ACCESS Newswire
11.03.2026 12:38 Uhr
La Vida Salon and Spa Recognized with 2026 Consumer Choice Award for Day Spa in Windsor

WINDSOR, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 11, 2026 / La Vida Salon and Spa has been recognized with the 2026 Consumer Choice Award in the Day Spa category, honouring its reputation as one of Windsor's premier destinations for beauty, wellness and relaxation. This recognition reflects the spa's commitment to delivering exceptional service while creating a tranquil environment where clients can restore both body and mind.

Located at 1580 Ouellette Avenue in the heart of Windsor, La Vida Salon and Spa has established itself as more than a traditional salon. The company describes itself as an oasis of beauty and serenity, offering a carefully curated blend of day spa services and advanced medical aesthetics designed to provide both relaxation and visible, lasting results.

La Vida Salon and Spa offers a comprehensive range of services, including hair care, skin treatments, body services and aesthetic enhancements. Clients can enjoy rejuvenating facials, therapeutic massage, manicures and pedicures, professional hair services and customized skincare solutions tailored to their individual needs. By combining traditional spa experiences with modern aesthetic technologies, the team ensures that each visit is both indulgent and results driven.

What sets La Vida Salon and Spa apart is its holistic approach. Every treatment is designed as part of a broader wellness journey, balancing restorative relaxation with advanced beauty techniques. The spa's experienced professionals take the time to understand each client's goals, offering personalized recommendations and attentive care in a calming, welcoming setting.

The atmosphere plays a central role in the La Vida experience. From the moment guests enter, they are welcomed into a peaceful space thoughtfully designed to encourage comfort and serenity. The team prides itself on professionalism, expertise and genuine care, ensuring clients leave feeling refreshed, confident and renewed.

Receiving the 2026 Consumer Choice Award is a proud milestone for the La Vida Salon and Spa team. "We are honoured to receive this recognition in the Day Spa category," said the team at La Vida Salon and Spa. "Our mission has always been to create a space where beauty, wellness and relaxation come together. We are grateful to our clients for trusting us with their self-care journeys and for their continued support."

The Consumer Choice Award recognizes businesses that demonstrate excellence within their industry and maintain strong customer satisfaction. For La Vida Salon and Spa, this award reflects its dedication to high standards of service, advanced treatment options and a consistently positive client experience in the Windsor community.

Clients are invited to experience firsthand why La Vida Salon and Spa has earned the 2026 Consumer Choice Award and discover a destination where beauty and serenity meet.

About La Vida Salon and Spa
La Vida Salon and Spa is a full-service beauty and wellness destination located at 1580 Ouellette Ave in Windsor, Ontario. Offering a blend of traditional day spa services and advanced medical aesthetics, the spa provides a holistic approach to relaxation and results driven beauty treatments. With a focus on personalized care, professional expertise and a serene atmosphere, La Vida Salon and Spa is dedicated to helping clients look and feel their best. To learn more, visit www.lavidasalonandspa.com.

About Consumer Choice Award
Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information
Sumi Saleh
Communications Manager
ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/la-vida-salon-and-spa-recognized-with-2026-consumer-choice-award-1146232

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
