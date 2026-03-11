MCK Kitchen & Bath Marks 16 Years as a Consumer Choice Award-Winning Business in Halifax

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESS Newswire / March 11, 2026 / MCK Kitchen & Bath has received the 2026 Consumer Choice Award in the Kitchen and Bathroom Renovator category, marking the company's 16th year receiving the recognition in the Halifax region.

Established in 1989, MCK Kitchen & Bath has been providing kitchen and bathroom renovation services to homeowners throughout Halifax and surrounding communities for more than three decades. The company specializes in custom cabinetry for new construction and renovation solutions designed to support both functional needs and long-term use.

MCK Kitchen & Bath provides homeowners with guidance and expertise throughout every stage of the renovation or new construction process. Beginning with initial planning and design, the team works closely with clients to ensure that their vision and requirements are transformed into reality.

As part of their services, MCK Kitchen & Bath assists with cabinetry selection, offering advice and recommendations to help clients choose the best fit for their space and style. The company also manages project coordination, ensuring that each phase proceeds smoothly and efficiently. Their comprehensive approach addresses the unique needs of each homeowner, delivering quality results for every project.

Over the years, the company has maintained a consistent presence in the local market, working with homeowners, builders, and industry partners. Its longevity reflects sustained demand for its renovation services and its ability to adapt to evolving design and construction standards.

"Being recognized for the sixteenth time reflects the continuity of our work and the relationships we've built with homeowners over many years," said the team at MCK Kitchen & Bath. "

The 2026 Consumer Choice Award recognizes businesses selected by consumers based on consistent service and performance. For MCK Kitchen & Bath, the milestone aligns with more than 35 years of operation in the Halifax renovation market.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more. Contact Information

