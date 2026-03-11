CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: CNS Pharmaceuticals Launches New Corporate Strategy Focused on Building a High-Value Neurology and Oncology Pipeline

Newly formed executive team initiates global search for differentiated therapeutic assets for neurology and oncology indications, two of biopharma's largest and fastest-growing markets

Strategic transformation driven by a comprehensive data analysis will enable new executive team to leverage decades of experience in these therapeutic areas

Company pivoting from a singular focus on glioblastoma and will explore out-licensing of legacy assets berubicin and TPI 287

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / March 11, 2026 / CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) (the "Company"), a biotechnology company focused on building a pipeline of innovative therapies in high-value neurology and oncology markets, today announced that it has launched a new corporate growth strategy designed to build a high-value pipeline in neurology and oncology. The strategy is being led by the newly formed executive team with deep experience across neurology, oncology and rare disease drug development. The team is driving a disciplined, data-driven approach to identify, acquire and advance differentiated therapeutic programs capable of delivering meaningful clinical and commercial value.

CNS Pharmaceuticals conducted an independent, rigorous evaluation of its existing pipeline, development priorities and broader market opportunities as part of a comprehensive strategic review. The process incorporated clinical probability-of-success modeling, competitive landscape assessments, regulatory pathway evaluations and risk-adjusted return analyses. The review was carried out in collaboration with external strategic advisors to ensure a disciplined, scientifically grounded and commercially focused path forward.

Rami Levin, President and Chief Executive Officer of CNS Pharmaceuticals, commented, "We have made impactful progress in a very short period of time and are expecting 2026 to be a year of transformation and execution for CNS Pharmaceuticals. In parallel to a hand-picked, newly formed executive team, we immediately engaged a preeminent consulting firm and have now completed a robust and highly analytical review of our pipeline, development priorities and long-term positioning. We believe CNS Pharmaceuticals is uniquely positioned to leverage the deep expertise of our leadership team and a disciplined approach to capital allocation to build a next-generation biotechnology company focused on high-value opportunities in neurology and oncology."

Based on the outcome of this review, the Company is moving towards a defined strategic focus on acquiring or in-licensing preclinical and clinical-stage assets in the therapeutic areas of neurology and oncology. CNS Pharmaceuticals intends to prioritize programs with strong biological rationale, differentiated mechanisms of action, clearly defined development and regulatory pathways and compelling clinical and commercial potential. Particular emphasis will be placed on assets with defined value inflection points and those addressing areas of significant unmet medical need, positioning the Company's pipeline for long-term growth and value creation.

Neurology and oncology remain two of the most active and rapidly advancing sectors in biotechnology, supported by large and growing global markets, significant scientific innovation and well-established regulatory frameworks that can accelerate development timelines.

Mr. Levin added, "Strategic transformations are a common and often successful approach in biotechnology. With the right leadership experience and a disciplined, data-driven strategy, companies can transform their pipelines and create substantial value. We believe CNS Pharmaceuticals is now prepared to follow this model as we identify, secure and advance differentiated neurology and oncology assets."

As part of the strategic review, CNS Pharmaceuticals also evaluated its legacy programs. While scientifically valuable, TPI 287 and berubicin do not align with the Company's forward-looking growth strategy. CNS Pharmaceuticals plans to prepare comprehensive partnering packages to explore potential out-licensing of these assets, enabling the Company to concentrate its resources on advancing a new acquisition-driven pipeline.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

CNS Pharmaceuticals is a biotechnology company focused on developing innovative therapies for serious diseases in neurology and oncology. With an experienced executive team and a focus on high-value therapeutic opportunities, the Company is working to build a differentiated portfolio of assets addressing significant unmet medical needs. CNS Pharmaceuticals is committed to advancing novel treatments that have the potential to improve patient outcomes while creating long-term value for patients and shareholders.

For more information, please visit www.CNSPharma.com, and connect with the Company on X and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's pipeline prioritization and strategic development, the anticipated contributions of the new management team to the Company's growth, expectations regarding clinical development and regulatory strategy, and the Company's plans to explore out-licensing or strategic sales of legacy assets. These statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects. Although CNS Pharmaceuticals believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. CNS Pharmaceuticals has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'plans,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'potential,' 'may,' 'could,' 'might,' 'will,' 'should,' 'approximately' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including market and other conditions and those discussed under Item 1A. "Risk Factors" in CNS Pharmaceuticals' most recently filed Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and updated from time to time in its Form 10-Q filings and in its other public filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of its date. CNS Pharmaceuticals undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

CONTACTS:

Investor Relations Contact

JTC Team, LLC

Jenene Thomas

908.824.0775

CNSP@jtcir.com

Business Development Contact

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Dylan Wenke, Chief Business Officer

dwenke@cnspharma.com

SOURCE: CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/cns-pharmaceuticals-launches-new-corporate-strategy-focused-on-buildi-1146089