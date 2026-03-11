Gamma Resources LTD: Gamma Resources Announces U.S. Listing on the OTCQB Venture Market Under the Symbol "GAMXF"

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / March 11, 2026 / Gamma Resources Ltd. (TSXV:GAMA)(OTCQB:GAMXF)(FRA:MRDN) ("Gamma" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares have commenced trading on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB"), effective today, under the symbol "GAMXF". The Company's Shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "GAMA".

The Company expects that the listing on the OTCQB will provide greater visibility and convenience of trading for U.S. investors, resulting in enhanced liquidity and greater reach.

Gabriel Alonso-Mendoza, CEO and Director of Gamma commented, "Securing a U.S. listing is a significant milestone for Gamma and a clear reflection of our long-term strategy. As we advance uranium projects in highly prospective U.S. districts, this step aligns the Company with the growing momentum toward U.S. energy independence and domestic nuclear fuel security. We look forward to expanding our U.S. investor base as we continue to unlock value from our portfolio."

The OTCQB Venture Market is for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Companies are current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find real-time quotes and market information for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

About Gamma Resources Ltd.

Gamma Resources Ltd. is a U.S.-focused uranium exploration and development company advancing high-quality assets in the Mountain West region. The Company's portfolio includes the Green River Project in Utah, comprising 1,100 acres near prominent regional producers, and the Mesa Arc Project in New Mexico, a strategic land position now totaling 4,520 acres that includes historic uranium resources in the Chama Basin. Management believes the Company is uniquely positioned to benefit from the unprecedented policy and market tailwinds reshaping the U.S. nuclear landscape, and help meet this demand with responsibly sourced, U.S.-based uranium supply.

Gamma trades on the Toronto Venture Exchange (TSXV:GAMA), OTC (OTCQB:GAMXF) and Frankfurt (FRA:MRDN).

For Further Information

Mr. Gabriel Alonso-Mendoza, President and CEO

Email: gabriel@gammaresourcesltd.com

Tel: (833) 854-6826

www.gammaresourcesltd.com

Forward-looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Statements made in this news release, other than purely historical information, including statements relating to the Company's future plans and objectives or expected results, may include forward-looking statements. forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions and are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties inherent in resource exploration and development. As a result, actual results may vary materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

