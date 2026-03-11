4dev.com Releases Contractor Market Report 2025 on the Growth of the Global Contractor Economy

SHERIDAN, Wyo., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysts from 4dev.com, in partnership with venture club The Ventures, have released the Contractor Market Report 2025 - a study examining how companies worldwide are reshaping hiring and payment practices in favor of independent specialists. The report finds that in 2024, contractors generated $1.5 trillion in client revenue, with independent work now accounting for 47% of the global workforce.

The research shows the market is shifting from an "employees-only" approach to a hybrid model, where contractors contribute not just to development but also to operationally critical functions like support, finance, and HR.

Key findings

Large enterprises have institutionalized the contractor model. For example, the report highlights Google, with 54% contractors and 46% full-time employees, reshaping traditional corporate hiring structures.

Companies plan to engage contractors more frequently than to expand their permanent headcount.

In 2025, 48% of global CEOs planned to hire contractors. In the UK, 53% of small and mid-sized businesses expected to hire contractors, compared to just 21% planning to increase permanent staff. Remote hiring is widely perceived as higher quality. 83% of recruiters said remote work improved candidate quality. Meanwhile, 90% of contractors in Europe are not seeking full-time employment; instead, they choose contracting as a sustainable career path.

Geography

Demand and jurisdictions are shifting : platform data indicates the U.S. as the primary demand driver, joined by global business hubs such as Cyprus and the UAE. Among emerging tech hubs, Armenia and Estonia distinguish themselves.

The leading countries where companies using 4dev.com to pay contractors are based include the United States, Cyprus, the UAE, the United Kingdom, Armenia, and Estonia.

Companies are expanding their search for talent. The report highlights Argentina, Georgia, and Serbia as regions where businesses are increasingly sourcing specialists. Notably, Cyprus is described as having a "dual role" - serving both as a location for company registration and as a source of contractors.

Payment growth trend

Operational expertise is becoming more costly. The fastest-growing payouts were seen in Support (+38% to $2,025), HR & Recruiting (+26.7% to $2,754), and Finance (+21% to $1,966), reflecting increased investment in processes, quality, and compliance - not just product development.

The highest payouts are found in expert roles. In 2025, the leading categories were Consulting ($3,730; +8.34%), Software Development ($3,364; +12.8%), Product Management ($3,215; +3.11%), HR & Recruiting ($2,754; +26.7%), and Project Management ($2,616; -0.2%).

Commentary

"Contracting has evolved far beyond a 'side-gig format' - it is now a growth infrastructure, particularly for companies hiring across multiple countries and aiming to keep payments, documentation, and risk under control. We increasingly see businesses building hybrid teams: a core in-house workforce, with scarce skills and project-based needs met through contractors. This trend is driving demand for support, HR, and finance functions, signaling a maturing market.The contractor economy is a complex ecosystem. Our analysis reveals several notable patterns: companies in traditional financial centers often hire specialists from more cost-efficient regions; cryptocurrencies are used in certain payment flows; and income levels vary significantly by specialization. Notably, the relationship between startups and independent specialists is now a defining trend in today's labor market. Startups operating with constrained resources are a perfect match for the flexibility contractors provide," said Mikhail Smirnov, Head of Marketing at 4dev.com.

