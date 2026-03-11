Liberated Syndication, Inc.: Libsyn Hits Record Creator Payouts and Launches 'Libsyn Audience Network' Amid Surging Advertiser Demand

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / March 11, 2026 / Today, Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn"), a leading platform for creators and advertisers, announced record growth in creator payouts, accelerating advertiser demand, and strong upfront commitments entering 2026 - reinforcing its position as an independent, creator-first force in podcasting. The company also introduced the Libsyn Audience Network (LAN), a scaled solution designed for audience-based buying across its portfolio.

The announcement comes as the U.S. podcast advertising market enters its next phase, where improved measurement, programmatic buying, and scalable inventory are driving the next wave of growth.

Record Momentum for Creators & Surging Advertiser Demand

Libsyn closed 2025 with record performance, positioning the company for continued acceleration in 2026:

In 2025, creator payouts reached an all-time high and advertising revenue grew 48% year over year

Ad impressions grew 46% year over year, reaching 4.5 billion in 2025

The number of creators monetizing on the platform increased more than 2.5x

Downloads grew 17% year over year for creators opted into monetization

Entering 2026, Libsyn doubled its upfront advertiser commitments compared to 2025

"Podcasting is evolving quickly, and our focus has been consistent: expand creator monetization while delivering measurable outcomes for advertisers," said Brendan Monaghan, Chief Executive Officer of Libsyn. "In 2025 we broadened access to scalable monetization, strengthened demand across our marketplace, and entered 2026 with excellent momentum. And, with the launch of the Libsyn Audience Network, we're giving brands an audience-first way to buy premium podcast inventory at scale, while keeping creators at the center of the value chain."

Expanding Access to Programmatic Monetization

A key driver of growth has been the expansion of Libsyn's programmatic offering, Automatic Podcast Ads. In June 2025, Libsyn removed prior download minimums, expanding programmatic monetization access to creators of all sizes.

Launch of the Libsyn Audience Network

Opened to select advertisers in 2025, the Libsyn Audience Network (LAN) is designed to meet growing demand for premium, brand-safe podcast inventory with audience-based targeting across Libsyn's portfolio and is now broadly available. LAN enables advertisers to reach high-value audiences across episodic and full-catalog inventory, supported by Libsyn Ads' buying, measurement, and campaign management capabilities.

The launch expands Libsyn Ads' solutions across Host-Read advertising, programmatic Automatic Podcast Ads, Dynamic Ad Insertion (DAI), and Integrated Brand Opportunities - helping brands execute campaigns that balance authenticity, scale, and performance.

Expanded Creator Partnerships

Libsyn continues to expand its roster of premium creators and advertising partners. Recent exclusive hosting and advertising partnerships include top-ranking shows across major podcast platforms, including:

Tosh Show , hosted by renowned comedian Daniel Tosh,

The Deep End with Lecrae , hosted by multi-Grammy Award-winning rap artist Lecrae,

Life Wide Open with CboysTV , hosted by the YouTube creator collective CboysTV,

Girls Next Level , hosted by pop culture personalities Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt,

Sean Carroll's Mindscape: Science, Society, Philosophy, Culture, Arts, and Ideas , hosted by prominent theoretical physicist Dr. Sean Carroll,

and Strictly Stalking, hosted by true crime storytellers Jaimie Beebe and Jake Deptula.

About Liberated Syndication

A pioneer in podcasting for more than two decades, Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn") is a leading podcasting platform for creators and advertisers to host, distribute, monetize, amplify, and measure their audio and video content. The Company has powered more than 250,000 shows and delivered over 75 billion downloads to listeners around the world. Libsyn Ads, trusted by over 2,000 advertisers, offers industry-leading podcast advertising solutions, serving as a comprehensive ad buying and management offering for creators, advertisers, and agencies to initiate and manage highly targeted campaigns across thousands of shows. Visit libsyn.com for more information on the Company and the platforms that it powers.

