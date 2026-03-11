Pioneer Family Pools Recognized With 2026 Consumer Choice Award in London

LONDON, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 11, 2026 / Pioneer Family Pools has been named the 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the Swimming Pools, Contractors, Dealers & Designers category for London, marking its 11th year receiving this recognition for business excellence.

Serving London and the surrounding area since 1965, Pioneer Family Pools LW has built a strong reputation for delivering high-quality swimming pool design, sales, renovation, and maintenance services. In addition to pools, the company offers spas, swim spas, and patio furniture, helping homeowners create complete outdoor living environments tailored to their lifestyle.

The Consumer Choice Award is determined through an independent consumer survey that evaluates reputation, service quality, and overall customer satisfaction. Being recognized for 11 years reflects Pioneer Family Pools' consistent commitment to craftsmanship, customer care, and industry leadership in the London market.

"We are honoured to receive the Consumer Choice Award once again," said the team at Pioneer Family Pools LW. "For nearly six decades, our focus has been on helping families create spaces where memories are made. This recognition is a testament to our dedicated staff and the trust our customers continue to place in us."

Pioneer Family Pools LW specializes in custom pool design and installation, as well as renovation and modernization of existing pools. The company's experienced team works closely with homeowners from concept to completion, ensuring every project meets both aesthetic goals and long-term performance standards. Ongoing maintenance and service support further reinforce the company's commitment to customer satisfaction beyond the initial installation.

With deep roots in the community, Pioneer Family Pools has become synonymous with summer living in Southwestern Ontario. The company's long-standing presence in London reflects both its stability and its ability to adapt to evolving trends in outdoor design, energy efficiency, and backyard lifestyle enhancements.

Winning the 2026 Consumer Choice Award reinforces Pioneer Family Pools LW's position as a trusted leader in swimming pool design and outdoor living solutions in London and surrounding areas.

About Pioneer Family Pools LW

Pioneer Family Pools LW has been serving London and surrounding communities since 1965. The company specializes in swimming pool design, sales, renovation, and maintenance, along with spas, swim spas, and patio furniture. Known for quality workmanship and customer service, Pioneer Family Pools continues to help homeowners create beautiful and functional outdoor living spaces.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

