China has deployed its first 1.25?MW urban vanadium flow battery (VFB), supporting peak AC loads and offering a safer alternative amid tighter lithium-ion storage regulations in dense urban environments.From ESS News China has deployed its first urban underground VFB system, a 1.25?MW installation in a commercial building basement by Sichuan Tianfu Energy Storage Technology and Sichuan Chemical Group. The project addresses space and safety constraints that limit lithium-ion and sodium-ion batteries in dense urban areas. It aims to address the growing demand for energy storage in dense urban environments, ...

