of US $, except per share amounts.

Consolidated Results Three Months Ended Years Ended Dec 30, Dec 30, Variation Dec 30, Dec 30, Variation 2025 2024 - - 2025 2024 - - Revenue 278,942 326,846 (47,904 - (14.7 )% 1,190,354 1,380,215 (189,861 - (13.8 )% Cost of sales

222,827 280,794 (57,967 - (20.6 )% 976,678 1,134,175 (157,497 - (13.9 )% Gross profit 56,115 46,052 10,063 21.9 - 213,676 246,040 (32,364 - (13.2 )% Adjusted gross profit (1) 66,553 56,641 9,912 17.5 - 248,857 257,367 (8,510 - (3.3 )% Selling expenses 28,581 30,259 (1,678 - (5.5 )% 122,945 126,162 (3,217 - (2.5 )% General and administrative expenses 26,599 29,244 (2,645 - (9.0 )% 132,214 133,478 (1,264 - (0.9 )% Research and development expenses 5,295 5,727 (432 - (7.5 )% 20,931 23,579 (2,648 - (11.2 )% Impairment loss on trade accounts receivable 1,360 285 1,075 377.2 - 2,109 2,507 (398 - (15.9 )% Restructuring costs 2,994 3,533 (539 - (15.3 )% 21,277 6,043 15,234 252.1 - Impairment loss on goodwill - - - n/a - 45,302 (45,302 - (100.0 )% Operating loss (8,714 - (22,996 - (14,282 - (62.1 )% (85,800 - (91,031 - (5,231 - (5.7 )% Adjusted operating profit (loss) (1) 4,718 (8,874 - 13,592 n.m. (29,342 - (28,359 - 983 3.5 - Finance expenses 14,955 9,694 5,261 54.3 - 53,440 38,556 14,884 38.6 - Loss before income taxes (23,669 - (32,690 - (9,021 - (27.6 )% (139,240 - (129,587 - 9,653 7.4 - Income taxes expense 919 40,318 (39,399 - (97.7 )% 2,977 42,371 (39,394 - (93.0 )% Net loss

(24,588 - (73,008 - (48,420 - (66.3 )% (142,217 - (171,958 - (29,741 - (17.3 )% Adjusted net loss (1) (11,156 - (59,171 - (48,015 - (81.1 )% (85,759 - (109,829 - (24,070 - (21.9 )% Basic loss per share (0.76 - (2.24 - (1.48 - (66.1 )% (4.37 - (5.28 - (0.91 - (17.2 )% Diluted loss per share (0.76 - (2.24 - (1.48 - (66.1 )% (4.37 - (5.28 - (0.91 - (17.2 )% Adjusted diluted loss per share (1) (0.35 - (1.82 - (1.47 - (80.8 )% (2.63 - (3.37 - (0.74 - (22.0 )% Weighted average number of shares - Basic 32,333,339 32,590,581 n/a n/a 32,575,179 32,571,973 n/a n/a Weighted average number of shares - Diluted 32,333,339 32,590,581 n/a n/a 32,575,179 32,571,973 n/a n/a Gross margin (2) 20.1 - 14.1 - n/a 600 bp 18.0 - 17.8 - n/a 20 bp Adjusted gross margin (1) 23.9 - 17.3 - n/a 660 bp 20.9 - 18.6 - n/a 230 bp Selling expenses as a percentage of revenue (3) 10.2 - 9.3 - n/a 90 bp 10.3 - 9.1 - n/a 120 bp General and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue (4) 9.5 - 8.9 - n/a 60 bp 11.1 - 9.7 - n/a 140 bp n.m. = not meaningful

n/a = not applicable

bp = basis point

(1) This is a non-GAAP financial ratio or measure with no standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore is unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Refer to the section "Definition and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial ratios and measures" in this press release.

(2) Gross margin is defined as gross profit divided by revenue.

(3) Selling expenses as a percentage of revenue is defined as selling expenses divided by revenue.

(4) General and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue is defined as general and administrative expenses divided by revenue.



Dorel Juvenile Three Months Ended Years Ended Dec 30, Dec 30, Variation Dec 30, Dec 30, Variation 2025 2024 - - 2025 2024 - - Revenue 226,829 212,843 13,986 6.6 - 880,983 864,065 16,918 2.0 - Cost of sales 159,104 158,505 599 0.4 - 630,020 628,842 1,178 0.2 - Gross profit 67,725 54,338 13,387 24.6 - 250,963 235,223 15,740 6.7 - Adjusted gross profit (1) 67,725 54,803 12,922 23.6 - 250,963 235,688 15,275 6.5 - Selling expenses 26,236 25,173 1,063 4.2 - 108,606 104,585 4,021 3.8 - General and administrative expenses 21,900 22,289 (389 - (1.7 )% 90,598 93,466 (2,868 - (3.1 )% Research and development expenses 4,386 4,655 (269 - (5.8 )% 17,493 18,702 (1,209 - (6.5 )% Impairment loss on trade accounts receivable 18 326 (308 - (94.5 )% 476 638 (162 - (25.4 )% Restructuring costs 606 279 327 117.2 - 4,838 2,204 2,634 119.5 - Operating profit 14,579 1,616 12,963 n.m. 28,952 15,628 13,324 85.3 - Adjusted operating profit (1) 15,185 2,360 12,825 n.m. 33,790 18,297 15,493 84.7 - Gross margin (2) 29.9 - 25.5 - n/a 440 bp 28.5 - 27.2 - n/a 130 bp Adjusted gross margin (1) 29.9 - 25.7 - n/a 420 bp 28.5 - 27.3 - n/a 120 bp Selling expenses as a percentage of revenue (3) 11.6 - 11.8 - n/a (20) bp 12.3 - 12.1 - n/a 20 bp General and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue (4) 9.7 - 10.5 - n/a (80) bp 10.3 - 10.8 - n/a (50) bp n.m. = not meaningful

n/a = not applicable

bp = basis point

(1) This is a non-GAAP financial ratio or measure with no standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore is unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Refer to the section "Definition and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial ratios and measures" in this press release.

(2) Gross margin is defined as gross profit divided by revenue.

(3) Selling expenses as a percentage of revenue is defined as selling expenses divided by revenue.

(4) General and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue is defined as general and administrative expenses divided by revenue.

Dorel Home Three Months Ended Years Ended Dec 30, Dec 30, Variation Dec 30, Dec 30, Variation 2025 2024 - - 2025 2024 - - Revenue 52,113 114,003 (61,890 - (54.3 )% 309,371 516,150 (206,779 - (40.1 )% Cost of sales 63,723 122,289 (58,566 - (47.9 )% 346,658 505,333 (158,675 - (31.4 )% Gross profit (11,610 - (8,286 - (3,324 - (40.1 )% (37,287 - 10,817 (48,104 - n.m. Adjusted gross profit (1) (1,172 - 1,838 (3,010 - n.m. (2,106 - 21,679 (23,785 - n.m. Selling expenses 2,345 5,086 (2,741 - (53.9 )% 14,339 21,577 (7,238 - (33.5 )% General and administrative expenses 3,019 7,379 (4,360 - (59.1 )% 21,317 28,769 (7,452 - (25.9 )% Research and development expenses 909 1,072 (163 - (15.2 )% 3,438 4,877 (1,439 - (29.5 )% Impairment loss (reversal) on trade accounts receivable 1,342 (41 - 1,383 n.m. 1,633 1,869 (236 - (12.6 )% Restructuring costs 2,388 3,168 (780 - (24.6 )% 15,874 3,753 12,121 323.0 - Impairment loss on goodwill - - - n/a - 45,302 (45,302 - (100.0 )% Operating loss (21,613 - (24,950 - (3,337 - (13.4 )% (93,888 - (95,330 - (1,442 - (1.5 )% Adjusted operating loss (1) (8,787 - (11,658 - (2,871 - (24.6 )% (42,833 - (35,413 - 7,420 21.0 - Gross margin (2) (22.3 )% (7.3 )% n/a (1500) bp (12.1 )% 2.1 - n/a (1420) bp Adjusted gross margin (1) (2.2 )% 1.6 - n/a (380) bp (0.7 )% 4.2 - n/a (490) bp Selling expenses as a percentage of revenue (3) 4.5 - 4.5 - n/a - bp 4.6 - 4.2 - n/a 40 bp General and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue (4) 5.8 - 6.5 - n/a (70) bp 6.9 - 5.6 - n/a 130 bp n.m. = not meaningful

n/a = not applicable

bp = basis point

(1) This is a non-GAAP financial ratio or measure with no standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore is unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Refer to the section "Definition and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial ratios and measures" in this press release.

(2) Gross margin is defined as gross profit divided by revenue.

(3) Selling expenses as a percentage of revenue is defined as selling expenses divided by revenue.

(4) General and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue is defined as general and administrative expenses divided by revenue.



Definition and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Ratios and Measures

Dorel presents in this press release certain non-GAAP financial ratios and measures, as described below. These non-GAAP financial ratios and measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. These non-GAAP financial ratios and measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for a measure prepared in accordance with IFRS. Contained within this press release are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial ratios and measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with IFRS.

Dorel believes that the non-GAAP financial ratios and measures used in this press release provide investors with additional information to analyze its results and to measure its financial performance by excluding the variation caused by certain items that Dorel believes do not reflect its core business performance and provides better comparability between the periods presented. Excluding these items does not imply they are necessarily non-recurring. The non-GAAP financial measures are also used by management to assess Dorel's financial performance and to make operating and strategic decisions.

Adjustments to non-GAAP financial ratios and measures

As noted above, certain of our non-GAAP financial measures and ratios exclude the variation caused by certain adjustments that affect the comparability of Dorel's financial results and could potentially distort the analysis of trends in its business performance. Adjustments which impact more than one non-GAAP financial ratio and measure are explained below.

Restructuring costs

Restructuring costs are comprised of costs directly related to significant exit activities, including the sale of manufacturing facilities, closure of businesses, reorganization, optimization, transformation, and consolidation to improve the competitive position of the Company in the marketplace and to reduce costs and bring efficiencies, and acquisition-related costs in connection with business acquisitions. Restructuring costs are included as an adjustment of adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating profit (loss), adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share. Restructuring costs were respectively US$13.4 million and US$56.5 million for the fourth quarter and year ended December 30, 2025 (2024 - US$14.1 million and US$17.4 million). From this amount, restructuring costs recorded within cost of sales were respectively US$10.4 million and US$35.2 million for the fourth quarter and year ended December 30, 2025 (2024 - US$10.6 million and US$11.3 million). Refer to the section "Restructuring costs and impairment testing of intangible assets with indefinite useful life" in the MD&A for more details.

Impairment loss on goodwill

Impairment loss on goodwill is included as an adjustment of adjusted operating profit (loss), adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share. Impairment loss on goodwill was respectively nil and US$45.3 million for the fourth quarter and year ended December 30, 2024 (none in 2025). Refer to the section "Restructuring costs and impairment testing of intangible assets with indefinite useful life" in the MD&A for more details.

Adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross margin

Adjusted gross profit is calculated as gross profit excluding the impact of restructuring costs. Adjusted gross margin is a non-GAAP ratio and is calculated as adjusted gross profit divided by revenue. Dorel uses adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross margin to measure its performance from one period to the next, without the variation caused by the impacts of the items described above. Dorel also uses adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross margin on a segment basis to measure its performance at the segment level. Dorel excludes this item because it affects the comparability of its financial results and could potentially distort the analysis of trends in its business performance. Certain investors and analysts use the adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross margin to measure the business performance of the Company as a whole and at the segment level from one period to the next, without the variation caused by the impact of the restructuring costs. Excluding this item does not imply it is necessarily non-recurring. These ratios and measures do not have any standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to a similar measure presented by other companies.

Three Months Ended Years Ended Dec 30, Dec 30, Dec 30, Dec 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Gross profit 56,115 46,052 213,676 246,040 Adjustment for: Restructuring costs recorded within gross profit 10,438 10,589 35,181 11,327 Adjusted gross profit 66,553 56,641 248,857 257,367 Adjusted gross margin (1) 23.9 - 17.3 - 20.9 - 18.6 - (1) This is a non-GAAP financial ratio and it is calculated as adjusted gross profit divided by revenue.

Three Months Ended Years Ended Dec 30, Dec 30, Dec 30, Dec 30, Dorel Juvenile 2025 2024 2025 2024 Gross profit 67,725 54,338 250,963 235,223 Adjustment for: Restructuring costs recorded within gross profit - 465 - 465 Adjusted gross profit 67,725 54,803 250,963 235,688 Adjusted gross margin (1) 29.9 - 25.7 - 28.5 - 27.3 - (1) This is a non-GAAP financial ratio and it is calculated as adjusted gross profit divided by revenue.

Three Months Ended Years Ended Dec 30, Dec 30, Dec 30, Dec 30, Dorel Home 2025 2024 2025 2024 Gross profit (11,610 - (8,286 - (37,287 - 10,817 Adjustment for: Restructuring costs recorded within gross profit 10,438 10,124 35,181 10,862 Adjusted gross profit (1,172 - 1,838 (2,106 - 21,679 Adjusted gross margin (1) (2.2 )% 1.6 - (0.7 )% 4.2 - (1) This is a non-GAAP financial ratio and it is calculated as adjusted gross profit divided by revenue.



Adjusted operating profit (loss)

Adjusted operating profit (loss) is calculated as operating profit (loss) excluding the impact of restructuring costs. Adjusted operating profit (loss) also excludes impairment loss on goodwill. Management uses adjusted operating profit (loss) to measure its performance from one period to the next, without the variation caused by the impact of the items described above. Dorel also uses adjusted operating profit (loss) on a segment basis to measure its performance at the segment level. Dorel excludes these items because they affect the comparability of its financial results and could potentially distort the analysis of trends in its business performance. Certain investors and analysts use the adjusted operating profit (loss) to measure the business performance of the Company as a whole and at the segment level from one period to the next, without the variation caused by the impact of the restructuring costs and impairment loss on goodwill. Excluding these items does not imply they are necessarily non-recurring. This measure does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and is therefore unlikely to be comparable to a similar measure presented by other companies.

Three Months Ended Years Ended Dec 30, Dec 30, Dec 30, Dec 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Operating loss (8,714 - (22,996 - (85,800 - (91,031 - Adjustment for: Total restructuring costs 13,432 14,122 56,458 17,370 Impairment loss on goodwill - - - 45,302 Adjusted operating profit (loss) 4,718 (8,874 - (29,342 - (28,359 - Three Months Ended Years Ended Dec 30, Dec 30, Dec 30, Dec 30, Dorel Juvenile 2025 2024 2025 2024 Operating profit 14,579 1,616 28,952 15,628 Adjustment for: Restructuring costs 606 744 4,838 2,669 Adjusted operating profit 15,185 2,360 33,790 18,297 Three Months Ended Years Ended Dec 30, Dec 30, Dec 30, Dec 30, Dorel Home 2025 2024 2025 2024 Operating loss (21,613 - (24,950 - (93,888 - (95,330 - Adjustment for: Restructuring costs 12,826 13,292 51,055 14,615 Impairment loss on goodwill - - - 45,302 Adjusted operating loss (8,787 - (11,658 - (42,833 - (35,413 -

Adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share

Adjusted net income (loss) is calculated as net income (loss) excluding the impact of restructuring costs and impairment loss on goodwill, as well as income taxes expense (recovery) relating to the adjustments above. Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share is a non-GAAP ratio and is calculated as adjusted net income (loss) divided by the weighted average number of diluted shares. Management uses adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share to measure its performance from one period to the next, without the variation caused by the impacts of the items described above. Dorel excludes these items because they affect the comparability of its financial results and could potentially distort the analysis of trends in its business performance. Certain investors and analysts use the adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share to measure the business performance of the Company from one period to the next. Excluding these items does not imply they are necessarily non-recurring. These measures do not have any standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to a similar measure presented by other companies.

Three Months Ended Years Ended Dec 30, Dec 30, Dec 30, Dec 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net loss (24,588 - (73,008 - (142,217 - (171,958 - Adjustment for: Total restructuring costs 13,432 14,122 56,458 17,370 Impairment loss on goodwill - - - 45,302 Income taxes recovery relating to the above-noted adjustments - (285 - - (543 - Adjusted net loss (11,156 - (59,171 - (85,759 - (109,829 - Basic loss per share (0.76 - (2.24 - (4.37 - (5.28 - Diluted loss per share (0.76 - (2.24 - (4.37 - (5.28 - Adjusted diluted loss per share (1) (0.35 - (1.82 - (2.63 - (3.37 - (1) This is a non-GAAP financial ratio and it is calculated as adjusted net income (loss) divided by weighted average number of diluted shares.



Organic revenue growth (decline) and adjusted organic revenue growth (decline)

Organic revenue growth (decline) is calculated as revenue growth (decline) compared to the previous period, excluding the impact of varying foreign exchange rates. Adjusted organic revenue growth (decline) is calculated as revenue growth (decline) compared to the previous period, excluding the impact of varying foreign exchange rates and the impact of the acquired businesses for the first year of operation and the sale of divisions. Management uses organic revenue growth (decline) and adjusted organic revenue growth (decline) to measure its performance from one period to the next, without the variation caused by the impacts of the items described above. Dorel excludes these items because they affect the comparability of its financial results and could potentially distort the analysis of trends in its business performance. Certain investors and analysts use organic revenue growth (decline) and adjusted organic revenue growth (decline) to measure the business performance of the Company as a whole and at the segment level from one period to the next. Excluding these items does not imply they are necessarily non-recurring. These measures do not have any standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to a similar measure presented by other companies.

Three Months Ended December 30, Consolidated Dorel Juvenile Dorel Home 2025

2024

2025

2024 2025

2024

- - - - - - - - - - - - Revenue of the period 278,942 326,846 226,829 212,843 52,113 114,003 Revenue of the comparative period (326,846 - (350,679 - (212,843 - (212,035 - (114,003 - (138,644 - Revenue (decline) growth (47,904 - (14.7 - (23,833 - (6.8 - 13,986 6.6 808 0.4 (61,890 - (54.3 - (24,641 - (17.8 - Impact of varying foreign exchange rates (10,108 - (3.0 - 4,031 1.2 (9,220 - (4.4 - 3,952 1.8 (888 - (0.8 - 79 0.1 Organic revenue (decline) growth (1) (58,012 - (17.7 - (19,802 - (5.6 - 4,766 2.2 4,760 2.2 (62,778 - (55.1 - (24,562 - (17.7 - (1) This is a non-GAAP financial ratio or measure with no standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore is unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Refer to the section "Definition and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial ratios and measures" in this press release. Years Ended December 30, Consolidated Dorel Juvenile Dorel Home 2025

2024

2025

2024 2025

2024

- - - - - - - - - - - - Revenue of the period 1,190,354 1,380,215 880,983 864,065 309,371 516,150 Revenue of the comparative period (1,380,215 - (1,388,748 - (864,065 - (829,778 - (516,150 - (558,970 - Revenue (decline) growth (189,861 - (13.8 - (8,533 - (0.6 - 16,918 2.0 34,287 4.1 (206,779 - (40.1 - (42,820 - (7.7 - Impact of varying foreign exchange rates (13,004 - (0.9 - 9,568 0.7 (11,465 - (1.4 - 9,573 1.2 (1,539 - (0.3 - (5 - - Organic revenue (decline) growth (1) (202,865 - (14.7 - 1,035 0.1 5,453 0.6 43,860 5.3 (208,318 - (40.4 - (42,825 - (7.7 - (1) This is a non-GAAP financial ratio or measure with no standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore is unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Refer to the section "Definition and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial ratios and measures" in this press release.

CONTACTS:

Dorel Industries Inc.

John Paikopoulos

(514) 934-3034

Dorel Industries Inc.

Jeffrey Schwartz

(514) 934-3034