Mittwoch, 11.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die nächsten 10.000 Bohrmeter könnten alles verändern, während andere Explorer noch planen
PR Newswire
11.03.2026 12:42 Uhr
Fractal unveils intelligent sales agents to accelerate B2B growth

Flyfish.ai now deploys 35+ coordinated AI agents across the sales lifecycle, helping early enterprise adopters close deals up to 30% faster and improve sales productivity by 42%.

NEW YORK, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fractal (www.fractal.ai), a publicly listed global enterprise AI company serving Fortune 500 organizations, launched new intelligent agents within Flyfish.ai (www.flyfish.ai), its AI-native revenue acceleration platform built to reimagine how modern revenue teams operate, compete, and win. The upgraded platform brings together more than 35 coordinated AI agents that work across the entire sales lifecycle, from researching accounts and identifying buying signals to drafting personalized outreach and maintaining accurate pipelines in real time.

Fractal Logo

Sales teams today operate in increasingly complex environments, with representatives spending less than one-third of their time actively selling. Much of their day is consumed by research, follow-ups, data entry, and navigating disconnected systems. Flyfish.ai is designed to remove that burden. Working continuously in the background, it identifies high-intent accounts, gathers relevant context, drafts personalized outreach, and keeps pipeline data current, enabling sales professionals to focus on strategic conversations and closing deals.

Unlike traditional CRM systems or AI copilots that primarily provide recommendations, Flyfish.ai is built to execute. Its coordinated AI agents research accounts, identify stakeholders, detect buying intent, draft context-rich communication, and update pipeline data in real time. The platform continuously learns from organizational data and engagement patterns, improving accuracy and effectiveness over time.

Early deployments have shown promising results, including up to 30% faster deal cycles and a 42% increase in sales team productivity, driven by reductions in manual research, follow-ups, and pipeline management work.

"Sales is hard, and too much of a salesperson's time is spent preparing rather than engaging with clients," said Srikanth Velamakanni, Co-founder, Group Chief Executive and Vice Chairman of Fractal. "AI should help reduce preparation time and increase the number of meaningful conversations. When we began using Flyfish internally, we saw how dramatically it improved the way our teams researched opportunities, prepared for meetings, and moved deals forward. The traction we saw convinced us that this approach could help other enterprises as well. Flyfish.ai reflects how we believe modern B2B sales should operate."

"Most AI tools assist. Flyfish.ai orchestrates," said Shridhar Marri, Founder and CEO of Flyfish.ai. "We didn't set out to automate tasks. We set out to reinvent the revenue engine. Flyfish is a coordinated system of intelligent agents that thinks, acts, and executes across the pipeline, freeing human sales reps to do what only humans can: build trust, nurture relationships, and close deals. That's not an upgrade to sales. It's a new operating model."

Flyfish.ai integrates with leading CRM, communication, and revenue platforms, enabling rapid deployment within existing enterprise workflows. With this evolution, Flyfish.ai moves beyond assistive tools to operate as a coordinated, execution-focused system embedded directly into how enterprises manage and grow their revenue.

For more information, visit www.flyfish.ai

About Fractal

Fractal (NSE: FRACTAL) is a publicly listed global enterprise AI company with a vision to power every human decision in the enterprise.

Fractal's suite of businesses includes Asper.ai (enabling interconnected decisions for revenue growth) and Analytics Vidhya (among the world's largest data science communities). Fractal spun out Qure.ai, a global healthcare AI leader enhancing the rapid identification and management of tuberculosis, lung cancer, and stroke. Fractal's dedicated AI Research team is focused on foundational AI advancements, including knowledge-based foundational models, reasoning-based systems, and agentic systems. The team has launched successful products, including MarshallGoldsmith.ai, Vaidya.ai, Kalaido.ai, and the open-source reasoning model Fathom-R1-14B and tool-based reasoning model Fathom-DeepResearch.

Fractal employs over 5,000 professionals across global locations, including the United States, Canada, the UK, the Netherlands, Ukraine, India, Singapore, South Africa, the UAE, and Australia. It has consistently earned recognition as one of India's Best Companies to Work For (Top 100, 2025), a 'Great Workplace' for ten consecutive years, and as one of 'India's Best Workplaces for Women' for five years running by the Great Place to Work Institute. Fractal was also named a Leader in the 2025 Forrester Wave for Customer Analytics Service Providers and earned leadership positions in the Everest Group Peak Matrix Assessment 2025 for AI and Analytics Services, and Information Services Group's 2024 assessments for Data Engineering and Data Science Services.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2931510/Fractal_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fractal-unveils-intelligent-sales-agents-to-accelerate-b2b-growth-302710917.html

