NextVision Reports Record Results Exceeding Board Targets for the Fifth Consecutive Year

46% Revenue Growth to $168.4 Million in 2025 with Strong Profitability; Order Backlog as of today at $288 Million
Board sets 2026 Revenue Target of $275 million, reflecting growth of 64% YoY
RA'ANANA, Israel, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NextVision Stabilized Systems Ltd. (TASE: NXSN), a leading global provider of stabilized day- and night-vision imaging solutions for aerial and ground platforms such as micro and mini UAVs and drones, today announced its financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2025, reflecting continued strong growth and record performance.
Financial Highlights for 2025
Revenue for 2025 increased by 46% to $168.4 million, compared to $114.9 million in 2024. Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2025 totaled $47.8 million, representing growth of 56% compared to $30.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Gross Profit in 2025 increased by 42% to $117.5 million, representing 69.8% of total revenue. Gross profit in the fourth quarter of 2025 totaled $32 million, representing growth of 41.3% compared to $22.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Operating Income in 2025 totaled $101.5 million, representing 60.3% of revenue, compared to $73 million in 2024 (63.5% of revenue), reflecting growth of 39%. Operating income in the fourth quarter of 2025 totaled approximately $28 million, representing growth of 38.6% compared to $20.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Net Income in 2025 increased to $103.6 million (62% of revenue), representing growth of 56% compared to $66.4 million in 2024 (57.8% of revenue). Net income in the fourth quarter of 2025 totaled $31.7 million, representing growth of 76.6% compared to $18 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Order Backlog: As of the publication date of these financial statements, the Company's order backlog totaled approximately $288 million, including repeat orders from existing customers, new project wins and orders from new customers.
Customer Base: During 2025, the Company had 204 active customers, compared to 195 customers in 2024.
Cash Flow: The Company generated approximately $63.6 million in cash from operating activities during 2025.
Shareholders' Equity: As of December 31, 2025, shareholders' equity totaled approximately $616 million, representing approximately 95% of the Company's balance sheet.
Dividend: The Company's Board of Directors approved a dividend distribution of approximately $51.8 million from 2025 profits, in accordance with the Company's dividend policy of distributing up to 50% of net income.
Management Comment
Chen Golan, Chairman of NextVision, commented:
"This marks the fifth consecutive year in which NextVision has delivered significant growth above the targets set by the Board of Directors, despite a challenging and uncertain global environment. During the year we continued to invest in research and development while significantly expanding our production capacity and manufacturing facilities, in order to address the strong demand we are seeing from customers worldwide.
"NextVision continues to strengthen its position as a leading company in the field thanks to our advanced technology, operational experience, ability to deliver at scale and strong financial position. These capabilities enable us to effectively address supply chain challenges arising from geopolitical tensions and the exceptional demand environment in the market. This year, we already received additional orders totaling tens of millions of dollars, reflecting the broader global trend of increasing defense budgets and procurement activity.
"As part of our preparations for continued strong growth, we plan to expand our production capacity from approximately 2,000 cameras per month as of the end of 2025 to more than 4,000 cameras per month by the end of 2026. At the same time, we continue to invest in the development of new products and adapt them to the evolving needs of our customers.
"Alongside our organic growth strategy, we continue to evaluate strategic acquisition opportunities in Israel and internationally and we have increased the resources allocated to this effort, with the objective of identifying complementary companies and technologies that will support the expansion of our operations and accelerate our long-term growth."
About NextVision Stabilized Systems Ltd.
NextVision is a leading technology company specializing in stabilized imaging systems for aerial and ground platforms, including micro and mini UAVs and drones. The company offers customers a comprehensive imaging solution encompassing a wide range of cameras, complementary accessories, and integrated capabilities for commercial, industrial, and security applications - positioning NextVision as a true "one-stop shop."
NextVision has developed a patented image stabilization engine that enables the production of high-performance stabilized cameras with world-class size-to-weight ratios. This technology ensures stable, high-quality imagery even in demanding flight conditions. The company markets its products worldwide and continues to experience steady growth in its global customer base.
Statements of Financial Position
As of December 31
2025
2024
USD thousands
Current assets
Cash
85,440
74,708
Short term deposits
476,857
47,903
Trade receivables
12,087
6,374
Current taxes receivable
4,746
1,054
Other accounts receivable
5,275
1,840
Inventory
53,588
22,386
637,993
154,265
Non-current assets
Fixed assets
906
749
Right of use asset
2,770
514
Intangible assets
4,896
3,628
8,572
4,891
646,565
159,156
Current liabilities
Trade payables
8,679
5,842
Other accounts payable
18,067
15,024
26,746
20,866
Non-current liabilities
Lease liabilities
3,390
111
Employee benefit liabilities, net
151
114
Deferred taxes
588
373
4,129
598
Equity
Share capital and premium
446,328
43,194
Reserve for share-based payment
8,455
4,047
Retained earnings
160,907
90,451
Total equity
615,690
137,692
646,565
159,156
The accompanying notes constitute an integral part
Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
For the year ended on
December 31
2025
2024
2023
USD thousands
(excluding profit per share data)
Income from sales
168,354
114,934
51,944
Cost of sales
(50,798)
(32,044)
(16,327)
Gross profit
117,556
82,890
35,617
Research and development expenses
(5,491)
(2,517)
(2,002)
Sales and marketing expenses
(1,874)
(1,639)
(889)
General and administrative expenses
(8,667)
(5,730)
(4,000)
(16,032)
(9,886)
(6,891)
Profit from ordinary activity
101,524
73,004
28,726
Financing expenses
(313)
(430)
(79)
Financing income
13,453
4,330
3,233
Profit before income tax
114,664
76,904
31,880
Income tax
(11,000)
(10,508)
(4,308)
Net profit
103,664
66,396
27,572
Total other comprehensive profit (loss) (net of tax effects):
Amounts not reclassified later to profit and loss:
Profit (loss) from re-measurement of defined benefit plans
(10)
(16)
(27)
Total other comprehensive income (loss)
(10)
(16)
(27)
Total comprehensive income
103,654
66,380
27,545
Net profit per share (dollar)
Base net profit
1.2349
0.8332
0.3493
Diluted net profit
1.1064
0.8024
0.3411
The accompanying notes constitute an integral part
Infographic: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2931430/NextVision_Infographic.jpg
