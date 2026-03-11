Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.03.2026
PR Newswire
11.03.2026 12:00 Uhr
Mindsprint's GuardianEye stands out in cybersecurity at TEISS 2026 Awards

LONDON, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindsprint, a technology firm offering purpose-built AI-led solutions to modernize enterprise operations, today announced that its Agentic AI-powered cybersecurity solution, GuardianEye, has been named Runner-Up in the 'Best Penetration Testing Solution' category at the TEISS Awards 2026 held in London recently.

Mindsprint's GuardianEye stands out in cybersecurity at TEISS 2026 Awards

The category recognizes penetration testing providers and software vendors that help organizations detect exploitable vulnerabilities through simulated cyber-attacks. GuardianEye secured the Runner-Up position in a competitive field that also featured established global players in cybersecurity.

"We are honored to be recognized in a category that is mission-critical today. As attackers increasingly leverage automation, organizations can no longer depend on static, point-in-time testing," said Venkatesh Subramaniam, President & Business Head, Cybersecurity and Privacy, Mindsprint.

"Guided by our vision of responsible engineering and innovation, GuardianEye is designed to shift this imbalance by enabling continuous, AI-powered exposure management strengthened by expert validation. This recognition reinforces our mission to redefine penetration testing for the AI era," added Venkatesh.

GuardianEye represents a shift from traditional, point-in-time penetration testing to continuous, AI-driven exposure management. As enterprises expand their digital footprint across cloud, APIs, and distributed environments, periodic security assessments are often outdated before completion. GuardianEye addresses this gap through always-on-attack surface monitoring and contextual attack simulation.

The platform combines several features like continuous external attack surface discovery, AI-driven vulnerability detection and threat correlation, automated exploit validation to eliminate false positives, and configuration assessments for compliance-ready reporting. Unlike conventional tools that generate lengthy vulnerability lists, GuardianEye validates real-world exploitability through automated simulation and expert oversight. This enables security teams to prioritize actionable, business-critical risks.

Addressing a critical industry challenge

Threat actors are increasingly leveraging automation and AI to scale attacks. Meanwhile, security teams continue to rely on manual, periodic assessments that struggle to match adversarial speed. GuardianEye helps bridge this asymmetry by enabling continuous, intelligence-led penetration testing that mirrors modern attack methodologies. By combining agentic automation, contextual attack simulation, and human-in-the-loop validation, the platform delivers precision, reduces noise, and ensures audit-ready assurance.

About Mindsprint

Mindsprint exists to responsibly engineer the next generation of enterprises driven by insight, innovation, and passion. With a proven track record spanning two decades, we are the partner of choice for high-impact, AI-driven technology solutions for clients across the globe in industries such as retail, agriculture, manufacturing, healthcare, and life sciences among others.

Our offerings include enterprise technology applications, business process services, cybersecurity solutions, and automation-as-a-service-delivered with a strong commitment to responsible innovation.

Headquartered in Singapore, Mindsprint has a global workforce of 3,200+ professionals across the US, UK, Middle East, India, and Australia. To learn more, visit www.mindsprint.com.

Media Contact:
Lalitha Yalamanchi, lalitha.yalamanchi@Mindsprint.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2931473/GuardianEye.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2931488/Mindsprint_Logo.jpg

Mindsprint Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mindsprints-guardianeye-stands-out-in-cybersecurity-at-teiss-2026-awards-302710882.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
