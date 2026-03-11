Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.03.2026
Die nächsten 10.000 Bohrmeter könnten alles verändern, während andere Explorer noch planen
11.03.2026 12:26 Uhr
Watts Up Solar Recognized With 2026 Consumer Choice Award in Halifax

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESS Newswire / March 11, 2026 / Watts Up Solar has been recognized with the 2026 Consumer Choice Award in the Solar Energy Systems category, marking the company's seventh time receiving the distinction in the Halifax region.

Watts Up Solar designs and installs residential solar energy systems for homeowners across Nova Scotia. The company focuses on system performance, clear pricing, and long-term reliability, working directly with customers to assess site conditions, energy goals, and technical requirements before installation.

Solar systems installed by Watts Up Solar are designed to perform in Nova Scotia's climate and incorporate modern components such as microinverters and real-time monitoring tools. These systems allow homeowners to track energy production and performance over time, supporting informed use and ongoing system management.

From initial consultation through installation and follow-up, Watts Up Solar coordinates projects with attention to site conditions, system efficiency, and long-term operation, helping homeowners understand what to expect at each stage of the process.

"Receiving this award for the seventh time speaks to the consistency of our work and the trust homeowners place in us," said Tom Rendle, Managing Director of Watts Up Solar. "Our focus has always been on installing systems that perform well, are built for local conditions, and are supported by clear communication throughout the process."

The 2026 Consumer Choice Award reflects Watts Up Solar's continued role in supporting residential solar adoption across Halifax and surrounding communities.

About Watts Up Solar
Watts Up Solar is a solar energy systems provider based in Halifax, Nova Scotia. The company specializes in the design and installation of residential solar systems, offering performance monitoring and ongoing support to homeowners throughout the province. For more information, visit www.wattsupsolar.ca.

About Consumer Choice Award
Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information
Sumi Saleh
Communications Manager
ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/watts-up-solar-recognized-with-2026-consumer-choice-award-in-hal-1146229

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
