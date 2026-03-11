TPAY MOBILE: Industry Leaders Applaud tpay's MEFFYS 2026 Win in Payment & Commerce

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- tpay, the leading payment connector in the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa (META), continues to gain recognition following its recent win at the MEFFYS 2026 Awards in the Payment & Commerce category.

tpay's win of the prestigious MEFFYS 2026 Award was warmly welcomed across the European mobile industry. Born from the heart of the global mobile ecosystem, the MEFFYS Awards, often referred to as the "Oscars of the Mobile Ecosystem", appear to be gaining increasing prominence as a leading global celebration of excellence and innovation within the mobile sector, including the dynamic Direct Carrier Billing (DCB) sphere of the MENA region. tpay's win clearly demonstrates that this esteemed MEF award recognises innovation and excellence in the DCB industry, no matter where it originates.

Paul Larbey, CEO of Bango, a Cambridge, UK-based company that provides mobile payment solutions to tech giants including Amazon, Google, and Microsoft, congratulated tpay, stating:

"At Bango, we place a lot of value on the role alternative payment methods play in both digital and physical commerce. They make it easier and more secure for consumers to pay while helping merchants reach new customers and unlock new revenue potentials. It's been particularly pleasing to see tpay Mobile Türkiye 'Payguru'- a partner we work with across the mobile payments ecosystem in many markets- receive the 'Payments & Commerce' award at the MEFFYS 2026 during Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, alongside so many other key players in our industry. As a business focused on supporting a strong and sustainable Direct Carrier Billing ecosystem, we're delighted to see this recognition. We wish tpay Mobile continued success and look forward to strengthening our collaboration further."

David Lotfi, Founder and CEO of Evina, a cybersecurity solutions company headquartered in Paris, stated:

"As a company that helps mobile operator subscribers make secure and affordable payments while supporting operators in achieving strong growth through this model, we are proud to see our partner Payguru receive such an award. The Turkish arm of tpay Mobile 'Payguru', will undoubtedly make its name heard even more in the years ahead."

Anzelle Robertson, Strategy Director at Telemedia Online, a UK-based company (West Sussex) operating with the mission of making mobile content, payments, and commerce part of the same value chain, commented:

"The expansion of Direct Carrier Billing (DCB) beyond the realm of digital content and products, into real-world applications and e-commerce, is pleasing to the entire industry. This award to tpay Mobile Türkiye 'Payguru' also underscores the importance of the new era of DCB integrations, which give e-commerce companies the opportunity to reach new customer segments and thus expand their markets through a convenient and secure shopping experience. I congratulate the entire tpay Mobile Türkiye 'Payguru' team."

tpay's award winning project highlights how Direct Carrier Billing continues to evolve beyond digital content into real world commerce use cases, helping merchants reach new audiences while providing consumers with simpler and more accessible payment options.

About tpay

tpay is the leading payment connector in the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa (META), dedicated to empowering digital transactions and expanding access to services across the region. With presence in 30+ countries and partnerships with hundreds of merchants and operators, tpay enables simple, secure payments through mobile numbers. Trusted by global tech leaders including Google, Huawei, MBC, Tencent and more, tpay continues to transform digital commerce and inclusion across META.

