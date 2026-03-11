Next Hydrogen Corporation: Next Hydrogen Secures Contracts Totaling $3.75 Million for Specialized Nuclear Application

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. ("Next Hydrogen" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been awarded two contracts with a combined value of approximately $3.75 million to demonstrate its leading-edge electrolyzer technology solution within the highly specialized nuclear application (the "Project").

Under the agreement, Next Hydrogen will deliver a customized electrolyzer system tailored to the stringent performance, reliability, and operating parameters required within advanced nuclear environments.

Raveel Afzaal, President and CEO of Next Hydrogen, commented: "We are pleased to deploy our advanced electrolyzer technology for this highly specialized nuclear application. This award further validates the technical differentiation of our electrolyzer platform and its suitability for some of the most demanding applications in the energy sector. Next Hydrogen expects this project to serve as a foundation for potential follow-on opportunities as the application advances toward broader deployment."

