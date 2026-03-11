Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.03.2026
Die nächsten 10.000 Bohrmeter könnten alles verändern, während andere Explorer noch planen
WKN: 893919 | ISIN: US8354511052
PR Newswire
11.03.2026 12:06 Uhr
KIPLING AND SMILEY LAUNCH SS26 CAPSULE: SPREAD HAPPINESS WORLDWIDE, INSPIRE BRANDS, TOUCH HEARTS

ANTWERP, Belgium, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kipling is launching a collaboration with the globally renowned Smiley brand, celebrating optimism, movement and the joy of exploring. Launching as part of Kipling's Spring/Summer 2026 collection and heavily inspired by travel, the new Kipling | Smiley collaboration highlights the idea that every journey-big or small-begins with a smile.

Art M Pink Fun Blue, Cap Bag Yellow Fun Black, Seoul Lap Yellow Fun Ball and Gabb S Pink Fun Blue

YELLOW FUN BLACK

Crafted in Kipling's classic black crinkled nylon, this line features the world famous Smiley brand paired with a subtle shadowed Kipling logo. Details include customized dual branded pullers, a monkey dressed in a Smiley T-shirt and luggage wheels printed with the iconic Smiley.

YELLOW FUN BALL

A vibrant all over Smiley print in energetic yellow combined with the round Kipling logo. This design radiates joy and positivity, capturing Smiley most recognizable identity.

PINK FUN BLUE

A feminine twist in True Blue crinkled nylon with bold fuchsia silicone trims featuring the Smiley icon and embossed Kipling round logo. The pink monkey keyring mascot wears a matching logo T-shirt.

The collaboration also features a standout 3D cap shaped bag that marries innovative design with a functionality to create a compact accessory for city or travel adventures.

This collaboration is the perfect way to add a pop of color, fun and individuality to your daily outfit or travel look, as well as hit of positivity and optimism.

Together, the capsule celebrates the happiness of movement-encouraging explorers to embrace the world with confidence, curiosity and, always, a smile.

Travel happily. Pack joy. Explore the world with Smiley. The Kipling x Smiley collection is available now at kipling.com and select retailers. For more information, visit: https://eu.kipling.com/en-gb/collections/kipling-x-smiley

ABOUT SMILEY

Born in 1972, Smiley is a globally recognized lifestyle brand built on positivity, creativity, and self expression. As a brand that transcends culture and generations, Smiley partners with leading global brands to inspire optimism and celebrate joyful living.

ABOUT KIPLING

Founded in 1987 in Antwerp, Belgium, Kipling is a global brand known for its lightweight handbags, totes, backpacks, luggage and accessories that combine quality, function and style. Through its signature crinkled nylon and iconic monkey keychain character, Kipling creates practical, durable and expressive accessories in colors and patterns designed to inspire people around the world to Live Light.

Seoul Lap Yellow Fun Ball and Spontaneous S Yellow Fun Black

Kipling Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2928171/Kipling_Smiley.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2928172/Kipling_Smiley_Travel.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2928170/Kipling_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kipling-and-smiley-launch-ss26-capsule-spread-happiness-worldwide-inspire-brands-touch-hearts-302707327.html

