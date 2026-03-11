Ferrari Concrete Marks Longstanding Work in London with 2026 Consumer Choice Award

LONDON, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 11, 2026 / Ferrari Concrete has been selected as the 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the Concrete Contractors category in London. Operating in the London area since 1979, Ferrari Concrete is a family-owned concrete contractor with decades of experience completing residential and commercial projects. The company has remained locally based throughout its history, working directly with homeowners, builders, and property owners on projects that range in size and complexity.

Ferrari Concrete completes a wide range of exterior and structural concrete work, including driveways, sidewalks, patios, porches, garage floors, decks, and curbing. Projects include both new construction and property upgrades, with planning tailored to site conditions, intended use, and long-term performance.

Clients can choose from multiple concrete finishes depending on functional and design requirements. Options include plain concrete, coloured finishes, stamped concrete, and exposed aggregate. Each finish is selected based on factors such as durability, surface use, climate exposure, and visual preference, allowing installations to balance practicality with appearance.

"Concrete work is about getting the details right the first time," said the team at Ferrari Concrete. "We've been working in London for decades, and that experience guides how we plan, pour, and finish every project."

Over time, Ferrari Concrete has established long-standing working relationships across the local construction and renovation market. Much of its work comes through repeat clients and referrals, reflecting consistent demand for hands-on experience and dependable workmanship.

