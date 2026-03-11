Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.03.2026
Die nächsten 10.000 Bohrmeter könnten alles verändern, während andere Explorer noch planen
WKN: A3CM09 | ISIN: US1030021018
NASDAQ
10.03.26 | 20:52
28,920 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BOWMAN CONSULTING GROUP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BOWMAN CONSULTING GROUP LTD 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.03.2026 12:00 Uhr
20 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bowman Consulting Group, Ltd.: Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. Secures $3 Million+ Contracts for Critical Minerals Project in Nevada

RESTON, Va., March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: BWMN), a national engineering services and program management firm, has been awarded over $3 million in new contracts by Pathfinder Development Corp. ("Pathfinder") to lead feasibility analysis, engineering and support on site environmental remediation for the Pathfinder-Tonopah critical minerals project in Nevada. Supported by an $896 million letter of intent from the Export-Import Bank of the United States, the brownfield project will redevelop historic copper, molybdenum and silver resources into a modern integrated operation that advances U.S. energy and defense supply chains.

The awards build on prior engineering support Bowman has provided Pathfinder over the past year. The scope of these new contracts includes a definitive feasibility study (DFS), front-end engineering design (FEED), design and execution planning for an on-site pilot plant for metallurgical testing and environmental remediation as well as environmental permitting support through late 2026, with opportunities for additional services as the project advances toward targeted 2029 production.

"Our work with Pathfinder is advancing one of Nevada's most strategically significant minerals projects, vital to U.S. supply chains," said Gary Bowman, founder and CEO of Bowman. "These awards demonstrate the strength of Bowman's full-service, life-cycle capabilities-from development and engineering through operation and reclamation. Our early involvement with Pathfinder strengthens our opportunity pipeline and adds a high-quality, long-duration mining project to our backlog."

The Pathfinder-Tonopah Project is a member of the Critical Minerals Forum (CMF), a DARPA-funded initiative advancing resilient and diversified supply chains for energy and defense applications.

About Bowman Consulting Group Ltd.
Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Bowman is a national engineering services firm delivering infrastructure, technology and project management solutions to customers who own, develop and maintain the built environment. With 2,500 employees in 100 locations throughout the United States, Bowman provides extensive planning, engineering, geospatial, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman trades on the Nasdaq under the symbol BWMN. For more information, visit bowman.com or investors.bowman.com.

General Media Contact:
Christina Nichols
pr@bowman.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Betsy Patterson
ir@bowman.com


