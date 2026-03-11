NetraMark Holdings Inc.: NetraMark Signs Contract With Global Biopharmaceutical Company to Analyze Phase 2 Depression Trial Data

Agreement further extends NetraMark's portfolio of AI-driven projects in depression and central nervous system (CNS) disorders





TORONTO, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetraMark Holdings Inc. (the "Company" or "NetraMark") (TSX: AIAI) (OTCQB: AINMF) (Frankfurt: PF0), a company developing advanced artificial intelligence solutions for clinical trial optimization and precision medicine for the pharmaceutical industry, today announced that it signed a new contract with a leading global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders. The agreement will allow NetraMark to analyze data from this client's Phase 2 clinical trial for depression.

This collaboration supports NetraAI's continued use in the pharmaceutical industry as an AI driven approach to understanding patient heterogeneity, dosing decisions, and supporting study success rates.

"We believe this engagement reflects the demand from pharmaceutical companies to better understand the patient heterogeneity in clinical trials," said George Achilleos, Chief Executive Officer of NetraMark. "By analyzing this Phase 2 dataset, we aim to identify the patient subpopulations most likely to benefit from treatment and provide insights that may inform our sponsor's future study design with greater precision and confidence."

Under the agreement, NetraMark will deploy its proprietary AI methodology to perform analyses on multi-dimensional clinical data to uncover potential patient phenotypes, evaluate treatment-related response patterns, and generate hypothesis-driven insights.

This engagement further extends NetraMark's growing portfolio of AI-driven projects in depression and CNS disorders as the Company continues to demonstrate its capacity to deliver actionable precision-trial insights that support drug development success for its clients.

NetraMark's NetraAI platform leverages a dynamical systems framework which seeks to overcome the limitations of traditional machine learning, allowing it to work effectively with complex, small clinical datasets. The system is capable of stratifying high-effect-size patient subpopulations and translating insights into clinically meaningful criteria to enrich trials.

About NetraAI

In contrast to other AI-based methods, NetraAI is uniquely engineered to include focus mechanisms that separate small datasets into explainable and unexplainable subsets. Unexplainable subsets are collections of patients that can lead to suboptimal overfit models and inaccurate insights due to poor correlations with the variables involved. NetraAI uses explainable subsets to derive insights and hypotheses (including factors that influence treatment and placebo responses and adverse events), potentially increasing the likelihood of a clinical trial's success. Many other AI methods lack these focus mechanisms and assign every patient to a class, often leading to "overfitting", which drowns out critical information that could have been used to improve a trial's chance of success.

About NetraMark

NetraMark is a company focused on being a leader in the development of Generative Artificial Intelligence (Gen AI)/Machine Learning (ML) solutions targeted at the Pharmaceutical industry. Its product offering uses a novel topology-based algorithm that has the ability to parse patient data sets into subsets of people that are strongly related according to several variables simultaneously. This allows NetraMark to use a variety of ML methods, depending on the character and size of the data, to transform the data into powerfully intelligent data that activates traditional AI/ML methods. The result is that NetraMark can work with much smaller datasets and accurately segment diseases into different types, as well as accurately classify patients for sensitivity to drugs and/or efficacy of treatment.

For further details on the Company please see the Company's publicly available documents filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval+ (SEDAR+).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation including statements regarding the intended use and application of NetraAI in connection with the Phase 2 depression trial; the potential for NetraAI analyses to uncover patient phenotypes and evaluate treatment-related response patterns; the possibility that insights generated may inform future clinical development strategies, including trial design optimization and patient stratification approaches for subsequent studies; the potential for such insights to support the sponsor's future clinical development decisions and study design; and the possibility that NetraAI's methodology may increase the likelihood of a clinical trial's success, which are based upon NetraMark's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs, and views of future events. Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expect", "likely", "may", "will", "should", "intend", "anticipate", "potential", "proposed", "estimate" and other similar words, including negative and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "would" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. Forward-looking information includes estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, targets, guidance, or other statements that are not statements of fact. The forward-looking statements are expectations only and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results of the Company or industry results to differ materially from future results, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, NetraMark does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for NetraMark to predict all such factors.

When considering these forward-looking statements, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements as set out in the materials we file with applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com including our Annual Information Form for the year ended September 30, 2025. These risk factors and other factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking information. The Toronto Stock Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

