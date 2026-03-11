5E Advanced Materials, Inc.: 5E Advanced Materials Successful R&D Produces Breakthrough Meta Boric Acid Product, Opening High-Value Market Opportunities

First Advanced Material Derivative Developed Enabling Portfolio of Multiple Products

Provisional Patent Application Filed with USPTO, Securing Early Competitive Edge in Next-Generation Materials

HESPERIA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 11, 2026 / 5E Advanced Materials, Inc. ("5E" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:FEAM)(ASX:5EA), a company focused on becoming a vertically integrated global leader and supplier of refined borates and advanced boron derivative materials, today announced it has produced a stable meta boric acid product, achieving approximately 80% B2O3 equivalent content ("Meta Boric Acid") and has filed a provisional patent application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office covering the Company's production process. This breakthrough expands the Company's portfolio and represents a potential higher-margin boron derivative opportunity within the global boron materials market.

Key Highlights

Meta Boric Acid is a higher-concentration boric acid advanced material with ~80% B2O3 content, sitting between traditional boric acid (~56% B2O3 content) and boron oxide (~99% B2O3).

Higher boron concentration enhances unit economics with more B2O3 per unit delivered, while supporting robust pricing and higher margins.

Meta Boric Acid provides an option for potential customers seeking higher boron content products.

Provisional patent application filed to protect the Company's intellectual property and enable additional commercialization pathways.

Larger-scale trials and additional customer samples for testing and qualification are ongoing as the Company advances commercialization discussions with prospective customers.

This milestone supports 5E's strategy to pursue higher-value boron advanced materials across the supply chain, expanding the Company's previously announced ferroboron initiative.

Successful research and development have yielded a positive result with a product that has higher boron content than traditional boric acid. Potential applications include specialty glass, ceramics, and other high-performance industrial materials requiring higher boron concentrations. Meta Boric Acid is designed to bridge a concentration gap between boric acid and boron oxide by increasing boron content. Boric acid (H3BO3) typically contains approximately 56% B2O3, while boron oxide typically contains approximately 99% B2O3. The market prices of the two products are different, with boron oxide being the higher priced product where manufacturers are compensated for providing a product with higher boron concentrations of B2O3. Meta Boric Acid provides a compelling value proposition by delivering more boron per ton shipped to prospective boric acid customers desiring higher boron content in their manufacturing process. Management believes this product could command a premium relative to traditional boric acid, while also reducing freight and handling costs per unit of B2O3 delivered, supporting improved margin potential.

"Recently 5E invested in research and development to advance higher-value derivatives across the boron supply chain. This represents the second product developed from the Company's boron resource, expanding its product portfolio," said Paul Weibel, Chief Executive Officer. "By producing Meta Boric Acid at 80% B2O3 content, we believe we can offer customers a more efficient boron feedstock that supports higher margins versus traditional boric acid. We have filed a provisional patent application to help protect our production approach. Our next immediate steps are to market this product to potential customers and provide additional samples for customer testing and qualification that demonstrate value-added benefits. The results of our R&D investment demonstrate our team's capabilities to further move up the value chain and represent the next step in realizing our vision of becoming the next boron advanced material company in the United States."

