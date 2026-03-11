Revive Therapeutics Ltd.: Revive Therapeutics Strengthens Bucillamine IP Portfolio with North American Patent Filings for Nerve Agent Exposure and Granted Canadian Patent for Infectious Diseases

Patent momentum expands Revive's bucillamine franchise across medical countermeasures, infectious diseases and additional high-value strategic applications

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 11, 2026 / Revive Therapeutics Ltd. ("Revive" or the "Company") (OTCQB:RVVTF)(CSE:RVV)(FRANKFURT:31R), a life sciences company focused on infectious diseases and medical countermeasures, is pleased to announce two important intellectual property milestones for bucillamine: (i) the filing of the U.S. and Canadian national phase patent applications under PCT/CA2024/000008 for "Compositions, Methods and Uses of Bucillamine in the Treatment of a Victim Exposed to a Chemical Warfare Agent," and (ii) the grant of Canadian Patent No. 3,172,170, entitled "Use of Bucillamine in the Treatment of Infectious Diseases." The nerve-agent filings have the U.S. application assigned 19/518,001 and the Canadian application assigned 3,304,264. The Canadian infectious disease patent was granted on March 10, 2026 and, according to the issued patent notice, expires on March 16, 2041.

The North American patent filings broaden the Company's position in medical countermeasures, an area that can include government preparedness, emergency response and stockpiling programs for chemical and biological threats. U.S. government emergency-preparedness programs already maintain stockpiled antidotes, antitoxins and nerve-agent response assets, underscoring the strategic importance of this category.1 At the same time, the newly granted Canadian patent covers methods and uses of bucillamine for the treatment or prevention of infectious disease, including examples such as influenza and COVID-19, and meaningfully strengthens Revive's long-term exclusivity around one of its most important pipeline assets.

Michael Frank, Chief Executive Officer of Revive, said: "The grant of our Canadian patent for infectious diseases and the advancement of our nerve-agent patent filings in the U.S. and Canada represent a major step forward for Revive and for the long-term value of bucillamine. We believe these milestones validate bucillamine as a versatile platform asset with the potential to address significant unmet needs in infectious diseases, public-health emergencies and government-funded medical countermeasures."

Why Bucillamine Matters

Bucillamine is a thiol-based drug with a substantial clinical history, including more than 30 years of use in rheumatoid arthritis in Japan and South Korea, and has been described by Revive as being significantly more effective than NAC as an antioxidant, with the potential to support neuroprotection in nerve-agent exposure models. As outlined in the technical white paper titled "Bucillamine as a Novel Countermeasure for? Nerve Agent Exposure: A Technical Whitepaper", bucillamine's potential relevance in nerve-agent exposure is linked to its ability to donate thiols, replenish glutathione, activate the Nrf2 pathway, and potentially help preserve GABA(A) receptor function during oxidative stress and seizure-related injury.2

Revive believes these IP developments are particularly important because they build on an already differentiated foundation for bucillamine: a granted patent estate, prior human clinical-development experience, and an active research collaboration with Defence R&D Canada - Suffield Research Centre ("DRDC"), an agency within Canada's Department of National Defence. In prior public updates, Revive stated that DRDC is evaluating compounds, including bucillamine, that may mitigate nerve agent-induced brain injury, and that positive outcomes could support further studies aimed at potential regulatory pathways in nerve agents or organophosphate pesticide poisoning. Following recent discussions with the DRDC, the Bucillamine research study is expected to conclude with results shortly. ?Any findings from the study will be released only with the express authorization of DRDC. Revive will continue to provide updates on the DRDC study as it advances toward completion.

In infectious diseases, the granted Canadian patent supports future partnering, licensing and development discussions around viral and other infectious indications. In medical countermeasures, the Company sees potential opportunity in government procurement, biodefense preparedness and stockpiling frameworks. In adjacent areas, Revive has previously identified additional possible applications for bucillamine in organophosphate pesticide poisoning, traumatic brain injury, viral infections and long COVID, which could expand the commercial relevance of the asset over time.

Mr. Frank added: "We believe Revive is building a highly strategic bucillamine franchise with meaningful upside. With patent protection now strengthened in infectious diseases, new patent filings advancing in nerve-agent exposure, and ongoing work with DRDC, we are increasingly positioned to pursue value across therapeutic, public-health and national-preparedness markets. Bucillamine is not a one-indication story - it is a platform opportunity."

Revive has also previously advanced bucillamine through late-stage human clinical development, which adds operational and regulatory experience to the program. Combined with its long-standing history of clinical use in Asia, the Company believes bucillamine stands out as a de-risked molecule from a development perspective relative to many early-stage platform assets.

About Revive Therapeutics Ltd.

Revive Therapeutics is a life sciences company focused on the research and development of therapeutics for infectious diseases and medical countermeasures. Revive prioritizes its drug-development efforts to take advantage of regulatory incentives that may be available for important unmet medical needs. The Company is currently exploring the use of bucillamine for infectious diseases, nerve agent exposure and long COVID, among other potential applications.For more information, visit www.ReviveThera.com.

Footnotes / Sources

https://chemm.hhs.gov/sns.htm https://pdf.benchchem.com/1668/Bucillamine_as_a_Novel_Countermeasure_for_Nerve_Agent_Exposure_A_Technical_Whitepaper.pdf

