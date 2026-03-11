Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.03.2026
WKN: A1J7UJ | ISIN: GB00B82YXW83 | Ticker-Symbol: V4S
Frankfurt
11.03.26 | 08:08
4,900 Euro
+4,70 % +0,220
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
VESUVIUS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VESUVIUS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,9605,30013:33
PR Newswire
11.03.2026 13:24 Uhr
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vesuvius Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 11

Vesuvius plc

11 March 2026

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Mark Collis

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Vesuvius plc

b)

LEI

213800ORZ521W585SY02

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Vesuvius plc 10 pence ordinary shares

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B82YXW83

b)

Nature of the transaction

Vesting of Buy-out Award granted in 2023 under the Vesuvius Share Plan and award of dividend entitlement shares.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

595

Nil

73

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

668

- Market Price

£4.344953

- Total

£2,902.43

e)

Date of the transaction

10 March 2026

f)

Place of the transaction

London - outside a trading venue

4

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Vesuvius plc 10 pence ordinary shares

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B82YXW83

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of sufficient shares (pursuant to the vesting of the Buy-out Award) to pay tax withholdings.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£4.344953

320

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

320

- Price

£4.344953

- Total

£1,390.38

e)

Date of the transaction

10 March 2026

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Vesuvius plc, 165 Fleet Street, London EC4A 2AE

Registered in England and Wales No. 8217766

LEI: 213800ORZ521W585SY02

www.vesuvius.com


© 2026 PR Newswire
