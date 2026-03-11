OppFi Reports Record Annual Revenue, Net Income, and Adjusted Net Income

Net income increased 74.4% year over year to $146.2 million, a new Company record
Adjusted net income1 increased 69.1% year over year to $139.8 million, a new Company record
Basic and diluted earnings per share ("EPS") increased $0.63 year over year to $0.99
Adjusted EPS1 increased $0.64 year over year to $1.59, a new Company record
CHICAGO, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OppFi Inc. (NYSE: OPFI) ("OppFi" or the "Company"), a tech-enabled digital finance platform that partners with banks to offer financial products and services to everyday Americans, today reported record financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2025.
"Our record-breaking results in 2025 capped off an extraordinary year for the company, as OppFi achieved record total originations, revenue, net income, and adjusted net income. Additionally, OppFi finished 2025 with a record-end receivables balance, providing strong momentum going into 2026, to grow revenue and profitability as reflected in our guidance," said Todd Schwartz, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman of OppFi.
(1) Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for a detailed description and reconciliation of such non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.
Financial Summary
The following tables present a summary of OppFi's results for the three months and years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 (in thousands, except per share data). Certain columns and rows may not sum due to the use of rounded numbers for disclosure purposes. Percentages presented are calculated from the underlying whole-dollar amounts.
Three Months Ended December 31,
Change
(Unaudited)
2025
2024
%
Total revenue(1)
$ 159,250
$ 135,723
17.3 %
Net income
$ 38,444
$ 13,973
175.1 %
Net income (loss) attributable to OppFi Inc.
$ 16,846
$ (5,609)
400.3 %
Adjusted net income(2)
$ 25,815
$ 20,295
27.2 %
Basic EPS
$ 0.61
$ (0.26)
334.0 %
Diluted EPS(3)
$ 0.38
$ (0.26)
245.3 %
Adjusted EPS(2,3)
$ 0.30
$ 0.23
27.7 %
(1) Total revenue is calculated as the sum of interest on finance receivables and other revenue.
(2) Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below
(3) Diluted EPS calculated on a GAAP basis excludes dilutive securities, including Class V Voting Stock, restricted stock units, performance
Year Ended December 31,
Change
(Unaudited)
2025
2024
%
Total revenue(1)
$ 597,050
$ 525,963
13.5 %
Net income
$ 146,247
$ 83,837
74.4 %
Net income attributable to OppFi Inc.
$ 26,329
$ 7,258
262.8 %
Adjusted net income(2)
$ 139,759
$ 82,665
69.1 %
Basic EPS
$ 0.99
$ 0.36
175.7 %
Diluted EPS(3)
$ 0.99
$ 0.36
175.7 %
Adjusted EPS(2,3)
$ 1.59
$ 0.95
66.6 %
(1) Total revenue is calculated as the sum of interest on finance receivables and other revenue.
(2) Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below
(3) Diluted EPS calculated on a GAAP basis excludes dilutive securities, including Class V Voting Stock, restricted stock units, performance
Key Performance Metrics
The following tables represent key performance metrics as of and for the three months and years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 (in thousands, except percentage metrics).
As of and for the Three Months Ended
(Unaudited)
December 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
Total net originations(a)
$ 230,120
$ 213,668
Total retained net originations(a)
$ 201,219
$ 192,503
Ending receivables(b)
$ 493,118
$ 425,240
Net charge-offs as % of total revenue(c)
45 %
42 %
Net charge-offs as % of average receivables, annualized(c)
59 %
54 %
Average yield, annualized(d)
130 %
130 %
Auto-approval rate(e)
79 %
79 %
(a) Total net originations are defined as gross originations net of transferred balance on refinanced loans, while total retained net originations are
(b) Ending receivables are defined as the unpaid principal balances of loans at the end of the reporting period.
(c) Net charge-offs as a percentage of total revenue and net charge-offs as a percentage of average receivables represent total charge-offs from
(d) Average yield is defined as total revenue from the period as a percent of average receivables and is presented as an annualized metric.
(e) Auto-approval rate is calculated by taking the number of approved loans that are not decisioned by a loan processor or underwriter (auto-
As of and for the Years Ended
(Unaudited)
December 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
Total net originations(a)
$ 899,270
$ 801,514
Total retained net originations(a)
$ 791,124
$ 732,799
Ending receivables(b)
$ 493,118
$ 425,240
Net charge-offs as % of total revenue(c)
37 %
39 %
Net charge-offs as % of average receivables(c)
49 %
51 %
Average yield(d)
133 %
131 %
Auto-approval rate(e)
79 %
76 %
(a) Total net originations are defined as gross originations net of transferred balance on refinanced loans, while total retained net originations are
(b) Ending receivables are defined as the unpaid principal balances of loans at the end of the reporting period.
(c) Net charge-offs as a percentage of total revenue and net charge-offs as a percentage of average receivables represent total charge-offs from
(d) Average yield is defined as total revenue from the period as a percent of average receivables.
(e) Auto-approval rate is calculated by taking the number of approved loans that are not decisioned by a loan processor or underwriter (auto-
Share Repurchase Program Update
During the year ended December 31, 2025, OppFi repurchased 1,541,949 shares of Class A Common Stock, which were held as treasury stock as of December 31, 2025, for an aggregate purchase price of $15.5 million at an average purchase price per share of $10.04. As of December 31, 2025, $20.9 million of the repurchase authorization under the 2024 Repurchase Program remained available.
Full-Year 2026 Guidance
- Total revenue of $650 million to $675 million, up 9% to 13% year over year
- Adjusted net income of $153 million to $160 million, up 9% to 14% year over year
- Adjusted EPS of $1.76 to $1.84, up 11% to 16% year over year, based on an approximate weighted average diluted share count of 87 million
Conference Call
Management will host a conference call today at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss OppFi's financial results and business outlook. The webcast of the conference call will be made available on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website. An archived version of the webcast will be available on OppFi's website.
The conference call can also be accessed with the following dial-in information:
- Domestic: (800) 445-7795
- International: (785) 424-1699
- Conference ID: OPPFI
About OppFi
OppFi (NYSE: OPFI) is a tech-enabled digital finance platform that partners with banks to offer financial products and services to everyday Americans. Through this transparent and responsible platform, which emphasizes financial inclusion and exceptional customer experience, the Company assists consumers who are underserved by traditional financing options in building improved financial health. OppLoans by OppFi maintains a 4.4/5.0 star rating on Trustpilot based on over 5,400 reviews, positioning the Company among the top consumer-rated financial platforms online. OppFi also holds a 35% equity interest in Bitty Holdings, LLC ("Bitty"), a credit access company that provides revenue-based financing and other working capital solutions to small businesses. For additional information, please visit oppfi.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures that are unaudited and do not conform to GAAP, such as Adjusted EBT, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted EPS. Adjusted EBT is defined as Net Income, adjusted for (1) income tax expense; (2) change in fair value of warrant liabilities; (3) other adjustments, net; and (4) other income. Adjusted Net Income is defined as Adjusted EBT as defined above, adjusted for taxes assuming a tax rate for each period presented that reflects the U.S. federal statutory rate of 21% and a blended statutory rate for state income taxes, in order to allow for a comparison with other publicly traded companies. Adjusted EPS is defined as Adjusted Net Income as defined above, divided by weighted average diluted shares outstanding, which represents shares of both classes of common stock outstanding and includes the impact of dilutive securities, such as restricted stock units, performance stock units, and stock options. These non-GAAP financial measures have not been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. OppFi believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends. These non-GAAP measures with comparable names should not be considered in isolation from, or as an alternative to, financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliations for OppFi's non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of projected full year 2026 Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is not included in this press release because, without unreasonable efforts, the Company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the amount or timing of non-GAAP adjustments that are used to calculate these measures.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
The following tables present consolidated statements of operations for the three months and years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 (in thousands, except share and per share data). Certain columns and rows may not sum due to the use of rounded numbers for disclosure purposes. Percentages presented are calculated from the underlying whole-dollar amounts.
Comparison of the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024
Three Months Ended December 31,
Change
(Unaudited)
2025
2024
$
%
Revenue:
Interest on finance receivables
$ 157,801
$ 134,337
$ 23,464
17.5 %
Other revenue
1,449
1,386
63
4.5
159,250
135,723
23,527
17.3
Change in fair value of finance receivables
(73,681)
(54,897)
(18,784)
34.2
Provision for credit losses on finance receivables
-
(8)
8
(100.0)
Net revenue
85,569
80,818
4,751
5.9
Expenses:(a)
Salaries and employee benefits
14,650
14,447
203
1.4
Direct marketing costs
14,198
13,318
880
6.6
Interest expense and amortized debt issuance costs
9,402
11,029
(1,627)
(14.8)
Professional fees
5,012
5,581
(569)
(10.2)
Technology costs
2,959
3,110
(151)
(4.9)
Payment processing fees
1,720
1,632
88
5.4
Occupancy
1,028
1,041
(13)
(1.2)
Depreciation and amortization
764
2,126
(1,362)
(64.1)
Exit costs, net
-
37
(37)
(100.0)
General, administrative and other
4,903
3,825
1,078
28.2
Total expenses
54,636
56,145
(1,509)
(2.7)
Income from operations
30,933
24,673
6,260
25.4
Other (expense) income:
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
11,876
(10,994)
22,870
208.0
Income from equity method investment
1,412
815
597
73.2
Other (expense) income, net
(4,414)
79
(4,493)
(5721.2)
Income before income taxes
39,807
14,573
25,234
173.2
Income tax expense
1,363
600
763
127.2
Net income
38,444
13,973
24,471
175.1
Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
21,599
19,582
2,017
10.3
Net income (loss) attributable to OppFi Inc:
$ 16,846
$ (5,609)
$ 22,455
400.3 %
Earnings (loss) per common share attributable to OppFi Inc.:
Earnings (loss) per common share:
Basic
$ 0.61
$ (0.26)
Diluted
$ 0.38
$ (0.26)
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
27,517,762
20,248,004
Diluted
87,141,594
20,248,004
(a) Beginning with the quarter ended September 30, 2025, for all periods presented, we aligned our expense classifications as presented in the Consolidated Statements of Operations.
Comparison of the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024
Year Ended December 31,
Change
2025
2024
$ Change
% Change
(Unaudited)
Revenue:
Interest on finance receivables
$ 591,769
$ 521,227
$ 70,542
13.5 %
Other revenue
5,281
4,736
545
11.5
597,050
525,963
71,087
13.5
Change in fair value of finance receivables
(215,868)
(204,443)
(11,425)
5.6
Provision for credit losses on finance receivables
-
(42)
42
(100.0)
Net revenue
381,182
321,478
59,704
18.6
Expenses:(a)
Salaries and employee benefits
60,695
60,475
220
0.4
Direct marketing costs
50,890
49,208
1,682
3.4
Interest expense and amortized debt issuance costs
39,367
44,708
(5,341)
(11.9)
Professional fees
20,103
21,574
(1,471)
(6.8)
Technology costs
12,433
12,171
262
2.2
Payment processing fees
6,589
7,119
(530)
(7.4)
Depreciation and amortization
5,159
9,621
(4,462)
(46.4)
Occupancy
4,127
4,030
97
2.4
Exit costs, net
(1,449)
2,983
(4,432)
(148.6)
General, administrative and other
16,590
15,053
1,537
10.2
Total expenses
214,504
226,942
(12,438)
(5.5)
Income from operations
166,678
94,536
72,142
76.3
Other (expense) income:
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
(11,347)
(8,244)
(3,103)
37.6
Income from equity method investment
4,974
1,442
3,532
244.9
Other (expense) income, net
(4,173)
318
(4,491)
(1411.7)
Income before income taxes
156,132
88,052
68,080
77.3
Income tax expense
9,885
4,215
5,670
134.5
Net income
146,247
83,837
62,410
74.4
Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
119,918
76,579
43,339
56.6
Net income attributable to OppFi Inc.
$ 26,329
$ 7,258
$ 19,071
262.8 %
Earnings per common share attributable to OppFi Inc.:
Earnings per common share:
Basic
$ 0.99
$ 0.36
Diluted
$ 0.99
$ 0.36
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
26,506,458
20,145,606
Diluted
26,506,458
20,145,606
(a) Beginning with the quarter ended September 30, 2025, for all periods presented, we aligned our expense classifications as presented in the Consolidated Statements of Operations.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
The following table presents consolidated balance sheets as of December 31, 2025 and 2024 (in thousands). Certain columns and rows may not sum due to the use of rounded numbers for disclosure purposes. Percentages presented are calculated from the underlying whole-dollar amounts.
(Unaudited)
December 31,
December 31,
Change
2025
2024
$
%
Assets
Cash and restricted cash
$ 93,263
$ 88,288
$ 4,975
5.6 %
Finance receivables at fair value
546,236
473,696
72,540
15.3
Equity method investment
19,076
19,194
(118)
(0.6)
Other assets
95,515
59,993
35,522
59.2
Total assets
$ 754,090
$ 641,171
$ 112,919
17.6 %
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$ 46,171
$ 33,290
$ 12,881
38.7 %
Other liabilities
51,235
39,802
11,433
28.7
Total debt
321,353
318,758
2,595
0.8
Warrant liabilities
26,455
15,108
11,347
75.1
Total liabilities
445,214
406,958
38,256
9.4
Total stockholders' equity
308,876
234,213
74,663
31.9
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 754,090
$ 641,171
$ 112,919
17.6 %
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
The following table presents the consolidated statement of cash flows for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 (in thousands). Certain columns and rows may not sum due to the use of rounded numbers for disclosure purposes. Percentages presented are calculated from the underlying whole-dollar amounts.
Year Ended December 31,
Change
(Unaudited)
2025
2024
$
%
Net cash provided by operating activities
$ 401,305
$ 323,806
$ 77,499
23.9 %
Net cash used in investing activities
$ (307,804)
$ (243,442)
$ (64,362)
26.4
Net cash used in financing activities
$ (88,526)
$ (66,019)
$ (22,507)
34.1
Net increase in cash and restricted cash
$ 4,975
$ 14,345
$ (9,370)
(65.3) %
Financial Capacity and Capital Resources
As of December 31, 2025, OppFi had $49.5 million in unrestricted cash, a decrease of $11.9 million from December 31, 2024. As of December 31, 2025, OppFi had an additional $203.6 million of unused debt capacity under its financing facilities for future availability, representing a 39% overall undrawn capacity, a decrease from $206.2 million as of December 31, 2024. The decrease in undrawn debt was driven primarily by an increase in the utilization of revolving lines of credit to fund receivables growth. Including total financing commitments of $525.0 million and cash and restricted cash on the balance sheet of $93.3 million, OppFi had approximately $618.3 million in funding capacity as of December 31, 2025.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The following tables present reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures for the three months and years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 (in thousands, except share and per share data). Certain columns and rows may not sum due to the use of rounded numbers for disclosure purposes. Percentages presented are calculated from the underlying whole-dollar amounts.
Adjusted EBT and Adjusted Net Income
Comparison of the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024
Three Months Ended December 31,
Change
(Unaudited)
2025
2024
$
%
Net income
$ 38,444
$ 13,973
$ 24,471
175.1 %
Income tax expense
1,363
600
763
127.2
Other expense (income), net
4,414
(79)
4,493
5720.9
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
(11,876)
10,994
(22,870)
(208.0)
Other adjustments, net(a)
2,675
921
1,754
190.4
Adjusted EBT
35,020
26,409
8,611
32.6
Less: pro forma taxes(b)
9,205
6,114
3,091
50.6
Adjusted net income
25,815
20,295
5,520
27.2 %
Adjusted earnings per share
$ 0.30
$ 0.23
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
87,141,594
87,504,493
(a) For the three months ended December 31, 2025, other adjustments, net of $2.7 million included $1.7 million in expenses related to stock
(b) Assumes a tax rate of 26.28% for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and a tax rate of 23.15% for the three months ended December
Comparison of the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024
Year Ended December 31,
Change
(Unaudited)
2025
2024
$
%
Net income
$ 146,247
$ 83,837
$ 62,410
74.4 %
Income tax expense
9,885
4,215
5,670
134.5
Other expense (income), net
4,173
(318)
4,491
1411.7
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
11,347
8,244
3,103
37.6
Other adjustments, net(a)
12,218
12,024
194
1.6
Adjusted EBT
183,870
108,002
75,868
70.2
Less: pro forma taxes(b)
44,111
25,337
18,774
74.1
Adjusted net income
139,759
82,665
57,094
69.1 %
Adjusted earnings per share
$ 1.59
$ 0.95
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
87,947,364
86,652,427
(a) For the year ended December 31, 2025, other adjustments, net of $12.2 million included $10.0 million in expenses related to stock
(b) Assumes a tax rate of 23.99% for the year ended December 31, 2025 and a tax rate of 23.46% for the year ended December 31, 2024,
Adjusted Earnings Per Share
Comparison of the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024
Three Months Ended December 31,
(Unaudited)
2025
2024
Weighted average Class A common stock outstanding
27,517,762
21,442,460
Weighted average Class V voting stock outstanding
58,698,241
64,758,117
Dilutive impact of restricted stock units
745,043
1,141,932
Dilutive impact of performance stock units
22,052
71,234
Dilutive impact of stock options
158,496
89,953
Dilutive impact of employee stock purchase plan
-
797
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
87,141,594
87,504,493
Three Months Ended December 31,
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
2025
2024
(Unaudited)
$
Per Share
$
Per Share
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
87,141,594
87,504,493
Net income
$ 38,444
$ 0.44
$ 13,973
$ 0.16
Income tax expense
1,363
0.02
600
0.01
Other expense (income), net
4,414
0.05
(79)
-
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
(11,876)
(0.14)
10,994
0.13
Other adjustments, net(a)
2,675
0.03
921
0.01
Adjusted EBT
35,020
0.40
26,409
0.30
Less: pro forma taxes(b)
9,205
0.11
6,114
0.07
Adjusted net income
25,815
$ 0.30
20,295
$ 0.23
(a) For the three months ended December 31, 2025, other adjustments, net of $2.7 million included $1.7 million in expenses related to stock
(b) Assumes a tax rate of 26.28% for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and a tax rate of 23.15% for the three months ended December
Comparison of the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024
Year Ended December 31,
(Unaudited)
2025
2024
Weighted average Class A common stock outstanding
26,506,458
20,145,606
Weighted average Class V voting stock outstanding
60,114,665
65,619,358
Dilutive impact of restricted stock units
1,090,206
789,783
Dilutive impact of performance stock units
39,440
72,802
Dilutive impact of stock options
196,595
24,679
Dilutive impact of employee stock purchase plan
-
199
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
87,947,364
86,652,427
Year Ended December 31,
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
2025
2024
(Unaudited)
$
Per Share
$
Per Share
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
87,947,364
86,652,427
Net income
$ 146,247
$ 1.66
$ 83,837
$ 0.97
Income tax expense
9,885
0.11
4,215
0.05
Other expense (income), net
4,173
0.05
(318)
-
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
11,347
0.13
8,244
0.10
Other adjustments, net(a)
12,218
0.14
12,024
0.14
Adjusted EBT
183,870
2.09
108,002
1.25
Less: pro forma taxes(b)
44,111
0.50
25,337
0.29
Adjusted net income
139,759
$ 1.59
82,665
$ 0.95
(a) For the year ended December 31, 2025, other adjustments, net of $12.2 million included $10.0 million in expenses related to stock
(b) Assumes a tax rate of 23.99% for the year ended December 31, 2025 and a tax rate of 23.46% for the year ended December 31, 2024,
SOURCE OppFi