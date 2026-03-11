Lint Check Receives 2026 Consumer Choice Award in Hamilton for Dryer Vent Safety and Home Hazard Prevention

HAMILTON, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 11, 2026 / Lint Check has been awarded the 2026 Consumer Choice Award, recognizing the company's specialized work in dryer equipment, dryer vent cleaning and fire prevention services for residential, commercial, and multi-unit properties in the Hamilton area.

Lint Check is not a general duct-cleaning company. Its services focus exclusively on dryer and dryer-vent systems cleaning & repair, which are among the leading sources of preventable home fires when not properly maintained. The company's full-path cleaning process addresses the entire dryer airflow system, from the appliance to the exterior exhaust.

Certified technicians clean the entire airflow pathway to help reduce fire risk, improve airflow, and support safe, efficient dryer operation. Services include cleaning the dryer cabinet and vent system, exterior vent inspections, removal of lint and exhaust blockages, and clearing obstructions, such as bird nests, that can cause dryers to overheat, cycle longer, or fail prematurely.

"Dryer vents are very different from HVAC ducts, and the risks are not the same," said the Lint Check team. "Our role is fire prevention. We help homeowners, business owners, property managers, and institutions address hazards before they become emergencies."

Lint Check works with homeowners, property managers, and commercial facilities across Hamilton and surrounding areas, including multi-unit residential buildings and shared laundry environments, where dryer fire hazards can escalate quickly if left unaddressed.

The 2026 Consumer Choice Award reflects the company's continued focus on safety, specialization, and dependable service delivery.

About Lint Check

For more than 16 years, Lint Check has provided dryer vent inspection, equipment and vent cleaning, system component cleaning and fire-prevention services to residential, commercial, and institutional clients across the Golden Horseshoe region, including Hamilton, Niagara, Burlington, Oakville, Mississauga, and the Greater Toronto Area. The company has serviced more than 4,000 properties and also offers vent system inspections, vent pipe repairs, equipment repair, sales, and installation services, with certified technicians focused on restoring proper airflow, reducing fire hazards, improving efficiency, and extending the life of dryer equipment.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

