Cineplex Inc.: Cineplex Reports February Box Office Results

TORONTO, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: CGX) - Cineplex, Canada's leading entertainment and media company, reported box office revenues of $32.4 million for February 2026.

Period 2025 Box Office (i) 2026 Box Office (i) 2026 as a Percentage of 2025 January $37,454

$42,593

114%

February $34,932

$32,372

93%

Q1 to date - 72,386

- 74,964

104-

(i) Amounts are in thousands of dollars.

Original titles Wuthering Heights- GOAT and Send Help led the month's performance and collectively supported February box office, reaching approximately 93% of the prior year. Without a blockbuster release, February's box office results reflect the continued importance of a deep and diversified film slate and demonstrate that a broad mix of films can collectively sustain meaningful box office. The prior period benefited from the release of successful international titles which represented approximately one-quarter of February 2025's box office, led by the record-breaking Ne Zha 2 and Chhaava.

While no film in February 2026 surpassed $100 million at the domestic box office, this outcome is not unprecedented. A similar dynamic occurred in 2019 and underscores the role that slate depth can play in supporting overall theatrical performance.

February also featured content originating outside traditional studio channels. Independently funded, Iron Lung, followed an unconventional path to a wide theatrical release and demonstrated the unique ways content creators can generate interest in a film through social engagement and fan loyalty.

The month concluded with a strong performance from Scream 7, which debuted with the highest opening weekend in the history of the long running Scream franchise. The film closed February on a high note and propelled strong early-March results, reinforcing sustained audience appetite for long-standing franchises.

"As we move into March, the 2026 film slate truly begins to accelerate," said Ellis Jacob, President & CEO. "Hoppers delivered Pixar's biggest opening for an original film since 2017 and the weeks ahead bring an exciting and diverse lineup, including Amazon's Project Hail Mary, the sequel to the highest grossing Hindi language film Dhurandhar, and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, which kicks off the second quarter. We're entering a very promising stretch for audiences and our business."

About Cineplex

Cineplex (TSX:CGX) is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the Film Entertainment and Content, Amusement and Leisure, and Media sectors. Cineplex offers a unique escape from the everyday to millions of guests through its circuit of 170 movie theatres and location-based entertainment venues. In addition to being Canada's largest and most innovative film exhibitor, the company operates Canada's favourite destination for 'Eats & Entertainment' (The Rec Room), complexes specially designed for teens and families (Playdium), and an entertainment concept that brings movies, amusement gaming, dining, and live performances together under one roof (Cineplex Junxion). It also operates successful businesses in cinema media (Cineplex Media), alternative programming (Cineplex Events) and motion picture distribution (Cineplex Pictures). Providing even more value for its guests, Cineplex is a partner in Scene+, Canada's largest entertainment and lifestyle loyalty program.

Proudly recognized as having one of the country's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Cineplex employs over 10,000 people in its offices and venues across Canada. To learn more, visit Cineplex.com.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and/or information in this news release (identified by words such as "may", "will", "could", "should", "would", "suspect", "outlook", "believe", "plan", "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "forecast", "objective" and "continue" (or the negative thereof)), and words and expressions of similar import, and similar expressions suggesting future events or future performance are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on expectations and assumptions made by Cineplex and is subject to risks and uncertainties which may be beyond Cineplex's control. A comprehensive discussion of risks that may impact Cineplex can be found in Cineplex's public reports and filings, including those described in Cineplex's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2024 ("AIF"), and the management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025 ("Annual MD&A"), which are available under the Company's profile on Sedar+ (www.sedarplus.ca). The foregoing list of factors that may affect future operations and results is not exhaustive. Readers are cautioned that undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements as actual operations and results may vary materially from the beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. Cineplex does not undertake to update, correct or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

Investors:

Rayhan Azmat

Vice President, Investor Relations, Corporate Development & Financial Planning and Analysis

InvestorRelations@cineplex.com