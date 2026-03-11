Board-certified plastic surgeon earns Boston Magazine Top Doctors recognition for the tenth consecutive year through peer nomination.

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / March 11, 2026 / Dr. Sean T. Doherty, a board-certified plastic surgeon serving the Greater Boston area, has been named a recipient of the Boston Magazine Top Doctors 2026 - Plastic Surgery award, marking his tenth consecutive year of recognition by Boston Magazine. The annual distinction highlights physicians in Boston selected by their peers for professional excellence, clinical expertise, and contributions to patient care within their respective specialties.

Dr. Doherty's continued inclusion reflects sustained recognition within the medical community and reinforces his longstanding commitment to delivering safe, personalized aesthetic and reconstructive surgical care. The Boston Magazine Top Doctors award is presented by Boston Magazine and identifies physicians across a range of specialties who demonstrate consistent professional achievement and dedication to high standards of practice.

Dr. Doherty's Boston Magazine Top Doctors listing provides additional information about his recognition and professional background.

About the Boston Magazine Top Doctors Selection Process

Each year, Boston Magazine publishes its Top Doctors list following a comprehensive selection process that evaluates physicians across numerous medical specialties. The process includes peer nominations and reviews conducted by medical professionals, with final selections based on factors such as clinical expertise, professional accomplishments, and reputation among colleagues.

The list serves as a resource for individuals seeking qualified medical professionals in the Greater Boston area. Inclusion in the Boston Magazine Top Doctors 2026 - Plastic Surgery category represents recognition from fellow physicians and underscores Dr. Doherty's continued contributions to the field of plastic surgery.

Ten Years of Recognition

Dr. Doherty's selection as a Boston Magazine Top Doctors 2026 - Plastic Surgery recipient marks his tenth consecutive year receiving this recognition, having been named to the list annually since 2017. This sustained acknowledgment reflects a consistent level of professional performance and peer recognition over time.

In addition to his recognition by Boston Magazine, Dr. Doherty has also been recognized annually by Castle Connolly as a Top Doctor since 2017. Castle Connolly identifies physicians through an independent nomination and research process that evaluates professional qualifications, experience, and peer reputation. These recognitions collectively highlight Dr. Doherty's ongoing commitment to maintaining high standards of patient care and surgical practice.

Professional Background and Training

Dr. Doherty is board certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and provides aesthetic surgical and non-surgical services. Additional details about his professional background and credentials are available on Dr. Sean Doherty's bio page .

He earned his medical degree from Tufts University School of Medicine and completed extensive surgical training in Boston. His experience includes comprehensive education in both reconstructive and cosmetic procedures, providing a strong foundation for his patient-centered approach to care.

Throughout his career, Dr. Doherty has focused on combining established surgical techniques with individualized treatment planning. His approach emphasizes patient education, safety, and realistic expectations, supporting informed decision-making and personalized outcomes.

Scope of Services and Areas of Focus

Dr. Doherty offers a range of surgical and non-surgical treatments designed to address both aesthetic concerns and reconstructive needs. His practice includes procedures involving the breast, body, and male chest contouring, as well as minimally invasive treatments intended to support overall aesthetic goals.

Among his commonly performed procedures is breast augmentation and/or grafting, a surgical procedure designed to enhance breast size and shape through the placement of implants. Additional information about this procedure and related treatment options is available on the practice's breast augmentation page .

Additional services include body contouring procedures, facial rejuvenation treatments, and non-surgical options such as injectables and skin treatments. Each treatment plan is developed based on individual goals, medical history, and lifestyle considerations, with an emphasis on achieving balanced and natural-looking results.

Patient-Centered Approach to Care

Dr. Doherty's clinical philosophy focuses on open communication, individualized care, and a comprehensive consultation process. Patients are encouraged to discuss their goals and concerns in detail, allowing for a clear understanding of available treatment options, expected outcomes, and potential risks.

Safety remains a central priority within the practice. Surgical procedures are performed in accredited facilities, and each patient undergoes a thorough evaluation prior to treatment. This approach supports consistent standards of care and helps ensure that treatment recommendations align with each patient's needs and overall health.

Dr. Doherty's practice emphasizes ethical decision-making and transparency throughout the treatment process. By prioritizing education and collaboration, the practice seeks to support positive patient experiences and outcomes.

Practice Locations and Accessibility

Dr. Doherty serves patients at two locations in the Greater Boston area, providing convenient access to consultation and treatment services.

The Boston office is located at 69 Newbury Street, 5th Floor, Boston, MA, (617) 450-0070

The Chestnut Hill office is located at 27 Boylston Street, Chestnut Hill, MA, (617) 735-8735

Both locations provide comprehensive consultation services and treatment planning for individuals considering aesthetic or reconstructive procedures. General contact information and appointment requests can be accessed through the practice's contact page .

About Dr. Sean Doherty's Practice

Dr. Sean Doherty's practice focuses on providing individualized plastic surgery care supported by extensive clinical training and experience. The practice offers a full range of cosmetic procedures, along with non-surgical treatment options designed to support patient goals and overall well-being.

The practice environment is structured to provide personalized consultations, clear treatment planning, and ongoing patient support throughout the surgical process. By maintaining a focus on patient education and safety, the practice seeks to ensure that individuals are fully informed when considering treatment options.

Further information about Dr. Doherty's services, background, and practice philosophy is available on Dr. Doherty's website .

What This Recognition Means for Patients

Recognition as a Boston Magazine Top Doctors 2026 - Plastic Surgery recipient reflects peer acknowledgment of professional expertise and clinical standards. For individuals considering plastic surgery, this distinction provides additional information about a physician's reputation within the medical community.

Dr. Doherty's continued recognition by Boston Magazine, along with annual recognition by Castle Connolly, reflects sustained professional achievement and a commitment to maintaining high standards of patient care. These distinctions provide prospective patients with additional context when evaluating treatment options and selecting a provider.

Individuals seeking more information about available procedures or consultation services may visit Dr. Doherty's website or schedule an appointment through the practice's contact page .

About Boston Magazine Top Doctors

The Boston Magazine Top Doctors list is an annual publication recognizing physicians across multiple specialties in the Greater Boston area. Physicians are selected through a peer nomination process and evaluation of professional credentials, achievements, and reputation within the medical community. The list serves as a resource for individuals seeking qualified healthcare providers.

About Castle Connolly

Castle Connolly identifies physicians based on peer nominations and independent research assessing professional qualifications, education, and experience. The organization's Top Doctors recognition highlights physicians who demonstrate a commitment to clinical excellence and patient care.

For additional information about Dr. Sean Doherty's services, credentials, or consultation options, visit www.seandohertymd.com/ .

