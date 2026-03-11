Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 11.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die nächsten 10.000 Bohrmeter könnten alles verändern, während andere Explorer noch planen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
11.03.2026 12:02 Uhr
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Brace Space Recognized With 2026 Consumer Choice Award for Orthodontic Excellence in Halifax

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESS Newswire / March 11, 2026 / The Brace Space Orthodontic Clinic has been named the 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the Orthodontists category for Halifax, marking the clinic's 14th consecutive year receiving this distinction. The recognition reflects continued consumer trust and satisfaction across the Halifax Regional Municipality.

Locally owned and operated, The Brace Space serves patients through clinic locations in Bedford, Dartmouth, Halifax, and Sackville. The practice is led by Certified Orthodontists Dr. Dan Stuart and Dr. Sarah Davidson, who are known for their patient focused approach, clinical excellence, and leadership within the orthodontic profession.

The Consumer Choice Award is determined through an independent consumer survey that evaluates businesses based on reputation, service quality, and overall experience. Achieving this recognition for 14 consecutive years places The Brace Space among a select group of healthcare providers demonstrating consistent excellence over time.

"We are truly honoured to receive the Consumer Choice Award for the 14th year," said Dr. Dan Stuart and Dr. Sarah Davidson. "This recognition reflects the trust our patients place in us and the dedication of our entire team to providing high quality orthodontic care and creating confident, healthy smiles throughout our community."

The Brace Space offers a full range of orthodontic treatments, including custom braces and Invisalign for children, teens, and adults. Each treatment plan is tailored to the individual, with a strong emphasis on education, comfort, and long-term oral health outcomes.

Both doctors bring extensive education and experience to the practice. Dr. Davidson is a board-certified orthodontist, Fellow of the Royal College of Dentists, published author, and public lecturer, with advanced training completed across Canada. Dr. Stuart is also a board-certified orthodontist, published author, and recognized leader in orthodontic innovation, with past leadership roles at both provincial and regional levels.

In addition to clinical care, The Brace Space is deeply committed to giving back to the community. The clinic hosts the annual Learn to Give CE charity event, supporting charitable initiatives while advancing continuing education within the dental profession.

About The Brace Space
The Brace Space Orthodontic Clinic is a locally owned and operated practice serving the Halifax Regional Municipality, with locations in Bedford, Dartmouth, Halifax, and Sackville. Led by Certified Orthodontists Dr. Dan Stuart and Dr. Sarah Davidson, The Brace Space offers personalized orthodontic care, including custom braces and Invisalign for patients of all ages. The clinic is committed to clinical excellence, patient education, and community involvement, helping create confident smiles across HRM. For more information, visit www.thebracespace.com.

About Consumer Choice Award
Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information
Sumi Saleh
Communications Manager
ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/the-brace-space-recognized-with-2026-consumer-choice-award-for-o-1146223

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.