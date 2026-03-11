Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 11.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die nächsten 10.000 Bohrmeter könnten alles verändern, während andere Explorer noch planen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 868547 | ISIN: US9115491030 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
10.03.26 | 20:59
11,190 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
UNITED STATES ANTIMONY CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UNITED STATES ANTIMONY CORP 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
11.03.2026 14:00 Uhr
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Update: United States Antimony Corp. Rings Bell to Mark its Listing

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on March 11th

  • Equities remain choppy as the conflict in the Middle East continues and the International Energy Agency is proposing the biggest-in-history release of emergency oil reserves.
  • Inc. unveiled its 2026 Female Founders 500 list yesterday, honoring dynamic women business leaders.
  • Entrepreneurs First announced earlier that it raised $200 million to support the next generation of builders, with contributions from investors including Reid Hoffman and Eric Schmidt.
  • U.S. Antimony (NYSE: UAMY) Chairman and CEO Gary Evans will join NYSE Live this morning to explain the company's critical role in defense applications.

Opening Bell
U.S. Antimony (NYSE: UAMY) celebrates its uplisting to the NYSE

Closing Bell
Costamare Bulkers (NYSE: CMDB) celebrates its 2025 spin-off

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

Bunge CEO Greg Heckman hosted its investor day at NYSE

NYSE Logo

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2931559/NYSE_March_11_Market_Update.mp4
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2931558/Bunge_CEO_Greg_Heckman.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/5858648/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-update-united-states-antimony-corp-rings-bell-to-mark-its-listing-302711016.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.