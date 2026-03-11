New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2026) - Leading B2B platform DesignRush revealed the March 2026 Design Awards honorees, recognizing agencies and designers pushing creative boundaries across Website, Logo, Print, App, Packaging, and Video categories.

Each month, the Design Awards celebrate standout creative projects that demonstrate how design strengthens brand storytelling, improves usability, and shapes audience perception across digital and physical platforms.

Selected by a panel of industry experts, this month's winners highlight how thoughtful visual systems and well-executed creative direction can translate brand values into engaging experiences.

The winners of the Best Design Awards for March 2026 are:

Best Website Design: Codal for developing WellJoy's eCommerce platform, combining playful visuals with a structured product architecture that simplifies supplement discovery for pet owners.

Best Logo Design: Estúdio 017 for designing the bold and industrial-inspired identity of Yuma, using vibrant construction-inspired color and stencil-style typography to reflect strength, efficiency, and modern building technologies.

Best Print Design: Flávia Jackeline for creating Lugre Haus' refined print identity system, using terracotta tones, architectural curves, and minimalist typography to communicate craftsmanship and thoughtful spatial transformation.

Best App Design: Dasha Wagner for designing the AVEDA VM Guide mobile platform for Aveda, enabling global store teams to manage visual merchandising standards through an intuitive and structured digital interface.

Best Packaging Design: Ata Berkol for developing the minimalist packaging system for Résidée, combining botanical illustration, disciplined typography, and material-driven presentation to express understated luxury.

Best Video Design: Dan French for directing "Minecraft - Shape Your World," a cinematic commercial for Minecraft that merges live-action storytelling with the game's iconic block-based visual world.

