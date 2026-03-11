EQS-News: Benzinga / Key word(s): Financial

Metals And Mining Themes To Check Out For 2026



11.03.2026 / 13:34 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



By Drew Voros, Benzinga DETROIT, MICHIGAN - March 11, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - With 2026 underway, it's a good time to survey the landscape on what could be some of the potential themes and trends for mining equities, precious metals and rare earth ETFs going forward. Knowing the difference between mining ETFs and the products they extract from the earth is important for investors who see this as a necessary sleeve in a well-diversified portfolio. Some metals often overlooked by investors, such as copper and uranium, are worth considering as fundamentals seem to support potential rising prices. Disruptions Could Be Bullish For Copper Copper's rally has been fueled by an abrupt shift into a supply deficit after a cluster of major disruptions forced the market to replace faster than expected, according to a Sprott report. A string of setbacks across the industry is compounding the problem that is estimated to last through 2026. The market impact of these disruptions is amplified by a broader truth about copper: supply reliability has always been an issue. Historically, unplanned outages average about 5% of global supply. In prior years, this could have been absorbed more easily. Today, however, it comes at a time when inventories are fragmented, and the market has less flexibility to balance regional tightness, raising the odds that even incremental disruptions push prices higher. Artificial Intelligence Adds To Demand Artificial intelligence is fast becoming the defining technology of our time. A new UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD) report projects the global AI market will soar from $189 billion in 2023 to $4.8 trillion by 2033 - a 25-fold increase in just a decade. By then, AI could quadruple its share of the global frontier technology market, rising from 7% to 29% and emerging as the sector's dominant force. Demand drivers for copper also include the needed construction for artificial intelligence data centers and the electrification it will bring. At the backbone of the huge industrial projects will be copper, which is likely to eclipse that of traditional uses. Also, aiding demand is the forecast that construction for nonresidential and residential projects is to grow by 4% to $1.26 trillion in an easing interest-rate environment, motivating builders, according to Glass Magazine. Copper mining companies are a way for investors to play the metal and can potentially offer some advantages over the metal itself. Sprott Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ: COPP) and Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ: COPJ) offer that exposure. As of Feb. 18, COPP has attracted $284 million in assets under management since launching in March 2024. COPP carries an expense ratio of 0.65%, while COPJ has $198 million in AUM and carries a 0.75% expense ratio. COPP launched in March 2024 and has seen its share price surge from $16.22 to more than $46 a share and COPJ has seen similar returns from its launch in February 2023, from $16.22 to $46.66 a share as of February 23, according to Benzinga data. New Nuclear Power Plants To Drive Demand For Uranium There are about 73 nuclear power projects currently being constructed throughout the world, and another 117 are being planned. The majority of those are being built in Asia and primarily in China, according to the World Nuclear Association (WNA). The association also says there are currently 436 nuclear power plants operating in 31 countries. There are also some 30 countries strongly considering planning or starting nuclear programs, according to the WNA. The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSE:URNM) will be one to watch, as uranium is obviously a critical material needed for nuclear plants, and the new plants to come online will only increase the demand for the material. Gold Mining ETFs' Performance Against The Metal Over the last year, Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSE:SGDJ) outperformed the metal as reflected in SPDR Gold Shares by more than two-to-one, with SGDJ rising 176% compared to GLD's return of 73%, according to Stockcharts.com. Gold has been gaining prominence as the globally accepted neutral reserve asset, reinforcing its role as a hedge against systemic risk and geopolitical uncertainty. Junior gold miners ETFs such as SGDJ focus on smaller companies that concentrate on exploring land for new gold deposits. When gold prices rise, junior mining companies may experience increased investor interest, as their business models are often linked to the exploration and development of potential gold resources. Historically, metals flowed freely to regions of highest demand, balancing global inventories through transparent exchanges such as the London Metal Exchange (LME) and the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME). Today, this mechanism is fracturing as geopolitical tensions, resource nationalism and tariff walls disrupt the free movement of metals. Electric Vehicles Drive Lithium Lithium is often overlooked by investors in the metal sector, despite its ever-growing usage in electric vehicles, which may continue as more regulation of combustion engines continues. Grandview Research projects a 32.5% increase in EV sales between 2025 and 2030. Many countries are encouraging EVs with subsidies and tax benefits. Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (NASDAQ: LITP), which is driven by electric vehicle adoption and energy storage demand, offers targeted exposure to companies across the lithium mining supply chain. Similarly, the Sprott Critical Materials ETF (NASDAQ: SETM) provides broad access to companies involved across the battery metals and materials supply chain, including lithium, nickel, copper, graphite and rare earths. This fund features not only mining, but specific processing and enabling technologies, which is a more balanced way to participate in lithium demand without relying on a single commodity cycle. Conclusion Investors have benefited from ETFs with access to nearly every asset class and investment ideology. Focusing broadly or deeply on these sector companies is achievable for investors. Critical minerals are non-fuel raw materials that are essential for economic stability and national security, making demand more sustainable. Research and information about the sector and companies is readily available. Investors should always do their due diligence with the understanding that past performance does not guarantee future results. Featured image from Shutterstock . This content was originally published on Benzinga . Read further disclosures here . This post contains sponsored content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice. Gold and precious metals are referred to with terms of art like "store of value," "safe haven" and "safe asset." These terms should not be construed to guarantee any form of investment safety. While "safe" assets like gold, Treasuries, money market funds and cash generally do not carry a high risk of loss relative to other asset classes, any asset may lose value, which may involve the complete loss of invested principal. Diversification does not protect against loss. An investor should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of each fund carefully before investing. To obtain a fund's Prospectus, which contains this and other information, contact your financial professional, call 1.888.622.1813 or visit SprottETFs.com . Read the Prospectus carefully before investing. Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) are considered to have continuous liquidity because they allow for an individual to trade throughout the day, which may indicate higher transaction costs and result in higher taxes when fund shares are held in a taxable account. The funds are non-diversified and can invest a greater portion of assets in securities of individual issuers, particularly those in the natural resources and/or precious metals industry, which may experience greater price volatility. Relative to other sectors, natural resources and precious metals investments have higher headline risk and are more sensitive to changes in economic data, political or regulatory events, and underlying commodity price fluctuations. Risks related to extraction, storage and liquidity should also be considered. For an actively managed fund, a fund adviser's judgements about the growth, value or potential appreciation of an investment may prove to be incorrect or fail to have the intended results, which could adversely impact the fund's performance. Shares are not individually redeemable. Investors buy and sell shares of the funds on a secondary market. Only "authorized participants" may trade directly with the fund, typically in blocks of 10,000 shares. Sprott Asset Management USA, Inc. is the Investment Adviser to the Sprott ETFs. ALPS Distributors, Inc. is the Distributor for the Sprott ETFs and is a registered broker-dealer and FINRA Member. ALPS Distributors, Inc. is not affiliated with Sprott Asset Management USA, Inc. View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

