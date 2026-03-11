The Danish company says its new product is ideal for small to medium-sized solar cell testing. It can simulate light conditions in the 390-700 nm range.Danish provider of printed electronics equipment InfinityPV has introduced a compact solar simulator for small- to medium-sized solar cell testing and controlled-illumination experiments. Named ISOSun Vis, the systen can simulate light conditions in the 390-700 nm range. "Equipped with six independently tunable LED channels (UV, blue, green, amber, red, white), it allows accurate reproduction of both indoor and outdoor spectra, including an AM1.5G ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...