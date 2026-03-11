Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 11.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die nächsten 10.000 Bohrmeter könnten alles verändern, während andere Explorer noch planen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
11.03.2026 12:24 Uhr
51 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MINISFORUM's N5 MAX Marks a Breakthrough in NAS Industry with Built-in OpenClaw in Local Computing

Zero Token Fees and More Safety!

HONG KONG, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MINISFORUM's to-be-launched AI NAS N5 MAX, has been confirmed to successfully run the built-in OpenClaw in local AI LLMs. Equipped with AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395, the self-developed MinisCloud OS unleashes full power of integrated AI NAS, fulfilling diverse user needs running data locally.

With more safety handling personal data on private platform, N5 MAX is the first AI NAS in the world to integrate OpenClaw with local computing, marking a revolution in the industry.

N5 MAX AI NAS - A Breakthrough with Built-in OpenClaw in Local Computing

Self-owned Computing, Privately Controlled AI - More Private and Secure

  • OpenClaw powered by local AI LLMs: pre-integrated one-click deployment tools enable full OpenClaw capabilities on local platform.
  • Ideal for mission-critical tasks involving sensitive data: all data processing and interactions are completed locally in a closed-loop environment, guaranteeing 100% privacy.
  • Low-latency performance: stably run on edge AI system.

Applicable scenarios:

  • AI-powered semantic photo search: find exact photos using natural language (e.g., "my trip to Colorado last summer").
  • AI smart editing: automatically clips and stitches footage based on your desired effects.
  • AI Agent: OpenClaw running locally can also automate emails, document review, coding, social media publishing, report writing, and personal tasks such as booking travel, dining, and shopping.

About MINISFORUM

Founded in 2018, MINISFORUM is dedicated to "Bringing technology into everyday life." The brand applies its AI research to PC design, production, and manufacturing, offering high-performance computer solutions across AI Mini Workstations, AI NAS, AI Mini PCs, AI Mini Gaming PCs AtomMan, and accessories. Now, MINISFORUM has over 4 million users worldwide and a presence in nearly 100 countries. For more information, please visit: https://www.minisforum.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2931474/N5_MAX_AI_NAS___A_Breakthrough_Built_in_OpenClaw_Local.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/minisforums-n5-max-marks-a-breakthrough-in-nas-industry-with-built-in-openclaw-in-local-computing-302710902.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.