The Brace Space Recognized With 2026 Consumer Choice Award for Orthodontic Excellence in Halifax

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESS Newswire / March 11, 2026 / The Brace Space Orthodontic Clinic has been named the 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the Orthodontists category for Halifax, marking the clinic's 14th consecutive year receiving this distinction. The recognition reflects continued consumer trust and satisfaction across the Halifax Regional Municipality.

Locally owned and operated, The Brace Space serves patients through clinic locations in Bedford, Dartmouth, Halifax, and Sackville. The practice is led by Certified Orthodontists Dr. Dan Stuart and Dr. Sarah Davidson, who are known for their patient focused approach, clinical excellence, and leadership within the orthodontic profession.

The Consumer Choice Award is determined through an independent consumer survey that evaluates businesses based on reputation, service quality, and overall experience. Achieving this recognition for 14 consecutive years places The Brace Space among a select group of healthcare providers demonstrating consistent excellence over time.

"We are truly honoured to receive the Consumer Choice Award for the 14th year," said Dr. Dan Stuart and Dr. Sarah Davidson. "This recognition reflects the trust our patients place in us and the dedication of our entire team to providing high quality orthodontic care and creating confident, healthy smiles throughout our community."

The Brace Space offers a full range of orthodontic treatments, including custom braces and Invisalign for children, teens, and adults. Each treatment plan is tailored to the individual, with a strong emphasis on education, comfort, and long-term oral health outcomes.

Both doctors bring extensive education and experience to the practice. Dr. Davidson is a board-certified orthodontist, Fellow of the Royal College of Dentists, published author, and public lecturer, with advanced training completed across Canada. Dr. Stuart is also a board-certified orthodontist, published author, and recognized leader in orthodontic innovation, with past leadership roles at both provincial and regional levels.

In addition to clinical care, The Brace Space is deeply committed to giving back to the community. The clinic hosts the annual Learn to Give CE charity event, supporting charitable initiatives while advancing continuing education within the dental profession.

About The Brace Space

The Brace Space Orthodontic Clinic is a locally owned and operated practice serving the Halifax Regional Municipality, with locations in Bedford, Dartmouth, Halifax, and Sackville. Led by Certified Orthodontists Dr. Dan Stuart and Dr. Sarah Davidson, The Brace Space offers personalized orthodontic care, including custom braces and Invisalign for patients of all ages. The clinic is committed to clinical excellence, patient education, and community involvement, helping create confident smiles across HRM. For more information, visit www.thebracespace.com. About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more. Contact Information

