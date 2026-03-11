Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.03.2026
WKN: A2PBCB | ISIN: US5006881065 | Ticker-Symbol: KOS1
11.03.26 | 11:58
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.03.2026 03:06 Uhr
18 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kosmos Energy, LLC: Kosmos Energy Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

DALLAS, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kosmos Energy Ltd. ("Kosmos" or the "Company") (NYSE/LSE:KOS) announced today the pricing of its registered underwritten public offering of 97,500,000 shares of common stock (the "Offering") at a price to the public of $1.90, resulting in gross proceeds to Kosmos of $185,250,000. In addition, Kosmos has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 14,625,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price less underwriting discounts. The Offering is expected to close on March 12, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

Kosmos intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to repay outstanding borrowings under its commercial debt facility and repayment of additional outstanding debt.

Barclays and Stifel are acting as joint book-running managers in the Offering.

The Offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement, including a prospectus, filed by Kosmos with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on June 20, 2024. The Offering may only be made by means of a prospectus supplement and an accompanying prospectus. The preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the Offering has been filed, and the final prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to the Offering will be filed, with the SEC. You may access these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, we, the underwriters or any dealer participating in the offering will arrange to send you the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus upon request to: Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 1-888-603-5847 or by e-mail at barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com and Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Syndicate Department, 1201 Wills St., Suite 600, Baltimore, MD 21231, by telephone at (855) 300-7136 or by email at SyndProspectus@Stifel.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy shares of common stock and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration and qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy is a leading deepwater exploration and production company focused on meeting the world's growing demand for energy. We have diversified oil and gas production from assets offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, Mauritania, Senegal and the Gulf of America. Additionally, in the proven basins where we operate, we are advancing high-quality development opportunities, which have come from our exploration success. Kosmos is listed on the NYSE and LSE and is traded under the ticker symbol KOS. As an ethical and transparent company, Kosmos is committed to doing things the right way. The Company's Business Principles articulate our commitment to transparency, ethics, human rights, safety and the environment. Read more about this commitment in the Kosmos Sustainability Report.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that Kosmos expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Kosmos' estimates and forward-looking statements are mainly based on its current expectations and estimates of future events and trends, which affect or may affect its businesses and operations. Although Kosmos believes that these estimates and forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, they are subject to several risks and uncertainties and are made in light of information currently available to Kosmos. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "expect," "plan," "will" or other similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Kosmos, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied or expressed by the forward-looking statements. Further information on such assumptions, risks and uncertainties is available in Kosmos' Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings. Kosmos undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update or correct these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release, except as required by applicable law. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

CONTACTS:
Investor Relations Media Relations
Jamie Buckland Thomas Golembeski
+44 (0) 203 954 2831 +1-214-445-9674
jbuckland@kosmosenergy.com golembeski@kosmosenergy.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
