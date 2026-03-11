Anzeige
NextVision Reports Record Results Exceeding Board Targets for the Fifth Consecutive Year

46% Revenue Growth to $168.4 Million in 2025 with Strong Profitability; Order Backlog as of today at $288 Million

Board sets 2026 Revenue Target of $275 million, reflecting growth of 64% YoY

RA'ANANA, Israel, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NextVision Stabilized Systems Ltd. (TASE: NXSN), a leading global provider of stabilized day- and night-vision imaging solutions for aerial and ground platforms such as micro and mini UAVs and drones, today announced its financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2025, reflecting continued strong growth and record performance.

Financial Highlights for 2025

Revenue for 2025 increased by 46% to $168.4 million, compared to $114.9 million in 2024. Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2025 totaled $47.8 million, representing growth of 56% compared to $30.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Gross Profit in 2025 increased by 42% to $117.5 million, representing 69.8% of total revenue. Gross profit in the fourth quarter of 2025 totaled $32 million, representing growth of 41.3% compared to $22.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Operating Income in 2025 totaled $101.5 million, representing 60.3% of revenue, compared to $73 million in 2024 (63.5% of revenue), reflecting growth of 39%. Operating income in the fourth quarter of 2025 totaled approximately $28 million, representing growth of 38.6% compared to $20.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Net Income in 2025 increased to $103.6 million (62% of revenue), representing growth of 56% compared to $66.4 million in 2024 (57.8% of revenue). Net income in the fourth quarter of 2025 totaled $31.7 million, representing growth of 76.6% compared to $18 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Order Backlog: As of the publication date of these financial statements, the Company's order backlog totaled approximately $288 million, including repeat orders from existing customers, new project wins and orders from new customers.

Customer Base: During 2025, the Company had 204 active customers, compared to 195 customers in 2024.

Cash Flow: The Company generated approximately $63.6 million in cash from operating activities during 2025.

Shareholders' Equity: As of December 31, 2025, shareholders' equity totaled approximately $616 million, representing approximately 95% of the Company's balance sheet.

Dividend: The Company's Board of Directors approved a dividend distribution of approximately $51.8 million from 2025 profits, in accordance with the Company's dividend policy of distributing up to 50% of net income.

Management Comment

Chen Golan, Chairman of NextVision, commented:

"This marks the fifth consecutive year in which NextVision has delivered significant growth above the targets set by the Board of Directors, despite a challenging and uncertain global environment. During the year we continued to invest in research and development while significantly expanding our production capacity and manufacturing facilities, in order to address the strong demand we are seeing from customers worldwide.

"NextVision continues to strengthen its position as a leading company in the field thanks to our advanced technology, operational experience, ability to deliver at scale and strong financial position. These capabilities enable us to effectively address supply chain challenges arising from geopolitical tensions and the exceptional demand environment in the market. This year, we already received additional orders totaling tens of millions of dollars, reflecting the broader global trend of increasing defense budgets and procurement activity.

"As part of our preparations for continued strong growth, we plan to expand our production capacity from approximately 2,000 cameras per month as of the end of 2025 to more than 4,000 cameras per month by the end of 2026. At the same time, we continue to invest in the development of new products and adapt them to the evolving needs of our customers.

"Alongside our organic growth strategy, we continue to evaluate strategic acquisition opportunities in Israel and internationally and we have increased the resources allocated to this effort, with the objective of identifying complementary companies and technologies that will support the expansion of our operations and accelerate our long-term growth."

Investors' Conference Call

Today at 1:30pm Israel time, 7:30am Eastern Time, NextVision will hold an investor webinar in Hebrew to review the Financial Statements and provide an update on the Company's ongoing activities, with the participation of the Company's management.

Following that, at 3:30pm Israel time, 9:30am Eastern Time, NextVision will hold an investor webinar in English, with the participation of the Company's management.

Participation in the webinar requires prior registration via the following link:

For the Hebrew Webinar:
https://gk-biz.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_OIes4GRvQ7io5JQhkrFwgA

For the English Webinar:
https://gk-biz.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3ma_MFpoT0u8bPdiDYPz_A

The Company intends to publish a presentation shortly before the webinar, which will be presented during the event. Attendees will be able to submit questions in English or Hebrew, which will be translated and answered in English.

About NextVision Stabilized Systems Ltd.

NextVision is a leading technology company specializing in stabilized imaging systems for aerial and ground platforms, including micro and mini UAVs and drones. The company offers customers a comprehensive imaging solution encompassing a wide range of cameras, complementary accessories, and integrated capabilities for commercial, industrial, and security applications - positioning NextVision as a true "one-stop shop."

NextVision has developed a patented image stabilization engine that enables the production of high-performance stabilized cameras with world-class size-to-weight ratios. This technology ensures stable, high-quality imagery even in demanding flight conditions. The company markets its products worldwide and continues to experience steady growth in its global customer base.

Statements of Financial Position










As of December 31





2025


2024





USD thousands

Current assets







Cash




85,440


74,708

Short term deposits




476,857


47,903

Trade receivables




12,087


6,374

Current taxes receivable




4,746


1,054

Other accounts receivable




5,275


1,840

Inventory




53,588


22,386












637,993


154,265

Non-current assets







Fixed assets




906


749

Right of use asset




2,770


514

Intangible assets




4,896


3,628












8,572


4,891












646,565


159,156








Current liabilities







Trade payables




8,679


5,842

Other accounts payable




18,067


15,024












26,746


20,866

Non-current liabilities







Lease liabilities




3,390


111

Employee benefit liabilities, net




151


114

Deferred taxes




588


373












4,129


598








Equity







Share capital and premium




446,328


43,194

Reserve for share-based payment




8,455


4,047

Retained earnings




160,907


90,451








Total equity




615,690


137,692












646,565


159,156


The accompanying notes constitute an integral part
of these Condensed Interim Financial Statements.

Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income



For the year ended on

December 31


2025


2024


2023


USD thousands

(excluding profit per share data)







Income from sales

168,354


114,934


51,944

Cost of sales

(50,798)


(32,044)


(16,327)







Gross profit

117,556


82,890


35,617







Research and development expenses

(5,491)


(2,517)


(2,002)

Sales and marketing expenses

(1,874)


(1,639)


(889)

General and administrative expenses

(8,667)


(5,730)


(4,000)








(16,032)


(9,886)


(6,891)







Profit from ordinary activity

101,524


73,004


28,726







Financing expenses

(313)


(430)


(79)

Financing income

13,453


4,330


3,233







Profit before income tax

114,664


76,904


31,880







Income tax

(11,000)


(10,508)


(4,308)







Net profit

103,664


66,396


27,572







Total other comprehensive profit (loss) (net of tax effects):

Amounts not reclassified later to profit and loss:






Profit (loss) from re-measurement of defined benefit plans

(10)


(16)


(27)







Total other comprehensive income (loss)

(10)


(16)


(27)







Total comprehensive income

103,654


66,380


27,545







Net profit per share (dollar)






Base net profit

1.2349


0.8332


0.3493







Diluted net profit

1.1064


0.8024


0.3411


The accompanying notes constitute an integral part
of these Condensed Interim Financial Statements.

Infographic: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2931430/NextVision_Infographic.jpg

International Investor Relations:
Ehud Helft
[email protected]
EK Global Investor Relations
(US) +1 212 378 8040

SOURCE NextVision

