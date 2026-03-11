Mainz BioMed NV: Mainz Biomed Announces Appointment of Robert Liscouski as Chairman of the Board of Directors

BERKELEY, Calif., March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mainz Biomed N.V. (NASDAQ: MYNZ), a molecular genetics diagnostic company specializing in the early detection of cancer, today announced that Robert P. Liscouski has been appointed Chairman of its Board of Directors. Further, the Company announced that it plans to change its name to Quantum Cyber and change its Nasdaq ticker symbol to QUCY, beginning on March 12, 2026. The permanent election of Mr. Liscouski and the change of Company name will become effective at the Company's extraordinary general meeting, being planned for April 2026. The Company will begin doing business as Quantum Cyber and trading under the symbol QUCY beginning on March 12, 2026.

Mr. Liscouski is a frequent contributor to CNBC, CNN, BBC, Fox News, and other business and security media on Homeland Security, Terrorism and Cyber Security issues and has appeared before Congress on Homeland Security Issues. Mr. Liscouski received his Master of Public Administration from the John F. Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University.

Government Technology Initiatives

Mr. Liscouski was appointed by President George W. Bush as the first Assistant Secretary for Infrastructure Protection when the U.S. Department of Homeland Security was founded in 2003 in the wake of the 911 attacks. During his tenure, Mr. Liscouski was responsible for the design, development, implementation and management of the Office of Infrastructure Protection, including integrating various units from other government agencies including; FBI, DoD, General Services Administration, the Department of Energy and the Depart of Commerce and the creation of the National Cyber Security Division. Mr. Liscouski's foundational efforts led to the creation of today's Critical Infrastructure and Security Agency (CISA).

Cybersecurity and AI Innovations

Mr. Liscouski most recently was co-founder, CEO and Chairman of Quantum Computing Inc. an innovative, integrated photonics company that manufactures accessible and affordable quantum machines. His technological leadership extends to the realm of artificial intelligence and high-performance computing. As the co-founder of Fog Data Sciences, LLC, he has been instrumental in developing geo-location intelligence solutions that leverage AI and advanced computing capabilities. These solutions serve critical needs in law enforcement and the US Security and Intelligence Community, applying cutting-edge technology to complex security challenges. At The Coca-Cola Company, Mr. Liscouski served as the Director of Information Assurance, where he was responsible for evaluating, designing, and implementing the company's Information Security Program.

The Company had previously announced its intention to continue its focus on the development of its pancreatic cancer screening business in the U.S. and evaluating opportunities to sell its colorectal cancer screening assets while it also winds down its German subsidiary. The Company continues to make progress on all of these initiatives.

David Lazar, the current Chairman of the Board commented, "Robert is a seasoned global executive, a proven technology leader and security expert with over 35 years of experience spanning both the public and private sectors which makes him a perfect fit for us. His career is marked by significant contributions to high tech initiatives, cybersecurity, and critical infrastructure protection, all of which fit perfectly into our long-term plans. Robert's high-tech leadership includes co-founder, Chairman, and former CEO of Quantum Computing Inc. (Nasdaq: QUBT), in which he spearheaded the development of cutting-edge quantum computing technology. Under his leadership, the company became the first pure-play public company in the quantum computing market, focusing on nano photonic based hardware to help revolutionize the future of computing."

