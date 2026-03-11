Deep Sea Minerals Corp. Provides Corporate Update

Vancouver, BC, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deep Sea Minerals Corp. (CSE: SEAS) (OTCPK: DSEAF) (FSE: X45) ("Deep Sea" or the "Company") a subsea mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing critical mineral opportunities from the deep ocean, is pleased to provide a corporate update to certain disclosure in its Canadian Securities Exchange Form 2A - Listing Statement dated January 19, 2026 (the "Listing Statement"), as a result of raising gross proceeds of $4,220,170 in its over-subscribed non-brokered private placement of common shares of the Company on February 6, 2026 (the "Over-Subscribed Offering").





Use of funds available Amount disclosed in the Listing Statement Updated amount as a result of the Over-Subscribed Offering(2) Accounting, general and administration fees $6,000 $250,000 Audit and tax preparation fees $14,000 $80,000 Business development - 200,000 Business objectives in Listing Statement $1,000,000(1) $1,000,000 License and application fees - $500,000 Investor relations activities $2,000 $1,000,000 Legal fees $6,000 $100,000 Management fees $42,000 $300,000 Repayment of the Loan (as defined in the Listing Statement) - $50,000 Transfer agent, regulatory and filing fees $12,000 $75,000 Unallocated working capital $12,480 759,650 TOTAL: $1,094,480 $4,314,650

Notes:

(1) Business objectives in Listing Statement were subject to certain conditions, including the completion of a future financing to raise at least $1,000,000 within 90 days of the date of the Listing Statement. The Company raised gross proceeds of $4,220,170 in the Over-Subscribed Offering.

(2) The Company retains broad discretion over the use of available funds. The Company has identified certain forward-looking plans and objectives for its available funds, but the Company's ability to achieve such plans and objectives could change as a result of a number of internal and external factors. Because of the number and variability of factors that will determine our use of available funds, the Company's ultimate use might vary substantially from its planned use.

ABOUT DEEP SEA MINERALS CORP.

Deep Sea Minerals Corp. is a subsea mineral exploration and development company focused on evaluating opportunities to support the future supply of critical minerals through the acquisition, exploration, and development of deep-sea mineral assets.

The Company's strategy is centered on identifying jurisdictions and geological settings with potential exposure to polymetallic nodule systems, which are recognized for containing combinations of metals that may be relevant to defense, industrial manufacturing, clean energy infrastructure, advanced electronics, and artificial intelligence-related supply chains. These seabed resources represent a largely undeveloped component of the global mineral supply base and are the subject of increasing policy, scientific, and regulatory attention worldwide.

As part of this process, the Company has commenced early-stage engagement with selected governments and regulatory bodies in the Pacific Ocean region to assess potential pathways for future exploration initiatives, subject to applicable international, national, and environmental frameworks.

For further information, please see the Listing Statement, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca

