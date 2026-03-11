Trading Central and LongPoint will promote new Trading Central branded ETFs

The ETFs will use TC Quant Indices for Canada, U.S., Europe, and Global equity exposure

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2026) - LongPoint Asset Management Inc. ("LongPoint") and Trading Central Canada Inc. ("Trading Central") today announced the launch of four new exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX"). Each ETF, listed below, is designed to track a regional TC Quant Index.

Name of ETF Ticker Symbol Trading Central Quant Canada 50 Equity Index ETF TCCA Trading Central Quant U.S. 50 Equity Index ETF TCUS Trading Central Quant Europe 50 Equity Index ETF TCEU Trading Central Quant Global 50 Equity Index ETF TCWW

These ETFs are collectively referred to as the Trading Central ETFs.

"LongPoint is thrilled to be working with Trading Central as co-promoters to bring these unique ETFs to the Canadian market. Combining LongPoint's ETF expertise with Trading Central's expertise in research and quant-based equity strategies is expected to provide appealing ETF opportunities for Canadian equity investors," said Steve Hawkins, CEO of LongPoint. "We are pleased to see the benefits from our flexible ETF platform, allowing a global organization like Trading Central to focus on their own areas of expertise while we manage and administer the operations of the ETFs."

The investment objectives of the Trading Central ETFs are as follows:

TCCA

TCCA seeks to replicate, to the extent possible, the performance of a Canadian equity focused index. Currently, TCCA seeks to track the Solactive TC Quant CA 50 Index, before fees and expenses.

TCUS

TCUS seeks to replicate, to the extent possible, the performance of a United States equity focused index. Currently, TCUS seeks to track the Solactive TC Quant US 50 Index, before fees and expenses.

TCEU

TCEU seeks to replicate, to the extent possible, the performance of a European equity focused index. Currently, TCEU seeks to track the Solactive TC Quant EU 50 Index, before fees and expenses.

TCWW

TCWW seeks to replicate, to the extent possible, the performance of a global equity focused index. Currently, TCWW seeks to track the Solactive TC Quant WW 50 Index, before fees and expenses.

The investment strategies of the Trading Central ETFs is to invest in and hold the constituent securities of the applicable TC Quant Index in the same proportion as they are reflected in that index.

Trading Central's parent company, Trading Central SA, and Solactive AG ("Solactive") partnered to create and launch the TC Quant Index family, comprising the Solactive TC Quant EU 50 Index, the Solactive TC Quant US 50 Index, the Solactive TC Quant CA 50 Index, and the Solactive TC Quant WW 50 Index (the "TC Quant Indices"). Built on Trading Central SA's proprietary TC Quantamental Rating process, the TC Quant Indices provide systematic hypothetical exposure to 50 high-scoring companies in each respective region (Canada, the United States, Europe and Globally), translating Trading Central SA's data-driven research into benchmark indices. Trading Central SA and/or its subsidiaries will provide ongoing index component research to Solactive for each of the TC Quant Indices.

Alain Pellier, Chief Executive Officer of Trading Central SA added: "The listing of these ETFs based on our quant strategies on the TSX marks an important milestone for Trading Central as we extend our footprint on financial products to the North American ETF market. Through our partnership with LongPoint, we're bringing institutional-grade strategies into a very popular, liquid and accessible format to empower Canadian investors."

The Trading Central ETFs have closed their offering of initial units and will begin trading on the TSX when the market opens this morning.

About LongPoint Asset Management Inc.

LongPoint Asset Management Inc. is a Canadian owned and operated company which delivers innovative ETF solutions designed to enhance your Canadian investing journey. Our dedicated team leverages deep industry connections and local insights to design, build and launch exceptional ETFs tailored for Canadian investors. LongPoint also offers its unique Partnership ETF platform, which simplifies the launch, operation, and growth of ETFs for its partner asset managers. LongPoint is Canada's fastest growing ETF provider in 2025, on a percentage basis, and offers 43 Canadian-listed ETFs with approximately $270 million in assets under management. Discover the advantage of investing with LongPoint.

About Trading Central Canada Inc.

Trading Central has supported investment decision-making with actionable insights across the investing journey since 1999. Powered by proprietary AI and global research teams, their award-winning analytics help millions of investors identify, validate, and manage trade opportunities through the world's leading digital wealth platforms. Trading Central is a registered investment advisor in multiple jurisdictions and is ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified.

This material is for informational purposes only. This material is not intended to be relied upon as research, investment, or tax advice and is not an implied or express recommendation, offer or solicitation to buy or sell any security or to adopt any particular investment or portfolio strategy. Any views and opinions expressed do not take into account the particular investment objectives, needs, restrictions and circumstances of a specific investor and, thus, should not be used as the basis of any specific investment recommendation. Investors should consult a financial and/or tax advisor for financial and/or tax information applicable to their specific situation.

Commissions, management fees, performance fees and operating expenses may all be associated with an investment in a Trading Central ETF. The Trading Central ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The ETF Facts and prospectus contain important detailed information about each Trading Central ETF. Please read the relevant documents before investing.

Certain statements may constitute a forward-looking statement, including those identified by the expression "expect" and similar expressions (including grammatical variations thereof). The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect LongPoint's current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and LongPoint does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that is contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

