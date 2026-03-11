Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.03.2026
Die nächsten 10.000 Bohrmeter könnten alles verändern, während andere Explorer noch planen
11.03.2026 12:10 Uhr
UREVO Launched "Train Hard, Recover Smart" Campaign to Redefine Smart Recovery

NEW YORK, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Throughout February this year, smart wellness innovator UREVO launched its new campaign, "Train Hard, Recover Smart," encouraging sports enthusiasts worldwide to take a smarter approach to recovery.

Train Hard, Recover Smart

Train Hard, Recover Smart

UREVO partnered with brand ambassadors Luca Harrington, an Olympic medalist and X Games & World Cup champion, and Ben Harrington, a world championship finalist and Olympian. Reaching over 300,000 sports enthusiasts worldwide, the initiative reflected growing interest in smart recovery.

As more people join high-intensity training, marathons, skiing, and amateur competition, research continues to show the value of circulation support, compression, and structured rest in reducing muscle fatigue and supporting long-term performance.

"Smart recovery is one of the biggest reasons for my success, because if you're not recovering well, you can't go into the next day of training or competition well," said Ben Harrington, 2026 Winter Olympic athlete, World Championship finalist, and UREVO brand ambassador.

Through the campaign, Harrington showed how elite athletes move from performance to recovery, highlighting the value of smarter recovery for professionals and active individuals.

To make smart recovery more accessible, UREVO also organized giveaways of its recently launched AI-Powered Wireless Recovery Boots. Designed for personalized muscle recovery, the product is described as the world's first AI-powered therapy device for sports recovery. Unlike traditional compression boots, UREVO's system adapts in real time to the user's muscle condition, automatically adjusting compression during each session.

"The idea behind the initiative is personal for me," said Davis, co-founder of UREVO and father of two USASA National Champions. "These AI-powered recovery boots are designed for athletes, runners, and anyone focused on effective recovery after competition."

Building on this campaign, UREVO aims to inspire more people worldwide to see recovery as a critical part of training, helping them train sustainably, perform better, and stay active longer.

About UREVO

Founded in 2020, UREVO is a global innovator in smart fitness, delivering seamlessly integrated hardware, software, and digital content for modern wellness lifestyles.

Today, UREVO serves over one million users across 100 countries. With more than 150 patents, the company has received international recognition for innovation and design, including the America Good Design Award and the French Design Award.

For more information, visit https://www.urevo.com/.
Explore UREVO products on Amazon
Follow UREVO on Instagram: @urevo_official

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f0d30726-57ae-455c-a57a-275148d743f6



Media Contact: Vincent Wang marketing@urevo.com

