CAVU Resources, Inc. Announces Formal Closing of Merger Agreement with PostBidShip., Inc. Awaits FINRA Notification of Share Distribution Record Date

TULSA, OK / ACCESS Newswire / March 11, 2026 / CAVU Resources, Inc. (OTC PINK:CAVR) ("CAVR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, consistent with its strategic roadmap and commitment to shareholders, it has officially signed and closed the Agreement and Plan of Merger between its subsidiary, PBS Recon, Inc., and PostBidShip., Inc. ("PBS").

With the execution and closing of this agreement, the merger is legally finalized. The Company is now advancing through the final administrative phase, which involves coordination with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) to establish and announce the definitive record date for the pro rata distribution of PBS shares to CAVR shareholders.

Transaction Highlights

-Merger Finalized: PBS Recon, Inc. has merged with and into PostBidShip., Inc. with PostBidShip., Inc. serving as the surviving corporation.

-Debt & Asset Optimization: As part of the closing, $1,000,000 in contingent debt has been forgiven. All previously held technology assets have been transferred back to PostBidShip., Inc. for commercialization.

-Shareholder Consideration: In fulfillment of the Company's commitment, CAVR shareholders will receive shares of PostBidShip., Inc. common stock at a ratio of one (1) share of PBS for every 2,050 shares of CAVR common stock held on the forthcoming FINRA-approved record date.

-Capital Structure: To streamline operations, PostBidShip., Inc. has completed a 25.48-to-1 reverse stock split. This reverse split relates exclusively to PBS shares and does not affect the share structure or price of CAVU Resources, Inc. (OTC PINK:CAVR). At the close of the merger, PostBidShip., Inc. has 9,868,755 fully diluted shares outstanding.

Management Team: PostBidShip., Inc., has assembled a world-class management team as follows:

-Fletcher McCusker, Chairman, an investor in PostBidShip., Inc., Mr. McCusker built Providence Service Corporation from $50K to a $1B+ publicly traded company. CEO of UAVenture Capital ($30M+ across 14 companies). Former investor in SinfoniaRx (acquired by Tabula Rasa). University of Arizona graduate.

-William (Billy) Robinson, CEO, Board Member, brings a 40+ year career founding and leading industrial and tech companies. Mr. Robinson specializes in operational excellence and high-level capital raises, including multiple IPOs and reverse mergers. Former VP at Paine Webber and Prudential Securities.

-Michael Deitch, CFO, Board Member, brings 40+ years of experience in accounting and financial management. An investor in PostBidShip, Inc. and a former CFO of Providence Service Corporation (Nasdaq: PRSC). Co-founded Sinfonia Healthcare and UAVenture Capital, where he currently serves as Managing Partner. Was a certified public accountant from 1982 to 2024.

-Dan Gunn, COO, Seasoned logistics leader. Built WFX Logistics from $0 to $25M in 2 years. Former Branch President at Con-way/XPO Logistics, growing revenue $0 to$45M in 3.5 years. Co-founder of GAP Logistics, LLC. J.B. Hunt veteran.

-David Munoz Guillioli - CTO & Board Member. Entrepreneur specializing in AI automation, financial engineering, and technology integration. Co-Founder of Flatiron Inc., a real estate development company where he led the lending division - helping immigrants finance and acquire property in their home countries through accessible, asset-backed loan programs. Princeton University graduate.

-Barry Glick, Board Member, Co-founder of MapQuest - the revolutionary mapping service that filed an IPO in 1999 and was acquired by AOL/Time Warner for ~$1B in 2000. Internet mapping pioneer and tech entrepreneur with multiple successful ventures. Nominated February 2026.

"We are delivering on the promises made to our shareholders during this restructuring phase. By closing this merger and streamlining the balance sheet through debt forgiveness, we are executing our long-term vision of building a durable holding company. We have completed all internal requirements and the legal merger is closed - we are now awaiting the conclusion of the FINRA regulatory process so the record date can be officially set and announced to the public."

- Billy Robinson, Chief Executive Officer, CAVU Resources, Inc.

Final Steps Toward Distribution

The distribution of PBS shares remains subject to PBS's filing and approval of an S-1 registration statement. For PostBidShip., Inc., a definitive record date will be established and publicly announced as soon as all final regulatory and market oversight reviews are complete. The Company will provide timely updates through appropriate disclosure channels as milestones are achieved.

About CAVU Resources, Inc.

CAVU Resources, Inc. is a Nevada-based holding company focused on developing and managing assets across disruptive technology, energy, real estate, and digital infrastructure sectors. The Company supports revenue-generating opportunities by building a diversified portfolio and plans future spinouts, giving shareholders multiple opportunities to participate as each of these targets is engaged and approved for distribution. Website: www.cavuri.com

About PostBidShip., Inc.

PostBidShip., Inc. ("PBS") provides an integrated logistics and transportation platform that streamlines freight operations for brokers, carriers, and shippers. The platform incorporates workflow transparency, automated processes, and comprehensive back-office support, including transportation management, documentation, billing, and compliance tools.

The platform is designed to enhance carrier operations by simplifying onboarding, standardizing compliance procedures, and automating administrative workflows. PBS also plans to operate as an asset-based carrier, owning and managing a fleet of trucks intended to support recurring revenue, improve service reliability, and provide operational data insights across its technology infrastructure.

Website: www.postbidship.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding future operations, strategies, financial position, prospects, plans, goals, and objectives, as well as statements containing words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "seek," "should," "will," and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, and projections. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, market conditions, competition, regulatory developments, the Company's ability to successfully complete the transaction, execution risks, dependence on key personnel, economic and business conditions, and general market factors.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The Company expressly disclaims any liability for any forward-looking statements if actual results differ materially from those anticipated. Past performance is not indicative of future results, and there can be no assurance that the Company will achieve the goals or plans described herein.

INVESTOR CONTACT

Billy Robinson, Chief Executive Officer

CAVU Resources, Inc.

Email: br@cavuri.com

Phone: 504-722-7402

SOURCE: CAVU Resources, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/cavu-resources-inc.-cavr-announces-formal-closing-of-merger-agree-1146252