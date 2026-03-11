Anzeige
Consumer Choice Award: KatsuMe Restaurant Recognized for Excellence in Korean Cuisine in London

LONDON, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 11, 2026 / KatsuMe Restaurant has been named a 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the Restaurants - Korean category for the London region for the last 2 years. This recognition reflects strong consumer trust and highlights the restaurant's commitment to quality, authenticity, and a consistently positive dining experience.

Family owned and operated, KatsuMe Restaurant specializes in crispy, satisfying katsu and authentic Korean cuisine prepared using fresh ingredients and house-made sauces. Every dish is crafted with care, delivering bold yet comforting flavours that resonate with both new guests and loyal customers.

KatsuMe has built its reputation on consistency and attention to detail. Whether dining in or ordering takeout, guests receive the same level of quality, flavour, and service. House-made sauces prepared from scratch play a key role in defining the restaurant's menu, enhancing each dish without overpowering its traditional roots.

"Our goal has always been to share the warmth of our kitchen and a true taste of Korean food with every guest," said the team at KatsuMe Restaurant. "Being recognized by the Consumer Choice Award is especially meaningful because it reflects the support of our community and the customers who continue to choose us."

The Consumer Choice Award is determined through independent market research and consumer feedback, measuring businesses on reputation, customer satisfaction, and overall excellence within their category. KatsuMe's selection as a 2026 winner for 2 consecutive years underscores its strong standing within London's competitive dining scene.

Rather than following trends, KatsuMe remains focused on thoughtful preparation, fresh ingredients, and authentic flavours. This approach has allowed the restaurant to grow steadily while maintaining the values that inspired its founding.

As London's food scene continues to evolve, KatsuMe Restaurant remains committed to delivering the same high standards that earned the trust of local diners and this year's Consumer Choice Award recognition.

About KatsuMe Restaurant
KatsuMe Restaurant is a family-owned restaurant based in London, Ontario, specializing in crispy katsu and authentic Korean cuisine. Known for its house-made sauces and fresh ingredients, KatsuMe offers bold, comforting flavours designed to reflect the warmth and tradition of Korean cooking. Whether dining in or ordering takeout, guests can expect thoughtfully prepared dishes and a welcoming experience with every visit. Learn more at www.katsume.ca.

About Consumer Choice Award
Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information
Sumi Saleh
Communications Manager
ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award


View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/katsume-restaurant-recognized-for-excellence-in-korean-cuisine-i-1146228

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
