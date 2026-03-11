Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 11.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die nächsten 10.000 Bohrmeter könnten alles verändern, während andere Explorer noch planen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A41TS6 | ISIN: KYG5223X1676 | Ticker-Symbol: K640
NASDAQ
10.03.26 | 18:36
0,420 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
KAIXIN HOLDINGS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KAIXIN HOLDINGS 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.03.2026 12:36 Uhr
41 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kaixin Holdings Announces Share Consolidation

BEIJING, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaixin Holdings ("Kaixin" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: KXIN) announced that it will effect a share consolidation of its ordinary shares, par value $1.35 each, at a ratio of 1-for-15, with a post-share consolidation par value $20.25 each, effective on March 13, 2026 (the "Share Consolidation"). The Company's class A ordinary shares are expected to begin trading on a post-consolidation basis at the open of the market session on March 13, 2026. Upon the market opening on March 13, 2026, the Company's class A ordinary shares will continue to be traded on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "KXIN" with the new CUSIP number G5223X175.

As a result of the Share Consolidation, every fifteen (15) shares of the Company's ordinary shares will be automatically consolidated into one (1) ordinary share. Outstanding warrants and other outstanding equity rights will be proportionately adjusted to reflect the Share Consolidation. No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the Share Consolidation, and in the event that a shareholder would otherwise be entitled to receive a fractional share upon the Share Consolidation, the number of shares to be received by such shareholder will be rounded up to one ordinary share in lieu of the fractional share that would have resulted from the Share Consolidation.

The Company's transfer agent, Transhare Corporation, which is also acting as the exchange agent for the Share Consolidation, will send instructions to shareholders of record who hold stock certificates regarding the exchange of their old certificates for new certificates, should they wish to do so. Shareholders who hold their shares in brokerage accounts or "street name" are not required to take action to implement the exchange of their shares.

About Kaixin Holdings

Kaixin Holdings is a Cayman Islands holding corporation with operating businesses in the automotive industry in China.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" or other similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Kaixin's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: our goals and strategies; our future business development, financial condition and results of operations; our expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of our services; our expectations regarding the retention and strengthening of our relationships with auto dealerships; our plans to enhance user experience, infrastructure and service offerings; competition in our industry in China; and relevant government policies and regulations relating to our industry. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in our other documents filed with the SEC. All information provided in this announcement and in the attachments is as of the date of this announcement, and Kaixin does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For more information, please contact:

Kaixin Holdings

Investor Relations

Email: ir@kaixin.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.