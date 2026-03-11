Mary Kay Powers Lab Grade Learning With Next Gen Cosmetologists

North Texas high school cosmetology students gain access to professional-grade products and real-world training preparing them for a beautiful future in cosmetology

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / March 11, 2026 / Originally published on newsroom.marykay.com

At Mary Kay, empowering women through science-backed, high-quality products is creating real-world learning opportunities in classrooms across North Texas - helping shape the next generation of cosmetologists and scientific leaders.

Through its ongoing partnership with Lewisville Independent School District (LISD) (Texas, USA), Mary Kay proudly serves as the corporate sponsor of the Technology, Exploration and Career Center (TECC) West and TECC East Cosmetology programs, providing Mary Kay skincare professional products to support hands-on, practical learning with safe, effective, and trusted products.

"At Mary Kay, we believe the future of the beauty industry begins in the classroom," said Dr. Lucy Gildea, Mary Kay's Chief Brand and Scientific Officer. "As a company founded on empowering women, we help cultivate confidence, scientific curiosity, and career readiness in the next generation. With the right tools, there is no limit to what young women can achieve. We are committed to continually investing in youth education, mentorship, and real-world learning experiences that enrich lives and help youth own their future."

Dr. Lucy Gildea, Mary Kay's Chief Brand and Scientific Officer. (Photo Courtesy: Mary Kay Inc.)

The TECC Cosmetology program is a two-year high school course in Lewisville Independent School District, designed to prepare students for the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations (TDLR) state board exam to become licensed cosmetologists. The program focuses on hair, nail, and skin care, along with salon management.

Mary Kay skincare professional products support students with hands-on, practical learning with safe, effective, and trusted products. (Photo Courtesy: TECC)

Each year, approximately 350 aspiring cosmetologists enroll during junior and senior years. Before ever touching a product, students immerse themselves in subjects such as anatomy, chemistry, electricity, safety and infection control, and salon operations - building both the technical expertise and professional confidence needed to thrive. With access to industry-quality resources, they are empowered to refine their craft, master practical skills, and prepare for success beyond graduation. In year two, students receive Mary Kay skincare products that support a rigorous, hands-on curriculum allowing them to put everything learned into practice.

Upon completing the two-year program, students are fully equipped to sit for the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation State Board Exam for Cosmetology. More importantly, they leave prepared to step boldly into the beauty industry, confident in their abilities, grounded in science, and inspired to build meaningful careers.

The TECC Cosmetology program focuses on hair, nail, and skin care, along with salon management. (Photo Courtesy: TECC)

"Partnerships like the one we share with Mary Kay elevate the educational experience for our students in truly meaningful ways. Having access to professional, science-backed products allows our cosmetology students to train in an environment that reflects the standards and expectations of today's beauty industry," said Dr. Kristin Petrunin, Director of CTE and CCMR of Lewisville Independent School District. "Beyond the tools themselves, this collaboration sends a powerful message to our young women - that established industry leaders believe in their potential and are willing to invest in their success. Together, we are not only preparing students to pass their state board exams, but empowering them with the confidence, technical expertise, and professional mindset needed to succeed."

Through this partnership Mary Kay is proud to help shape not only future beauty professionals, but future leaders in business whatever path they choose.

Upon completion of the two-year program, students are fully equipped to sit for the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation State Board Exam for Cosmetology. (Photo Courtesy: TECC)

Did You Know:

Topping the Charts: Mary Kay is the #1 Direct Selling Brand of Skin Care and Color Cosmetics in the World by Euromonitor International for three consecutive years 1 in 2023, 2024, and 2025.

Future of STEM: 40 grants awarded to young women from 16 countries pursuing STEM careers and 8 grants awarded to female students through the "Madam C.J. Walker Scholarships" with The Society of Cosmetic Chemists (SCC) sponsored by Mary Kay as of 2024.

Women's Empowerment: 600K+ women positively impacted globally through meaningful programs at the global, regional, and local levels as of 2024.

Women-led R&D: 62% of our global Research & Development team is led by women.

Impact Partnerships: Mary Kay served as a special award organization at the International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) in 2024 and again in 2025.

Learn more about Mary Kay's commitment to the next generation of women in STEM here.

***

About Mary Kay

One of the original glass ceiling breakers, Mary Kay Ash founded her dream beauty brand in Texas in 1963 with one goal: to enrich women's lives. Learn more at marykayglobal.com. Find us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn, or follow us on X.

# # #

Mary Kay Inc. Corporate Communications

newsroom.marykay.com

972.687.5332 or media@mkcorp.com

1 "Source Euromonitor International Limited; Beauty and Personal Care 2025 Edition, value sales at RSP, 2024 data"

Technology, Exploration and Career Center (TECC) Cosmetology program students. (Photo Courtesy: TECC)

Find more stories and multimedia from Mary Kay at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Mary Kay

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/mary-kay

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Mary Kay

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/mary-kay-powers-lab-grade-learning-with-next-gen-cosmetologists-1146282