SCHMID Group N.V.: SCHMID Group Secures Major Order for Wet-Process Production Equipment Supporting AI- and HPC-Infrastructure

FREUDENSTADT, Germany, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCHMID Group (NASDAQ: SHMD), a leading global supplier of advanced wet process equipment for the electronics manufacturing industry, has secured a lower two-digit million-USD purchase order from a major Asian high-end PCB manufacturer for a new HDI multilayer production line. The systems will support the manufacturing of next-generation AI server boards and high-performance computing (HPC) platforms, one of the fastest-growing segments of the electronics industry.

The customer is a leading high-technology PCB manufacturer in China with strong exposure to global hyperscale and data center infrastructure markets. The order covers multiple wet process systems designed for high-layer-count HDI multilayer boards, addressing the increasing complexity and reliability requirements of AI and HPC hardware.

Driven by the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence infrastructure, next-generation server boards require higher layer counts, tighter structures, and significantly improved yield stability. This trend is creating strong demand for highly controlled wet processing technologies capable of delivering consistent quality, high throughput, and superior process stability at industrial scale.

SCHMID's advanced wet processing InfinityLine H+ and InfinityLine V+ platforms are working horses, specifically engineered to meet these requirements, enabling manufacturers to reliably produce high-density multilayer server-boards used in AI accelerators, data center networking hardware, and HPC systems.

Executive Statement - Roland Rettenmeier, Chief Sales Officer, SCHMID Group

"The explosive growth of artificial intelligence infrastructure is fundamentally transforming the global PCB and advanced electronics manufacturing landscape. AI server boards and HPC platforms are pushing HDI multilayer technology to new limits in terms of layer count, precision, and reliability.

With this significant order, SCHMID once again demonstrates its strong positioning as a key equipment partner for leading PCB manufacturers addressing these demanding markets. Our highly stable, high-quality wet process equipment solutions InfinityLine H+ and InfinityLine V+ enable our customers to scale production while maintaining the process control and yield performance required for next-generation computing infrastructure."

SCHMID has built a strong reputation in the global high-end PCB and substrate industry for delivering robust, high-precision wet processing equipment that combines process stability, high throughput, and superior production quality. These capabilities are increasingly critical as the industry scales manufacturing capacity for AI data centers, advanced networking hardware, and high-performance computing systems.

The newly ordered equipment will be installed in the customer's next-generation production facility, supporting volume manufacturing for global technology leaders operating in the AI and HPC ecosystem.

With demand for AI infrastructure accelerating worldwide, SCHMID continues to strengthen its role as a technology partner enabling the manufacturing backbone of the digital and AI-driven economy.

About the SCHMID Group

The SCHMID Group is a global leader in providing solutions for the high-tech industry in the fields of electronics, photovoltaics, glass, and energy systems. SCHMID N.V. and Gebr. SCHMID GmbH are headquartered in Freudenstadt, Germany. Founded in 1864, the company currently employs over 800 people worldwide and operates technology centers and production facilities at multiple locations, including Germany and China, along with several global sales and service locations. The Group focuses on developing customized equipment and process solutions for a variety of industries, including electronics, renewable energy, and energy storage. Our system and process solutions for the production of substrates, printed circuit boards, and other electronic components ensure cutting-edge technology, high yields at low production costs, maximum efficiency, quality, and sustainability through environmentally friendly manufacturing processes.

For more information about the SCHMID Group, please visit: www.schmid-group.com

