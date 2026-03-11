Auddia Inc.: Auddia Announces Non-binding LOI with NYSE Listed Medical REIT to Deploy LT350 Solar-Integrated AI Micro-Datacenter Canopy

REIT partner with portfolio of approximately 200 medical properties

Approximately 4,000,000 square feet of parking lot space across portfolio supports up to 960 MW of training or 350 MW of inference compute

Highlights potential to deliver secure, high-performance, on-premise inference compute directly adjacent to clinical operations

BOULDER, Colo., March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ: AUUD) ("Auddia" or the "Company"), today announced that LT350 has signed a non-binding Letter of Intent ("LOI") with a NYSE listed medical REIT (the "Medical REIT") to host LT350's first pilot installation expected to be at a hospital property in the Dallas Fort Worth MSA. The Medical REIT owns and manages approximately 200 medical facilities across the United States, including hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and medical office buildings. LT350 is one of three new businesses that will be combined with Auddia in the new McCarthy Finney holding company if Auddia's recently announced business combination with Thramann Holdings, LLC ("Thramann Holdings") is completed.

The LOI outlines the parties' intent to collaborate on deploying LT350's first solar-integrated, parking-lot-based AI micro-datacenter canopy. LT350's patented architecture integrates modular GPU, memory, and battery storage cartridges directly into the ceiling of its proprietary solar canopy, enabling high-performance AI compute to be deployed above existing parking lots without absorbing parking spaces or requiring new land acquisition. The LOI is non-binding and does not obligate either party to proceed with the pilot.

"Healthcare is one of the most latency sensitive and data security intensive environments for AI inference," said Jeff Thramann, M.D., CEO of Auddia and founder of LT350. "We believe this LOI represents a meaningful validation of LT350's potential to deliver secure, high-performance, on-premise inference compute directly adjacent to clinical operations."

A Strategic Pilot for a New Class of AI Infrastructure

The pilot will focus on validating LT350's ability to:

deploy high-performance AI compute directly at the point of need

support HIPAA-aligned inference workloads

reduce grid impact through solar generation and battery buffering

preserve all parking functionality

demonstrate the operational and economic advantages of distributed inference





LT350 estimates that approximately 18 months of design, engineering, and testing work will be required following the closing of the proposed merger to stand up the first LT350 canopy with its integrated GPU, memory, and battery storage cartridges. Because LT350 represents a new class of distributed AI infrastructure, LT350 believes this timeline reflects the rigor required to validate performance, safety, reliability, and compliance in a hospital environment.

A Scalable Opportunity Across a 200-Property Portfolio

If the pilot is successful, LT350 expects to expand across the Medical REIT's broader portfolio of almost 200 medical properties as applicable. These properties include hospitals, outpatient facilities, and medical office buildings-locations where proximity, data sovereignty, and deterministic performance are critical for AI-driven clinical and operational workflows.

"We view this pilot as the first step in a broader strategy to bring distributed AI infrastructure to healthcare campuses nationwide," said Thramann. "Hospitals and medical facilities are among the highest-value inference environments, and we believe LT350 is uniquely positioned to serve them."

A Lease-Based Deployment Model

Under its proposed business model, LT350 anticipates entering into site-specific lease agreements with property owners, including the Medical REIT, for the use of parking-lot airspace and canopy infrastructure. This structure enables LT350 to deploy distributed AI datacenters without requiring land acquisition while providing property owners with a new revenue stream tied to AI infrastructure. The Company believes this model aligns incentives between LT350 and its real estate partners and supports scalable deployment across large property portfolios.

Building a Broader Deployment Pipeline

While the Company advances the engineering and testing required for the pilot, LT350 intends to pursue additional partnerships with healthcare systems, logistics operators, research campuses, and other organizations seeking to deploy distributed AI compute in parking-lot environments.

The Company believes that LT350's ability to turn underutilized parking lots into solar-powered AI micro-datacenters represents a compelling opportunity for property owners seeking to generate new revenue, hyperscalers looking to deploy AI compute closer to end users, and enterprise customers seeking to deploy highly secure AI capabilities on premise without acquiring land, increasing grid load, or compromising operational space.

For information about LT350, please visit www.LT350.com.

About LT350, LLC

LT350 is a distributed AI data center company with 13 issued and 3 pending patents covering a proprietary solar parking lot canopy infrastructure platform that integrates modular battery storage and GPU cartridges into the ceiling of the canopy to turn any parking lot into an AI data center. LT350 aims to build the most secure, lowest latency, cost effective, and rapidly deployed network of distributed AI data centers at the edge by leveraging the use of underutilized parking lot space while strengthening the existing power infrastructure of local utilities.

About Auddia Inc.

Auddia, through its proprietary AI platform for audio, is reinventing not only how consumers engage with AM/FM radio, podcasts, and other audio content but also how artists and labels promote their music and gain access to mainstream radio audiences. Auddia's Discovr Radio is the first music-promotion platform to deliver artists guaranteed exposure to radio listeners. Auddia's flagship audio superapp, called faidr, delivers multiple industry firsts, including:

Ad-free listening on any AM/FM music station

Content skipping across any AM/FM music station

One-touch skipping of entire podcast ad breaks

Integrated artist discovery experiences

For more information, visit www.auddia.com

