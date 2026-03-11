Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
11.03.2026 12:38 Uhr
133 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ferrari Concrete Marks Longstanding Work in London with 2026 Consumer Choice Award

LONDON, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 11, 2026 / Ferrari Concrete has been selected as the 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the Concrete Contractors category in London. Operating in the London area since 1979, Ferrari Concrete is a family-owned concrete contractor with decades of experience completing residential and commercial projects. The company has remained locally based throughout its history, working directly with homeowners, builders, and property owners on projects that range in size and complexity.

Ferrari Concrete completes a wide range of exterior and structural concrete work, including driveways, sidewalks, patios, porches, garage floors, decks, and curbing. Projects include both new construction and property upgrades, with planning tailored to site conditions, intended use, and long-term performance.

Clients can choose from multiple concrete finishes depending on functional and design requirements. Options include plain concrete, coloured finishes, stamped concrete, and exposed aggregate. Each finish is selected based on factors such as durability, surface use, climate exposure, and visual preference, allowing installations to balance practicality with appearance.

"Concrete work is about getting the details right the first time," said the team at Ferrari Concrete. "We've been working in London for decades, and that experience guides how we plan, pour, and finish every project."

Over time, Ferrari Concrete has established long-standing working relationships across the local construction and renovation market. Much of its work comes through repeat clients and referrals, reflecting consistent demand for hands-on experience and dependable workmanship.

About Ferrari Concrete
Ferrari Concrete is a family-owned concrete contracting company based in London, Ontario. Established in 1979, the company provides residential and commercial concrete services, specializing in plain, coloured, stamped, and exposed concrete finishes for exterior and structural applications throughout the region. For more information, visit www.ferrariconcrete.com.

About Consumer Choice Award
Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information
Sumi Saleh
Communications Manager
ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award


View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/ferrari-concrete-marks-longstanding-work-in-london-with-2026-con-1146233

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
