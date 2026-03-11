Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2026) - InZinc Mining Ltd. (TSXV: IZN) ("InZinc" or the "Company") announces recently reported very high-grade discoveries at the B-9 Zone (see NR25-09) are now recognised as replacement Sedex mineralization (B-9 Apex Zone) and are integral to the B-9 trend now totalling 2.2 km in length, of which 1.2 km remains untested. Near-surface primary mineralization, new replacement mineralization and along-strike prospects multiply the already significant discoveries achieved at the 100% owned Indy Sedex zinc-lead-silver-gallium-barite project, located 90 km southeast of Prince George in central BC, Canada.

"The addition of the high-grade B-9 Apex replacement zone is an exciting enhancement to the discovery potential at Indy. Replacement is a mineralizing process recognised at the world's richest Sedex deposits, most notably the Red Dog mine in Alaska, where it contributes to very high-grades and giant-sized deposits," remarked Wayne Hubert, CEO of InZinc. "Recognition of replacement style mineralization substantially improves our outlook for size, grade and potential for additional discoveries at the expansive and easily accessible Indy project in central BC."

Drilling in late 2025 discovered the B-9 Apex Zone, including a very high-grade intersection containing 20.1% Zn, 1.7% Pb and 9.5 g/t Ag over 3.2 m (see NR25-09) within a broader mineralized and altered envelope 58 m wide (Figures 1 and 2). This mineralization is recognised as replacement Sedex mineralization. Identifying replacement mineralization is crucial in Sedex deposits as it signifies potential for increased metal grades, enlarged zones and distribution of economic minerals into multiple rock layers.

Both primary and replacement Sedex mineralization are now recognised across the 1000 m drill-defined B-9 Zone. Untested, coincident geophysical and geochemical anomalies continue for at least 1200 m along strike from the Apex Zone (Figure 3) for a total potential length of the B-9 trend of 2.2 km. Drill permits are approved and planning for 2026 drilling is well underway.

Figure 1: Vertical Longitudinal Section - Highlighted Drill Intersections

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6480/288064_743a5721d4c60993_001full.jpg

About Replacement Sedex Mineralization

Sedex deposits are the largest global producers of zinc with important by-products such as silver and critical metals. There are a limited number of areas in the world prospective for Sedex deposits. Primary Sedex mineralization, sometimes termed "shale hosted" or "exhalative", formed as layers on the ancient seafloor. Replacement Sedex mineralization formed, almost synchronously, below the seafloor allowing mineralization to extend into receptive surrounding rock layers (Figure 4).

Replacement improves potential for enlarged zones, increased metal grades and distribution of economic minerals into multiple rock layers rather than only at the seafloor. Examples include the Red Dog deposits, Alaska (35 million metric tons of contained zinc and lead metal1) and the Boundary deposit, Yukon (mineral resource of > 50 million tonnes2).

Figure 2: B-9 Apex Zone - Replacement Sedex Mineralization - Cross Section

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6480/288064_743a5721d4c60993_002full.jpg

B-9 Apex Discovery - Very High-Grade Replacement Mineralization - Open for Expansion

2025 drill holes IB25-041 and 043 intersected replacement mineralization (B-9 Apex Zone) located 300 m north and directly along strike of the B-9 Discovery Zone. In drill hole IB25-043, a mineralized and altered envelope totaling 58 m wide was intersected from 144 m downhole (Figure 2). Within this mineralized envelope, a 21.7m section of core commencing from 180.0 m to 201.7 m (downhole) contained variably distributed sulphide mineralization, with best grades near the bottom of the interval, including:

2.1% Zn, 3.5% Pb and 15.0 g/t Ag over 1.9 m from 180.0 m downhole

11.6% Zn, 3.9% Pb and 15.4 g/t Ag over 0.4 m from 185.1 m downhole

1.8% Zn, 0.4% Pb and 2.1 g/t Ag over 2.7 m from 189.3 m downhole

1.4% Pb and 7.4 g/t Ag over 1.2 m from 192.4 m downhole

15.4% Zn, 1.3% Pb and 7.2 g/t Ag over 4.2 m from 197.6 m downhole, which includes

20.1% Zn, 1.7% Pb and 9.5 g/t Ag over 3.2 m also from 197.6 m downhole

Drill hole IB25-041, also encountered visual replacement mineralization at 106 m downhole at a distance 130 m up-dip from intersections in drill hole IB25-043. The Apex zone remains open in all directions for expansion.

2.2 km B-9 Trend - Includes Untested 1.2 km Extending NW from B-9 Apex

Drill programs in 2025 achieved a 125% strike extension of the B-9 Zone to 1000 m, culminating with the discovery of B-9 Apex Zone (Figure 1). Soil geochemical and geophysical signals were utilized to target the Apex discovery (Figure 2). These same untested coincident EM geophysical and soil geochemical "signals" continue for at least another 1200 m to the northwest of the B-9 Apex Zone (Figure 3) representing a high potential corridor for both extension and new discoveries.

Figure 3: Indy Project - Mineralization and Exploration Potential

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6480/288064_743a5721d4c60993_003full.jpg

Figure 4 - Indy Project - Two Distinct Styles of Sedex Mineralization

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6480/288064_743a5721d4c60993_004full.jpg

New Sedex District in Central BC

There are a limited number of areas in the world prospective for Sedex deposits, which are the largest global producers of zinc, host the largest known zinc resources, and commonly produce high amounts of silver and several critical minerals as by-products. Discoveries at the Indy Sedex project in central BC are analogous to the world-class Sedex deposits and districts in the Selwyn Basin of northeastern BC and the Yukon. Indy is road-accessible and located close to existing rail, power, port and smelter infrastructure.

Source:

Emsbo, P., Seal, R.R., Breit, G.N., Diehl, S.F., and Shah, A.K., 2016, Sedimentary exhalative (sedex) zinc-lead-silver deposit model: U.S. Geological Survey Scientific Investigations Report 2010-5070-N. 34.34 Mt Indicated at 5.63% ZnEq, 17.46 Mt Inferred at 3.75% ZnEq, Fireweed Metals website.

About InZinc

InZinc has discovered and is advancing near-surface exploration at the Indy Sedex zinc-lead-silver-gallium-barite project (100%) in central BC, Canada. The extensive tenure at Indy covers 200 square km and a 30 km length of under-explored, prospective strata in central BC. The project is well located with respect to road access, rail, power, port and smelter infrastructure. In 2025 the Company announced the extension of the B-9 mineralized trend to a drill defined strike length of greater than 1000 m:

Significant drill results from B-9 Apex Zone (replacement mineralization):

15.4% Zn, 1.3% Pb and 7.2 g/t Ag over 4.2 m, including

20.1% Zn, 1.7% Pb and 9.5 g/t Ag over 3.2 m

Significant drill results from the near-surface B-9 Discovery Zone (primary mineralization):

8.0% Zn, 2.0% Pb and 16.2 g/t Ag over 9.9 m

11.0% Zn, 2.3% Pb and 27.1 g/t Ag over 3.0 m

9.3% Zn, 2.4% Pb and 18.0 g/t Ag over 3.1 m

5.5% Zn, 0.5% Pb and 3.4 g/t Ag over 6.7 m

3.3% Zn, 0.7% Pb and 7.4 g/t Ag over 19.1 m

South32 Limited (ASX, LSE, JSE) became a major tenure holder in the Indy belt by staking approximately 200 km2 of adjacent claims in late 2021.

Additionally, InZinc will receive 50% of the revenue (NSR) from the sale of indium mined from American West Metals' (ASX) West Desert project, Utah. Through its equity investment in American West, InZinc is also exposed to a portfolio of North American base metals projects.

Qualified Person

Patrick McLaughlin, P.Geo., an Independent Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and a registered professional geoscientist in British Columbia, has approved the technical content of this news release.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control

HQ drill core was collected from the drill site and delivered to the Indy Camp by InZinc staff. The core was logged, sample intervals were outlined and photographic records were collected. Core samples were split using a diamond saw or manually chipped at the camp with one-half of the core submitted for assay and the remainder stored in wooden core boxes. The core was bagged in individually marked plastic sample bags and shipments were compiled in labelled rice bags. Core shipments were delivered by InZinc contract geologists to Bandstra Transportation Systems Ltd. in Prince George, B.C. for furtherance to MSA Labs in Langley, B.C., Canada for analysis. Samples were prepared by MSA and analyzed by ICP-AES multi-element plus 4-Acid Digestion and select AAS-Fire Assay. In addition to the labs QA/QC procedures, InZinc inserted blind standards, blanks or lab-directed duplicates by special instruction - every tenth sample. The results from the QA/QC samples were within industry norms.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, include but are not limited to, statements that address activities, events of developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipates, intends, estimates, plans, postulate, indicate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Although InZinc believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results, performance or actions, and that actual results or actions may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, those risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2024 and for the six months ended June 30, 2025 filed with certain securities commissions in Canada and other information released by the Company and filed with the appropriate regulatory agencies. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, InZinc disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. All of the Company's Canadian public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/288064

Source: InZinc Mining Ltd.