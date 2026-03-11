Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2026) - TempraMed Technologies Ltd. (CSE: VIVI) (FSE: 9DY) ("TempraMed" or the "Company"), a medical-technology innovator transforming how temperature-sensitive medications are stored and managed, today announced the publication of a clinical case report evaluating the use of VIVI Cap for passive thermal protection of insulin during summer travel.

The paper, titled "Passive Thermal Protection of In-Use Insulin During Summer Travel: Device Description and Single-Patient Case Report with a Simple Cost Perspective," was authored by TempraMed's Medical Director, Prof. Andreas Pfützner, and colleagues and published in the Journal of Clinical & Medical Case Reports (February 2026).

The publication describes the use of VIVI Cap by a patient with type 1 diabetes during sustained high ambient temperatures (35-38°C) while traveling in Greece. Compared to a prior month without thermal protection, the patient demonstrated:

Improved time-in-range (86% vs. 82%)

Reduced time above 250 mg/dL (3% vs. 5%)

Stable mealtime insulin requirements despite extreme heat

No emergency department or urgent care visits

Importantly, the report emphasizes not only glycemic stability but also reduced anxiety and increased patient confidence regarding insulin effectiveness in hot climates, factors that directly influence healthcare utilization and medication wastage.

Scientific Evidence Supporting Economic Validation

The publication explicitly references TempraMed's independently validated payer return-on-investment (ROI) model, noting that the primary economic value of thermal protection lies not in minor dose differences, but in:

Prevention of medication wastage due to suspected temperature excursions

Avoidance of heat-related glycemic deterioration

Reduction in emergency events such as severe hyperglycemia and diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA)

Lower anxiety-driven healthcare utilization

These are the same core drivers underlying TempraMed's payer savings model, which recently received third-party validation for "Savings & Metrics" by the Validation Institute through January 2027.

While the published case represents a single-patient observation, the authors conclude that the clinical findings are consistent with the mechanistic rationale of VIVI Cap's vacuum insulation and phase-change thermal buffering technology and support further prospective studies incorporating payer-relevant endpoints such as resource utilization and medication discard rates.

Strategic Significance

Management views the publication as an important bridge between:

Clinical plausibility: peer-reviewed evidence demonstrating preserved insulin stability and improved patient confidence in extreme conditions, and Health-economic validation: independent confirmation that the payer ROI model is methodologically credible and aligned with real-world savings pathways.

"This publication provides scientific context to the economic case we have already validated," said Ron Nagar, CEO of TempraMed. "It highlights how thermal protection can translate into clinical stability and patient confidence in high-risk environments-exactly the drivers incorporated into our validated payer ROI model. Together, clinical rationale and economic validation significantly strengthen our reimbursement discussions."

Reimbursement and Market Impact

As TempraMed continues assessing pilot programs and coverage decisions with various payers, the combination of:

Published scientific rationale,

Real-world use case illustration, and

Independently validated economic modeling

further supports the Company's strategy to position VIVI Cap as a reimbursable, cost-saving standard in diabetes management and other temperature-sensitive therapies.

Management believes that continued publication, data generation, and payer engagement represent key catalysts in expanding coverage, accelerating adoption, and driving scalable revenue growth.

About TempraMed Technologies Ltd.

TempraMed Technologies Ltd. is a global leader in innovative, temperature-controlled medication storage solutions. Founded with the mission to safeguard the effectiveness of life-saving medications, TempraMed develops patented, FDA-registered, space-grade thermal insulation devices that work 24/7 without batteries or external power. With a proven product line including VIVI Cap and VIVI Epi, and a smart technology platform on the horizon, TempraMed enables patients and healthcare providers to confidently manage temperature-sensitive medications anywhere, anytime. Headquartered in Israel with operations in North America, Europe, and Asia, TempraMed is advancing the future of medication protection and adherence.

