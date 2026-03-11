Duke Robotics Corp: Duke Robotics Announces the Appointment of New Advisory Board Members to Support Business Development and Strategic Initiatives

Fort Lauderdale, FL, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duke Robotics Corp. (OTCQB: DUKRD) ("Duke", "Duke Robotics" or the "Company"), a leader in advanced robotics and drone-based solutions for civilian and defense markets, today announced the appointment of Mr. Yehoshua Abramovich and Mr. Ran Ben Yehuda to the Company's Advisory Board.

"We are pleased to welcome Mr. Abramovich and Mr. Ben Yehuda to Duke Robotics' Advisory Board," said Yossef Balucka, Chief Executive Officer of Duke Robotics. "We believe their combined experience will be a strong addition to our Company. Mr. Abramovich brings decades of leadership across Israel's capital markets, public company governance, and financial strategy, while Mr. Ben Yehuda contributes extensive operational and executive leadership in defense, maritime, and mission critical environments."

Mr. Abramovich held key positions in the Israeli capital markets for more than 25 years. He currently serves as a member and independent director on the boards of several public companies and previously served on the board of directors of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange until 2008. He held leadership positions in prominent investment and brokerage firms, including serving as Chief Executive Officer of Clal Finance, and held senior roles within the Clal group, including Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings.

Mr. Ben Yehuda served for 30 years in the Israeli Navy and holds the rank of retired (Rear) Admiral. Following his retirement from active duty, he served as Vice President for Customer Operations at a Motorola-owned mobile cellular company. He later joined the executive team of ZIM, a global shipping and maritime company, where he held senior leadership roles, including Business Unit Manager and Senior Vice President. Mr. Ben Yehuda brings extensive experience in defense technology, operational leadership, and working with mission critical organizations.

As members of the Advisory Board, Mr. Abramovich and Mr. Ben Yehuda will support management on strategic priorities and business development activities across Duke's infrastructure and defense focused initiatives.

About Duke Robotics

Duke Robotics Corp. (OTCQB: DUKRD) develops advanced stabilization and autonomous robotic drone systems for both civilian and defense markets. The Company's Insulator Cleaning Drone (IC Drone) is a first-of-its-kind, drone-enabled system for cleaning and monitoring high-voltage electric utility insulators. Leveraging Duke's technologies, the IC Drone provides a safer, more efficient, and cost-effective alternative method. In defense, through a collaboration agreement with Elbit Systems Land Ltd. ("Elbit"), the Bird of Prey weapons drone system is an agile, fully stabilized remote weapon system designed for non-line-of-sight and stand-off engagements, marketed by Elbit under the brand name Bird of Prey (formerly known as TIKAD). For additional Company information, please visit https://dukeroboticsys.com and follow us on Twitter (X) and LinkedIn.

